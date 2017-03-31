Check Google Maps for an early April Fool's Day surprise

Anyone looking to kill time on a Friday afternoon should immediately open Google Maps. As has been the navigation app's April Fool's Day tradition, Google Maps has more to offer right now than just directions for how to get from Point A to Point B. This year's surprise: the classic arcade game, Ms. Pac-Man.

To play, open up Google Maps on your phone or web browser (Mashable reported the game is available for Android, iOS, and desktop). Click the pink Ms. Pac-Man icon on the right-hand side and the arcade game's grid and ghosts will pop up.

Google Maps morphs into Ms. Pac-Man for April Fools’ Day https://t.co/RAUfbThMFg pic.twitter.com/oQgO4k6S6S — The Verge (@verge) March 31, 2017

Apparently the surprise isn't quite as cool as it was on April Fool's Day 2015, when Google Maps offered Pac-Man outing, which Mashable said "sent users on a globe-trotting challenge to play."

Alas, Friday procrastinators can't be choosers. Becca Stanek