Treasury Department announces new sanctions against North Korea

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday announced sanctions against 11 North Korean individuals and one North Korean entity in response to North Korea's ongoing nuclear weapons testing and its violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions. The sanctions target "North Korean nationals working as agents of the regime in Russia, China, Vietnam, and Cuba to provide financial support or [weapons of mass destruction] procurement services for U.N.- or U.S.-designated sanctioned entities," the Treasury Department said in a statement.
"Today's sanctions are aimed at disrupting the networks and methods that the government of North Korea employs to fund its unlawful nuclear, ballistic missile, and proliferation programs," Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. He urged U.S. allies "to take similar measures" to counter the threat posed by North Korea as it continues to work towards building a nuclear weapon capable of striking the U.S.
Also on Friday, Defense Secretary James Mattis emphasized while speaking at a press conference in London that North Korea "appears to be going in a very reckless manner ... and that has got to be stopped." Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned earlier this month that military action against North Korea was "on the table" if further threatened the U.S. or stability in the Asia Pacific region. Becca Stanek
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel ruled in favor of a $25 million settlement between President Trump and customers of his defunct Trump University, NBC reports. Trump and his lawyers reached a settlement shortly after the election; Trump did not admit to wrongdoing in the case, but nevertheless agreed to settle.
"This never was a university," New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman told ABC's George Stephanopoulos last June. "The fraud started with the name of the organization. You can't just go around saying this is the George Stephanopoulos Law Firm/Hospital/University without actually qualifying and registering, so it was really a fraud from beginning to end."
Last year, President Trump claimed Judge Curiel's "Mexican heritage" should preclude him from ruling on Trump University — a topic The Week's Noah Millman said Trump tellingly couldn't stop talking about. Jeva Lange
Twitter will no longer use the iconic "egg" profile picture for users who have not yet uploaded their own avatar, Fast Company reports. Starting Friday, Twitter is replacing all egg icons with the silhouette of a colorless, gender-less human, and all users who had previously been represented by an egg will be booted over to the new design.
Oh, the Twitter egg has gone! Replaced with person made up of egg type shapes. #RIPegg pic.twitter.com/exvauiEBor
— Neil Saunders (@NeilRetail) March 31, 2017
Twitter has spent many long hours trying to figure out how to kill the egg. The colorful symbol "had become universal shorthand for Twitter's least desirable accounts: trolls (and bots) engaged in various forms of harassment and spam, created by people so eager to wreak anonymous havoc that they can’t be bothered to upload a portrait image," Fast Company writes. As a result, people who were simply slow to beef up their profiles would end up "using a troll's clothing in some ways," said Twitter's senior manager of product design, Bryan Haggerty.
Today we must change our twitter avatars to the classic egg avatar in solidarity for #bringbacktheegg pic.twitter.com/3esUnFZbwr
— Jason (@ayyjqce) March 31, 2017
Haggerty added: "The eggs were all these vibrant colors, and you didn't pick up that something was missing. When we put [the new image] in there, it really highlighted the absence: 'Oh, this person doesn't have a profile pic.' Or 'Oh, I probably should put my picture on here. I don't look like I'm actually on this platform.'"
While changing the default profile image might not end Twitter's harassment woes, it certainly marks the end of an era. Read more about Twitter harassment, especially as it is directed toward women, here at The Week. Jeva Lange
The Senate Intelligence Committee on Friday reportedly rejected ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's request for immunity. Flynn had asked to be immune from prosecution if he agreed to testify before the committee on Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Flynn's lawyer claimed any "reasonable person" would make that request before being questioned in "such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurance against unfair prosecution," an argument reiterated by President Trump on Friday morning:
Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017
A senior congressional official told NBC News that Flynn's request was deemed "wildly preliminary" and "not on the table." However, CNBC noted immunity could be considered down the road, as the investigation is ongoing.
Flynn resigned from Trump's administration in February after it was revealed he'd misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversation with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. regarding U.S. sanctions on Russia. "General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit," Flynn's lawyer said Thursday. Becca Stanek
Do you hate folding laundry? Wearing wrinkled clothing? Digging through your closet? ThreadRobe ($3,250) can rid your life of all those troubles. Shipping next year, this “wardrobe on steroids” ostensibly can help select your outfits using everything you’ve placed inside, then deliver those garments freshly steamed. You still have to wash and dry all your clothes, and to get started, you have to attach RFID (radio-frequency identification) tags and take photos of each item using the companion app. But think about the payoffs: You can even send ThreadRobe a photo while shopping, and it’ll display clothes you own that match.
Director Jon Favreau reportedly really, really wants Beyoncé to voice Nala in his upcoming live-action remake of the Disney classic, The Lion King. Variety reported Thursday evening that Beyoncé has been approached about taking the role of Simba's better half, but she has yet to accept. Both Favreau and the studio are reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to get Beyoncé on board.
Beyoncé, who is pregnant right now with twins, last worked on a movie in 2009, when she voiced a character in Fox's animated film Epic. If she were to sign onto Favreau's project, she'd be joining Donald Glover, who is slated to voice Simba, and James Earl Jones, who is reprising his role from the 1994 film as Mufasa.
Favreau plans to produce The Lion King in a style similar to that of his last project, The Jungle Book, which won Best Visual Effects at the Oscars for its vividly realistic animated animals voiced by stars and its stunningly true-to-life jungle scenery. The remake's release date has yet to be announced, but Variety reported the film "is being fast-tracked" by Disney. Becca Stanek
Americans are more comfortable listening to opposing views if they're confident their side will win anyway
Americans are happy to engage in a productive dialogue with people who think differently than they do, Pew Research finds, if they live in areas where their political perspective is the strong majority.
Republicans who live in counties where President Trump won easily were about 20 percent more likely than those in blue counties to say it is good to address political differences to try to find common ground. For Democrats living in Clinton counties, the same was true.
(Pew)
For partisans living in hostile territory, conversation feels risky. Republicans and Democrats alike living in counties where the opposite party's candidate made a strong win were more likely to say it is wise to avoid discussing political differences, because that will only make things worse. Bonnie Kristian
The unfolding White House drama involving House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is starting to remind Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough of a reality TV show. Scarborough's analogy emerged as the panel on Friday morning discussed the recent revelation that White House officials were behind Nunes' recent announcement that Trump team communications may have been inadvertently swept up in routine surveillance by U.S. intelligence officials.
Nunes had refused to disclose his source, but The New York Times found it out Thursday, raising questions about why Nunes would return to the White House to brief the administration on information he'd received from within the administration. "Why would these staffers give it to Nunes as opposed to walking down the hall and giving it to Trump?" contributor Steve Rattner said.
Scarborough was quick to respond. "Because it was all a show," he said. "It was all a made-for-TV reality show." Scarborough proceeded to take a jab at President Trump's ratings pride and joy: his reality TV show, The Apprentice. "It was as badly produced as The Apprentice," Scarborough said of the Nunes ruse. He then quickly walked back the burn lest he invoke Trump's wrath. "Just joking, Donald. I don't want to really piss him off. That would really piss him off.”
The moral of the story though, Scarborough said, speaking directly to Trump, is that "these shows are harder to produce when you have all these moving parts." "Because the Washington people are smarter than some Hollywood people," Scarborough said, warning the truth "always comes out."
Catch Scarborough's burn over at Mediaite. Becca Stanek