Protesters in Paraguay set their legislature on fire after a secret vote to end presidential term limits
Protesters in Paraguay set their legislature building on fire after the country's Senate secretly voted to repeal a constitutional provision that limits the Paraguayan president to a single, five-year term. The vote was supported by President Horacio Cartes, who wants to run for re-election.
Rioters set fire to Paraguay's Congress building after senators vote in secret for a constitutional amendment: https://t.co/DgUcFZEwwz pic.twitter.com/jVmr4pn3I9
— SBS News (@SBSNews) April 1, 2017
"A coup has been carried out," said Senator Desiree Masi, whose Progressive Democratic Party opposed the change. "We will resist and we invite the people to resist with us." The fire was set after members of the Paraguayan Congress left the building and was contained by firefighters as riots continued in the capital city of Asuncion and nationwide throughout the night. Bonnie Kristian
"You know, the president and I have two things in common," comedian Tina Fey explained while hosting an American Civil Liberties Union telethon on Friday. "One, neither of us has any business wearing khakis with a shirt tucked in. And two, we're both very upset about the amount of fake news out in the world right now."
"So, you know, don't let any website tell you that the ACLU stands for Anti-Christian Lesbian Underground," Fey continued. It's actually "the American Christian Lesbian Underground," and Fey is (almost) a card-carrying member.
Lauding the ACLU on issues of free speech, privacy, and gender equality, Fey made a pitch for supporting the organization with her trademark mix of timely snark. Watch the star-studded telethon below; Fey's bit starts about six minutes after the two-hour mark. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump lambasted NBC News' Chuck Todd in his morning tweets on Saturday, leveling allegations of fake news, snarking about Todd's appearance, and complaining that the journalist is not following his preferred news agenda.
When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017
It is the same Fake News Media that said there is "no path to victory for Trump" that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017
Recent episodes of Meet the Press, Todd's primary gig at NBC, have addressed both the Russia story and Trump's surveillance allegations. Trump's tweets are likely inspired by Friday night's show, in which Todd talked Russia with former White House press secretary Josh Earnest. Bonnie Kristian
Three people have been arrested in connection to the fire which caused a section of I-85 in Atlanta to collapse during rush hour Thursday night. All three are believed to be homeless, and at least one, Basil Eleby, is suspected of intentionally setting the road on fire.
It is unusual for roads to burn at a sustained heat high enough to produce a collapse like that observed in Atlanta, but not impossible. "With fires, especially fires that burn for long periods and with high heat, you can see structures, anything from buildings to bridges, can have their material properties degrade," said Lauren Stewart, a structural engineer at Georgia Tech.
Eleby has been charged with first-degree criminal damage to property, while the other two arrested have been charged with criminal trespassing. Authorities have not suggested a motive for the fire, though terrorism is not suspected. No one was injured when the highway collapsed, and investigation is ongoing. Bonnie Kristian
That many of President Trump's top advisers are drawn from the ranks of the financial elite is no surprise, but White House disclosures Friday night revealed just how wealthy the president's confidants really are. The combined assets of 27 White House officials topped $2.3 billion when they joined the administration, The Washington Post calculates, with investments and holdings spanning a wide range of business sectors.
One of the richest officials is Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, who is alone worth at least $252 million (the key economic adviser's wealth could top $600 million, as government forms allow officials to report ranges of wealth rather than specific figures). Chief strategist Stephen Bannon reported between $13 and $56 million.
The disclosures also reveal President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, continue to benefit from their business interests worth as much as $700 million. The couple remain beneficiaries of the 267 real estate assets in the Kushner empire even though Kushner has stepped down from managing his family's company amid conflict of interest concerns.
Ivanka Trump maintains a stake in the president's controversial Washington, D.C., hotel property, but it is not clear she is earning income from that tie. This information comes from Kushner's disclosure alone; Ivanka's formal role in the White House was just announced, and she has yet to file disclosures of her own.
