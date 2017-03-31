Beyoncé is reportedly Disney's top choice for voicing Nala in The Lion King remake

Director Jon Favreau reportedly really, really wants Beyoncé to voice Nala in his upcoming live-action remake of the Disney classic, The Lion King. Variety reported Thursday evening that Beyoncé has been approached about taking the role of Simba's better half, but she has yet to accept. Both Favreau and the studio are reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to get Beyoncé on board.

Beyoncé, who is pregnant right now with twins, last worked on a movie in 2009, when she voiced a character in Fox's animated film Epic. If she were to sign onto Favreau's project, she'd be joining Donald Glover, who is slated to voice Simba, and James Earl Jones, who is reprising his role from the 1994 film as Mufasa.

Favreau plans to produce The Lion King in a style similar to that of his last project, The Jungle Book, which won Best Visual Effects at the Oscars for its vividly realistic animated animals voiced by stars and its stunningly true-to-life jungle scenery. The remake's release date has yet to be announced, but Variety reported the film "is being fast-tracked" by Disney. Becca Stanek