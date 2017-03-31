This Chicago music store is closing after its owners were 'outed' as Trump supporters

The owners of a Chicago music store are being forced out of business because of their support for President Trump. Suzanne Monk and Alexander Duvel say they were "outed" online after attending a campaign rally last summer, and have been inundated with threats and calls to boycott the store. Even longtime customers have "decided we're white supremacists, we're xenophobes," Monk said.
After long avoiding watching White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's daily press briefings, Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol was appalled when he finally tuned in Friday:
I've avoided watching Sean Spicer briefings, but am at MSNBC watching this one. The non-stop dishonesty and irresponsibility is amazing.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 31, 2017
Kristol didn't say if there were any Spicer statements in particular he was referring to. On Friday, Spicer clarified President Trump's upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would not be a "sit around a play patty-cake kind of conversation," mispronounced Sen. Dianne Feinstein's (D-Calif.) name, and misstated the amount of money the U.S. is giving up annually on countervailing duties. He also accused Hillary Clinton of making inappropriate "personal" phone calls to Russian President Vladimir Putin, though it's Trump's campaign that is under investigation by the FBI for its alleged ties to Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.
And that's just Friday's briefing. Earlier this week, Spicer scolded a veteran White House reporter for shaking her head, called a Politico reporter an "idiot with no real sources," and claimed reporters were so eager to find Trump-Russia ties that "if the president puts Russian salad dressing on a salad tonight, somehow that's a Russian connection." Becca Stanek
They say you can accomplish anything if you set your mind to it, although often that is much easier said than done. But whenever a task seems insurmountable, just think of the steady determination of this 24-pound badger burying a 51-pound cow calf in the desert:
A #badger can bury a cow by itself. No, seriously. See for yourself. https://t.co/7bYBPgCOnh @UUtah @EvanBuechley @uofu_biology pic.twitter.com/3xOMfLs7Uh
— Paul Gabrielsen (@sci_gabe) March 31, 2017
Badgers are known to bury the carcasses of dead animals for later meals, but this recently recorded instance marks the largest animal researchers have ever seen one of the omnivores entomb. To get the 51-pound cow entirely underground, the badger spent five entire days working to dig the hole and fill it in again.
"We know a lot about badgers morphologically and genetically, but behaviorally there's a lot of blank spaces that need to be filled," said University of Utah senior Ethan Frehner, who helped document the event in Utah's Great Basin Desert. "This is a substantial behavior that wasn't at all known about."
Watch the time-lapse below and read more about the badger at Phys.org. Jeva Lange
Popular Japanese clothing store Uniqlo says it will leave the U.S. if Trump insists on 'buy American, hire American'
The president of the popular Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo threatened to pull the company out of the United States if President Trump puts a tax on foreign imports, CNN Money reports. "We would not be able to make really good products [in the U.S.] at costs that are beneficial to customers," Uniqlo president Tadashi Yanai said in a Japanese news report. "It would become meaningless to do business in the U.S."
If Uniqlo leaves, I leave.
— Chris Black (@donetodeath) March 31, 2017
Trump gotta go, I can't imagine my life without supima cotton tees and uniqlo flannel. https://t.co/SmwNVXCqRW
— Doraemon Green (@82ndmackin) March 31, 2017
NOOO SAVE @UNIQLO https://t.co/ImEYpVztYD
— Bailey (@_yordnoff) March 31, 2017
Uniqlo has 51 locations in the United States and had planned to open at least 20 more this year. The chain is doing "relatively well" while many malls are struggling to prevent vacancies: "Not only is Uniqlo a major retailer and employer in the U.S., it is also a major tenant of landlords in a landscape of retail distress," explained Peter Boockvar, the chief market analyst at the Lindsey Group.
Trump has vowed to "buy American, hire American."CNN Money points out that "in reality, [American consumers] purchase things that are cheaper or perceived as better quality, regardless of where they were made." Jeva Lange
Anyone looking to kill time on a Friday afternoon should immediately open Google Maps. As has been the navigation app's April Fool's Day tradition, Google Maps has more to offer right now than just directions for how to get from Point A to Point B. This year's surprise: the classic arcade game, Ms. Pac-Man.
To play, open up Google Maps on your phone or web browser (Mashable reported the game is available for Android, iOS, and desktop). Click the pink Ms. Pac-Man icon on the right-hand side and the arcade game's grid and ghosts will pop up.
Google Maps morphs into Ms. Pac-Man for April Fools’ Day https://t.co/RAUfbThMFg pic.twitter.com/oQgO4k6S6S
— The Verge (@verge) March 31, 2017
Apparently the surprise isn't quite as cool as it was on April Fool's Day 2015, when Google Maps offered Pac-Man outing, which Mashable said "sent users on a globe-trotting challenge to play."
Alas, Friday procrastinators can't be choosers. Becca Stanek
The CEO of a Connecticut marketing company is screening out young job applicants with a "snowflake test" in which he asks when they last cried and whether they like guns. Kyle Reyes insists his test is not political, but is designed to avoid hiring candidates who are "not proud to be an American," and will "whine and complain and come to the table with nothing but an entitled attitude."
The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday announced sanctions against 11 North Korean individuals and one North Korean entity in response to North Korea's ongoing nuclear weapons testing and its violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions. The sanctions target "North Korean nationals working as agents of the regime in Russia, China, Vietnam, and Cuba to provide financial support or [weapons of mass destruction] procurement services for U.N.- or U.S.-designated sanctioned entities," the Treasury Department said in a statement.
"Today's sanctions are aimed at disrupting the networks and methods that the government of North Korea employs to fund its unlawful nuclear, ballistic missile, and proliferation programs," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. He urged U.S. allies "to take similar measures" to counter the threat posed by North Korea as it continues to work towards building a nuclear weapon capable of striking the U.S.
Also on Friday, Defense Secretary James Mattis emphasized while speaking at a press conference in London that North Korea "appears to be going in a very reckless manner ... and that has got to be stopped." Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned earlier this month that military action against North Korea was "on the table" if it further threatened the U.S. or stability in the Asia Pacific region. Becca Stanek
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel ruled in favor of a $25 million settlement between President Trump and customers of his defunct Trump University, NBC reports. Trump and his lawyers reached a settlement shortly after the election; Trump did not admit to wrongdoing in the case, but nevertheless agreed to settle.
"This never was a university," New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman told ABC's George Stephanopoulos last June. "The fraud started with the name of the organization. You can't just go around saying this is the George Stephanopoulos Law Firm/Hospital/University without actually qualifying and registering, so it was really a fraud from beginning to end."
Last year, President Trump claimed Judge Curiel's "Mexican heritage" should preclude him from ruling on Trump University — a topic The Week's Noah Millman said Trump tellingly couldn't stop talking about. Jeva Lange