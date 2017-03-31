White Americans still think Trump is doing a good job

President Trump has been unable to shake his dismal approval ratings, with a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finding only 42 percent of Americans approve of his performance in office while 58 percent disapprove. But so far, Trump has done little to worry his political base — more white Americans view Trump favorably than don't, with 53 percent approving of his job as president.
White Americans without a college degree like Trump even more; 58 percent approved of the job he is doing as president. Among Republicans, just a fifth disapprove of Trump's presidency; with independents, that number is six in 10.
The survey was conducted between March 23-27 and reached 1,110 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 points. See more results from the poll below. Jeva Lange
2 journalists sue President Trump over allegedly being placed erroneously on a drone-strike 'kill list'
An Al Jazeera reporter and a Syria-based freelance journalist are suing President Trump and other U.S. officials for allegedly maintaining a drone-strike "kill list" with their names erroneously included, Politico reports.
Ahmad Zaidan served as the Al Jazeera Islamabad bureau chief and conducted a series of interviews with Osama bin Laden; files leaked by Edward Snowden show U.S. officials claim Zaidan is a member of al Qaeda and the Muslim Brotherhood. Bilal Kareem is a U.S. citizen reporting from Syria, and he alleges he has "narrowly avoided being killed by five separate air strikes" in the past year.
The suit "[contends] that [Zaidan and Kareem] were erroneously placed on the 'kill list' during the Obama administration and that Trump has illegally maintained that designation," Politico writes. "The suit also alleges that Trump has loosened some of the safeguards the previous administration placed on the program."
Both men deny association with terrorist groups in their suit and claim they are not legal targets under the Authorization for Use of Military Force. "This is a very deliberate process that needs to give some access to people who deny they should be included," the journalist's lawyer, Jeffrey Robinson, told Politico.
A similar case in 2010 did not have promising results. The father of alleged al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula leader Anwar Al-Awlaki brought a case challenging Al-Awlaki's placement on a kill list only to have it dismissed. Al-Awlaki was killed in a CIA drone strike the next year, and his 16-year-old son was killed two weeks later in another drone strike, although the U.S. claimed the son was not the intended target. Al-Awlaki's 8-year-old daughter was later killed in a January raid in Yemen ordered by President Trump. Jeva Lange
House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz claims Trump can't be corrupt because he's already rich
The House Oversight Committee is tasked with holding the White House accountable — basically, "rooting out conflicts of interest, exposing abuses of power, and generally causing headaches for President Trump," as The Atlantic puts it. Naturally it is an uncomfortable job for the Republican chairman, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), who has found himself acrobatically dismissing charges against Trump.
Take, for example, allegations that Trump is using the presidency to make money for himself and his family. It's a serious concern — Kellyanne Conway was flagged by the Office of Government Ethics for telling TV viewers to "buy Ivanka's stuff," and Trump's Argentinean hotel was suddenly green-lit following his election, after long being held up. To those charges, Chaffetz simply told The Atlantic Trump is "already rich. He's very rich. And I don't think he ran for this office to line his pockets even more. I just don't see it like that."
Further addressing concerns that Jared Kushner's family was poking around a $400 million deal with a Chinese-government-linked company while Kushner is serving as a foreign policy adviser, Chaffetz added: "I don't see how that affects the average American and their taxpayer dollars. Just the fact that a staff person's family is making money? It's not enough."
"I think the people who voted for Donald Trump went into it with eyes wide open," Chaffetz went on. "Everybody knew he was rich, everybody knew he had lots of different entanglements … These other little intrigues about a wealthy family making money is a bit of a sideshow." Read the entire story at The Atlantic. Jeva Lange
Suspicion and speculation erupted Thursday evening when former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was reported to have told the FBI and the House and Senate intelligence committees he will agree to be interviewed by officials investigating possible ties between President Trump's campaign and Russia in exchange for immunity from prosecution.
What could that mean? Well, "immunity" works a little different in the real world than it does on Survivor. Many people approached the news word by word, with Merriam-Webster dictionary noting that "lookups for immunity spiked over 2500 percent over the hourly average" following the publication of The Wall Street Journal story that broke the news:
Immunity comes from the Latin word immunis, which means "exempt from public service." It has been in use in English for a considerable length of time (since the 14th century). The initial meaning of the word was typically more concerned with freedom or exemption from some public duty, obligation, or tax; the more common meaning today is concerned with an exemption from a legal penalty. [Merriam-Webster]
We already know that Flynn's understanding of seeking immunity is that "you have probably committed a crime." But as Peter Weber further warns speculators at The Week, while it "doesn't look great for Flynn … it isn't necessarily terrible for Trump. Essentially, everybody needs to calm down and let the legal dance play out."
