Atlanta officials say there's no sign of terrorism in the massive fire that collapsed part of I-85
A section of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed during rush-hour traffic on Thursday evening, thanks to a massive fire that burned for more than an hour, but fortunately no injuries have been reported. Traffic, on the other hand, will be a mess for the foreseeable future in already-congested Atlanta. I-85 carries 250,000 cars a day, and it's a major traffic artery for Atlanta as well as the South, said Georgia Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurray, and "this incident — make no bones about it — will have a tremendous impact on travel." The collapsed section really "puts a cork in the bottle," said Georgia State Patrol Commissioner Mark McDonough.
"This is about as serious a transportation crisis as we can imagine," Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said, but the FBI agent on the scene says there is no evidence of terrorism. Capt. Mark Perry of the Georgia State Patrol similarly told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that terrorism isn't suspected, though the agency is still trying to figure out what caused the fire.
Gov. Nathan Deal (R) suggested that PVC material might have caught fire in a vehicle under the bridge. "I do not know why they did or what the source of their transport was," he said Thursday. "But those are questions that will hopefully be answered at least by tomorrow morning." There is no estimate for when the interstate will reopen. Peter Weber
On Thursday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert began with a pledge to his audience: "The Late Show Intelligence Committee will follow our investigation of Trump and Russia wherever it leads" (even if that's just to The Late Late Show). "For the past week, everybody, everywhere, has been wondering about Devin Nunes' secret intelligence source at the White House," Colbert said. "Nunes has refused to reveal who it was out of concern that if his source was exposed, he'll have to come up with a new reason to cancel all the Russia hearings." Well, on Thursday it was reported that that source was two people — who work at the White House.
There are still more questions than answers about Trump and Russia — though when asked, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied meddling in the U.S. election, using a folksy George H.W. Bush reference that he misattributed to Ronald Reagan. That kind of historical sloppiness, Colbert joked, is why Putin lost during "War Criminals Week" on Jeopardy. "Speaking of Donald Trump's loved ones, last week it was announced that Invaka Trump will become a federal employee in the White House, serving as the president's 'eyes and ears,'" Colbert said, meaning he's now "hired his daughter as assistant to the president, his son-in-law as his senior adviser, and put Eric and Donald Jr. in charge of the national hair gel reserve."
"But let's take a break from Trump for just a moment," Colbert said, to cheers. He turned to a recent Washington Post profile of Mike and Karen Pence, and jumped right in to a seething culture war over Mike Pence's apparently self-imposed rules of gender conduct. The Pences "have, evidently, a pretty solid thing going on, because Pence 'never eats alone with a woman other than his wife,'" he explained. That is apparently normal for many married conservative Christians, but Colbert joked that it "can only mean one thing: Mike Pence is such an out-of-control, Force 5 bone-icane that he has to be monitored by Karen Pence at all times."
After some vaguely uncomfortable talk about Mike Pence and food, Colbert retold the other notable part of the Karen Pence profile: the 1985 engagement picnic. "It's actually a very cute engagement story," he said, "and it's a good thing Karen was there, because you do not want to leave Mike Pence alone with one of those seductive loaves of bread." Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump's approval rating just his a record-low of 35 percent, per Gallup, Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night. "And this is supposed to be the honeymoon period! Trump should be good at those — he's had three of them." This is worse than Nixon during Watergate and George W. Bush after Hurricane Katrina, Meyers said, and he had some ideas why even some Trump supporters are souring on the president — starting with the Russia investigation.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) "has basically done everything he can to delay or interfere with his own investigation, raising the question of whether he's investigating Trump or working for Trump." Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) answered that earlier Thursday, telling MSNBC that Nunes "works for the president, answers to the president." Meyers suggested that Yoho and probably Nunes need a remedial civics lesson. "Congress does not work for the president," he said. "If Congress always did what the president told them to do, [former President Barack Obama] would not have left office looking like this," illustrating his point with a photo of a very tired, gray Obama.
But amazingly, the Nunes story got even "weirder" on Thursday, when The New York Times traced Nunes' sources for possible incidental, legal eavesdropping on Trump's team back to the White House. "That means Nunes went to the White House to brief Trump on information he got from the White House," Meyers said. "It's like when you send yourself an email reminder and two minutes later go, 'Oh, a new email.'" White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer dished up a flavorless word salad when asked about the report. "I'll bet Sean Spicer fantasizes about having an easier job," Meyers said, "like Bill Cosby's publicist."
