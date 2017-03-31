Treasury Department announces new sanctions against North Korea

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday announced sanctions against 11 North Korean individuals and one North Korean entity in response to North Korea's ongoing nuclear weapons testing and its violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions. The sanctions target "North Korean nationals working as agents of the regime in Russia, China, Vietnam, and Cuba to provide financial support or [weapons of mass destruction] procurement services for U.N.- or U.S.-designated sanctioned entities," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"Today's sanctions are aimed at disrupting the networks and methods that the government of North Korea employs to fund its unlawful nuclear, ballistic missile, and proliferation programs," Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. He urged U.S. allies "to take similar measures" to counter the threat posed by North Korea as it continues to work towards building a nuclear weapon capable of striking the U.S.

Also on Friday, Defense Secretary James Mattis emphasized while speaking at a press conference in London that North Korea "appears to be going in a very reckless manner ... and that has got to be stopped." Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned earlier this month that military action against North Korea was "on the table" if further threatened the U.S. or stability in the Asia Pacific region. Becca Stanek