Trump himself does not have to make another disclosure of his finances until 2018. In the meantime, all the forms released Friday are available via Politico. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump just walked out of an executive order signing without actually signing the executive order. Trump was poised to sign a pair of executive orders Friday targeting trade abuses, but a reporter's question distracted him from signing at least one of them.
As Trump thanked the press, a reporter jumped in with a question about ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was recently denied his request for immunity in exchange for testifying before Congress about ties between Trump's campaign and Russia's presidential election meddling. Trump, looking visibly flustered upon being asked about Flynn, responded by walking out the door.
Before Trump could get too far, Vice President Mike Pence stopped the president and consulted with him in the doorway. Pence then picked the unsigned order off of the desk and followed Trump out of the door.
Watch it below. Becca Stanek
President Trump forgets to sign executive order, walks out of ceremony. Pence remembers, grabs executive order from desk. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/h1kDBvwcP5
— Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) March 31, 2017
Claire McCaskill announces she will not support Gorsuch, citing his 'stunning lack of humanity'
In a brutal post published Friday on Medium, Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill (Mo.) announced she would not support President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. McCaskill's announcement came a day after The Kansas City Star published leaked audio of McCaskill warning Democratic donors that blocking Gorsuch could be detrimental to Democrats' chances in the 2018 midterm elections. McCaskill, who is up for re-election in 2018, has faced intense pressure to confirm Trump's pick, especially in her home state, where Trump won by 19 points.
McCaskill wrote Friday that while she is still "not comfortable with either choice" and "very worried about ... what the future will bring," she could not bring herself vote in favor of Gorsuch:
I cannot support Judge Gorsuch because a study of his opinions reveal a rigid ideology that always puts the little guy under the boot of corporations. He is evasive, but his body of work isn't. Whether it is a freezing truck driver or an autistic child, he has shown a stunning lack of humanity. And he has been an activist — for example, writing a dissent on a case that had been settled, in what appears to be an attempt to audition for his current nomination. [Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), via Medium]
In a direct appeal to her constituents, McCaskill argued that Gorsuch "does not reflect the promises that Donald Trump made to Missourians" to drain the swamp and "look out for the little guy." "The president who promised working people he would lift them up has nominated a judge who can't even see them," she wrote.
So far only two Democrats — Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.) — have said they will support Gorsuch, despite Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) push for Democrats to block an up-or-down vote on Trump's nominee. Republicans need the support of six more Democrats to avoid a filibuster.
Read McCaskill's full explanation for her vote on Gorusch at Medium. Becca Stanek
Just under half of millennial men think it is 'much better for everyone involved' if the man works, woman stays at home
While one might be inclined to think that gender equality creeps its way forward with the progression of history, several new studies of millennials might offer a grim portrait of the opposite. One such study was released by the Council on Contemporary Families on Thursday and found that in 1994, 83 percent of men rejected that the ideal household is one where the man earns the money and the woman takes care of the family and home. By 2014, only 55 percent of men rejected the statement.
Whoa. More and more young men (18-25) want stay-at-home wives. https://t.co/eNGnK3qEQu pic.twitter.com/qSYr97U7XU
— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) March 31, 2017
A similar study released Friday by the sociologists Joanna Pepin and David Cotter found that in 1994, 30 percent of high school seniors believed that the husband "should make all the important decisions in the family" and by 2014, that number was almost 40 percent.
But why? Political scientist Dan Cassino spoke with The New York Times:
[...] Cassino suggests that the increased support for male leadership in home life among 18- to 25-year-olds may reflect an attempt to compensate for men's loss of dominance in the work world. Youths surveyed in 2014 grew up in the shadow of the financial crisis, which accelerated the longstanding erosion of men's earning power. During the 2016 primaries, when Professor Cassino asked voters questions designed to remind them that many women now earn more than men, men became less likely to support Mrs. Clinton. Perhaps a segment of youth is reacting to financial setbacks suffered by their fathers. Indeed, a 2015 poll commissioned by MTV found that 27 percent of males aged 14 to 24 felt women's gains had come at the expense of men. [The New York Times]
Read more about the backward shift at The New York Times. Jeva Lange