Meyers spent a few minutes on the GOP-passed bill to allow internet providers to sell your private internet data without permission, suggesting it's "hypocritical for so-called small government conservatives to support such a far-reaching measure" and questioning whether non-computer-user Trump even knows what's in the bill he's expected to sign. Then Meyers wrapped it all together. "So Trump couldn't get his health-care bill passed, his White House seems to be meddling with the investigation into his team's alleged Russia ties, and he wants companies to be able to see your browser history." That "raises one simple question, he said: Who still trusts this president? Watch below. Peter Weber
In a September 2016 appearance on Meet the Press, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, then an adviser to presidential candidate Donald Trump, shared his thoughts on immunity deals, and they weren't generous.
WATCH: Last September, General Flynn told @chucktodd:
"When you're given immunity that probably means you've committed a crime." pic.twitter.com/nepnx0Cpr1
— Yashar (@yashar) March 30, 2017
On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Flynn — who resigned as Trump's national security adviser in February after it came to light he talked about U.S. sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. before the inauguration, despite saying otherwise — has offered to testify in front of the FBI and House and Senate intelligence committees, in exchange for immunity. Flynn's attorney said he won't comment on any discussions with the FBI and committees, and Flynn hasn't made a peep, either, but his thoughts on immunity aren't a secret.
Speaking to Chuck Todd last year, Flynn, while referring to Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, said five people around her were given immunity, and "when you are given immunity, that means you have probably committed a crime." This, of course, is also the same man who led a crowd at the Republican National Convention in a chant of "Lock her up!" Catherine Garcia
Reusing a first-stage booster that was first utilized for a mission 11 months ago, SpaceX launched a communications satellite from Kennedy Space Center on Thursday.
Shortly after the launch, the rocket made its way back to earth and landed vertically on a ship in the Atlantic Ocean. First-stage rockets are expensive to make and typically crash back down to earth, never to be used again, but SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk wants to recycle them in order to save money. "I try to tell my team to imagine that there was a pallet of cash that was plummeting through the atmosphere, and it was going to burn up and smash into tiny pieces, would you try to save it? Probably yes," he said in 2016.
By lowering the costs of launching a rocket, companies could send more — and better — satellites into space. SpaceX's next step is to figure out how many times these rockets can be reused. Catherine Garcia
Robert Kelner, a lawyer for retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, said on Thursday night that his client "certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit."
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the evening that Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser who resigned from his position after it came out he contacted the Russian ambassador to the U.S. and misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his communications, offered to testify to the FBI and House and Senate intelligence committees if he was given immunity. Kelner said "out of respect... we will not comment right now on the details of discussions" between Flynn's counsel and the committees, but did confirm that they took place.
His statement went on to praise Flynn's 33 years in the military, saying he "devoted most of his life to serving his country, spending many years away from his family fighting the nation's battles around the world." Kelner claimed the media has been reporting "unfounded allegations, outrageous claims of treason, and vicious innuendo" against Flynn, and he is "now the target of unsubstantiated public demands by members of Congress and other political critics that he be criminally investigated. No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch-hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution." Catherine Garcia
Venezuela's Maduro called a 'dictator' after Supreme Court suspends legislative powers of congress
Venezuela's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday it would take over the functions of congress, leading the opposition party to label President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" on Thursday.
Opposition parties won a majority in the National Assembly in 2015, and since then, the court has overturned most of the legislature's decisions, Reuters reports. In its ruling, the court said, "As long as the situation of contempt in the National Assembly continues, this constitutional chamber guarantees congressional functions will be exercised by this chamber of another chosen organ." The court says the assembly is in contempt because three former lawmakers were accused of buying votes, and parliamentary leaders did not properly handle the case.
Maduro's critics say he is trying to consolidate power and keep the opposition down. National Assembly President Julio Borges said Maduro "has carried out a coup d'etat. This is a dictatorship." Maduro's term is up in January 2019, and he is unpopular due to the country's economic crisis, lack of food and medicine, and high inflation. Several countries in Latin America have spoken out against what's happening in Venezuela, and Maduro, a protégé of the late leftist leader Hugo Chavez, has said there is a "right-wing regional pact" against his government. The United States has called the Supreme Court's move a "serious setback for democracy in Venezuela." Catherine Garcia
During a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Thursday on Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) revealed that people who worked on his failed presidential bid were the targets of foreign cyber attackers.
Rubio said that in July 2016, not long after he announced he was running for re-election to the Senate, "former members of my presidential campaign team who had access to the internal information of my presidential campaign were targeted by IP addresses with an unknown location within Russia. That effort was unsuccessful." A second attempt took place one day ago, he added, going after the same people and coming from "an IP address from an unknown location in Russia." This effort was also a failure.
Clint Watts, a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute Program on National Security, testified in front of the committee, telling the senators that "Russia's overt media outlets and covert trolls sought to sideline opponents on both sides of the political spectrum. Senator Rubio, in my opinion, you anecdotally suffered through these efforts." Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) shared during the hearing that hacking attempts had been made against his office as well. Catherine Garcia