ISIS's second-in-command has been killed, regional media reports

Iraqi state television and Rudaw, the media arm of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, both report that Ayad al-Jumaili, believed to be second-in-command to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed near the Iraq-Syria border.

He was reportedly killed by Iraqi army strike on a town called al-Qaim, an attack that also killed two other high-ranking ISIS leaders, Turki Jamal al-Delaimi, who led a local ISIS base, and Salim Muthdafar al-Ajami, an administrator.

The previous ISIS second-in-command was Abu Muhammad al-Adnani; he was killed in a U.S. airstrike in August. Bonnie Kristian