Read more about what Flynn's request for immunity might mean for both him and Trump here. Jeva Lange
Career State Department diplomats have reportedly been told to avoid eye contact with Rex Tillerson
On Thursday night, The Washington Post posted a profile of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and it doesn't make him sound very ... approachable:
Tillerson takes a private elevator to his palatial office on the seventh floor of the State Department building, where sightings of him are rare on the floors below.... Most of his interactions are with an insular circle of political aides who are new to the State Department. Many career diplomats say they still have not met him, and some have been instructed not to speak to him directly — or even make eye contact. On his first three foreign trips, Tillerson skipped visits with State Department employees and their families, embassy stops that were standard morale-boosters under other secretaries of state. [The Washington Post]
A senior Tillerson aide tells The Washington Post that the former ExxonMobil CEO is keeping a low profile because he likes to do his job without fanfare and is more comfortable making deals behind closed doors with just a few aides, like he did as an oil executive. But people in and out of the State Department say he's doing himself and his department no favors by walling himself off from the professional diplomats in his office and at embassies around the world, especially since neither he nor any of his political aides have any experience in foreign policy. You can read more about Tillerson at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
During the 2016 election, Democrats and the Hillary Clinton campaign tried to counter a steady drip of damaging leaks by pointing out that hacking and leaking emails (as WikiLeaks was doing) is illegal. Republicans and the Trump White House have been turning to the same winning strategy, trying to focus on the leakers instead of the material about Russia being leaked, and their latest target is Evelyn Farkas, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia until September 2015.
On Tuesday, an edited version of a March 2 interview Farkas did on MSNBC about a March 1 New York Times article started spreading online, and Fox News host Sean Hannity focused on Farkas Wednesday and Thursday nights, accusing her of leaking classified intelligence and portraying her interview as proof that former President Obama surveilled President Trump's transition team — a claim Trump tweeted out on March 4, two days after the Farkas interview. On Thursday, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that senior White House staff was huddling to discuss Farkas, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer mentioned Farkas by name in Thursday's press briefing. CNN wrapped all that video up on Thursday night, plus Farkas' incredulous reaction:
CNN contributor and vocal Trump supporter Jeffrey Lord reached out to Farkas, a fellow alumnus of Franklin and Marshall College, offering to let her tell her side of the story. She did, writing in The American Spectator that the edited video was "a wild misinterpretation of comments I made on the air." She is, she noted, "out of government, I didn't have any classified information, or any knowledge of 'tapping' or leaking or the NYT article before it came out. But I knew well from my time in government how the Russians operated and ... I wanted to make sure that the standard procedure of White House briefing the Congress was taking place so that Congress knew everything the White House knew about what the Russians had done." Farkas did say that, "at the end of the interview," she said the phrase Spicer quoted — "that's why they leaked" — explaining that she "got cut off. If I'd had time I would have explained that leaking is illegal and I would never condone it." Read her version of events at The American Spectator. Peter Weber
Atlanta officials say there's no sign of terrorism in the massive fire that collapsed part of I-85
A section of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed during rush-hour traffic on Thursday evening, thanks to a massive fire that burned for more than an hour, but fortunately no injuries have been reported. Traffic, on the other hand, will be a mess for the foreseeable future in already-congested Atlanta. I-85 carries 250,000 cars a day, and it's a major traffic artery for Atlanta as well as the South, said Georgia Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurray, and "this incident — make no bones about it — will have a tremendous impact on travel." The collapsed section really "puts a cork in the bottle," said Georgia State Patrol Commissioner Mark McDonough.
"This is about as serious a transportation crisis as we can imagine," Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said, but the FBI agent on the scene says there is no evidence of terrorism. Capt. Mark Perry of the Georgia State Patrol similarly told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that terrorism isn't suspected, though the agency is still trying to figure out what caused the fire.
Gov. Nathan Deal (R) suggested that PVC material might have caught fire in a vehicle under the bridge. "I do not know why they did or what the source of their transport was," he said Thursday. "But those are questions that will hopefully be answered at least by tomorrow morning." There is no estimate for when the interstate will reopen. Peter Weber
On Thursday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert began with a pledge to his audience: "The Late Show Intelligence Committee will follow our investigation of Trump and Russia wherever it leads" (even if that's just to The Late Late Show). "For the past week, everybody, everywhere, has been wondering about Devin Nunes' secret intelligence source at the White House," Colbert said. "Nunes has refused to reveal who it was out of concern that if his source was exposed, he'll have to come up with a new reason to cancel all the Russia hearings." Well, on Thursday it was reported that that source was two people — who work at the White House.
There are still more questions than answers about Trump and Russia — though when asked, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied meddling in the U.S. election, using a folksy George H.W. Bush reference that he misattributed to Ronald Reagan. That kind of historical sloppiness, Colbert joked, is why Putin lost during "War Criminals Week" on Jeopardy. "Speaking of Donald Trump's loved ones, last week it was announced that Ivanka Trump will become a federal employee in the White House, serving as the president's 'eyes and ears,'" Colbert said, meaning he's now "hired his daughter as assistant to the president, his son-in-law as his senior adviser, and put Eric and Donald Jr. in charge of the national hair gel reserve."
"But let's take a break from Trump for just a moment," Colbert said, to cheers. He turned to a recent Washington Post profile of Mike and Karen Pence, and jumped right in to a seething culture war over Mike Pence's apparently self-imposed rules of gender conduct. The Pences "have, evidently, a pretty solid thing going on, because Pence 'never eats alone with a woman other than his wife,'" he explained. That is apparently normal for many married conservative Christians, but Colbert joked that it "can only mean one thing: Mike Pence is such an out-of-control, Force 5 bone-icane that he has to be monitored by Karen Pence at all times."
After some vaguely uncomfortable talk about Mike Pence and food, Colbert retold the other notable part of the Karen Pence profile: the 1985 engagement picnic. "It's actually a very cute engagement story," he said, "and it's a good thing Karen was there, because you do not want to leave Mike Pence alone with one of those seductive loaves of bread." Watch below. Peter Weber