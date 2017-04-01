Nearly 100 killed by landslides in Colombia and Indonesia

Nearly 100 people were killed and dozens more injured by a landslide in southwest Colombia on Saturday. "At this time we have removed 93 bodies; we have adults, women and infants," said local police commander Colonel Omar Bonilla.

Heavy rain in the Putumayo province caused rivers to overflow and left the provincial capital of Mocoa, a city of about 40,000, "totally isolated" without electricity or running water. About 200 people remain missing, including entire neighborhoods and families.

A second landslide happened in Indonesia on Saturday. At least one person was killed, 17 injured, and about two dozen remain missing. Bonnie Kristian