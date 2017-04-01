Nearly 100 killed by landslides in Colombia and Indonesia

Nearly 100 people were killed and dozens more injured by a landslide in southwest Colombia on Saturday. "At this time we have removed 93 bodies; we have adults, women and infants," said local police commander Colonel Omar Bonilla.
Heavy rain in the Putumayo province caused rivers to overflow and left the provincial capital of Mocoa, a city of about 40,000, "totally isolated" without electricity or running water. About 200 people remain missing, including entire neighborhoods and families.
A second landslide happened in Indonesia on Saturday. At least one person was killed, 17 injured, and about two dozen remain missing. Bonnie Kristian
A trucker drove nonstop from Seattle to the East Coast, police in Deerfield, Massachusetts, discovered while investigating an unusual situation at a gas station. The driver admitted to using crystal meth, LSD, and cocaine to stay awake on his trip, which was intended as a delivery of raspberry roots.
"It appeared the driver didn't rest, only used drugs, and he drove from Seattle, Washington, to Deerfield, with a destination on the East Coast," said a statement from law enforcement. "He was clearly a danger to himself and others."
The driver called attention to his drug-fueled ride when he accidentally locked himself out of his truck at the gas station. Reports to police said he "appeared to be despondent," threw his credit cards into the vehicle's fuel tank, and attempted to force his way into the truck via the space between the cab and the trailer. He was arrested on multiple drug and driving charges. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump finally found common ground with the "failing" New York Times on Saturday. The topic: ObamaCare.
The failing @nytimes finally gets it - "In places where no insurance company offers plans, there will be no way for ObamaCare customers to..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017
...use subsidies to buy health plans." In other words, Ocare is dead. Good things will happen, however, either with Republicans or Dems.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017
Trump was referencing a Times piece published Friday night that addressed the growing problem of insurance markets in which just one — or, soon, zero — insurers operate:
[Insurer] Anthem, which operates in 14 states, is getting nervous, an industry analyst told Bloomberg News this week. Its departure would be a much bigger problem. According to an analysis of government data by Katherine Hempstead at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Anthem is currently the only insurance carrier in nearly 300 counties, serving about a quarter of a million people.
[...A]n Anthem departure could leave coverage gaps in substantial parts of Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio and Colorado, as well as smaller holes in other states. In places where no insurance company offers plans, there will be no way for Obamacare customers to use subsidies to buy health plans.
Without an option for affordable coverage, they would become exempt from the health law’s mandate to obtain coverage. A result could be large increases in the number of Americans without health insurance. [The New York Times]
As the Times and Trump have noted, this is a serious concern: All the subsidies in the world don't do any good if no insurance is for sale in your county. For an in-depth look at the problem, see The Week's breakdown of ObamaCare's woes. Bonnie Kristian
Iraqi state television and Rudaw, the media arm of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, both report that Ayad al-Jumaili, believed to be second-in-command to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed near the Iraq-Syria border.
He was reportedly killed by Iraqi army strike on a town called al-Qaim, an attack that also killed two other high-ranking ISIS leaders, Turki Jamal al-Delaimi, who led a local ISIS base, and Salim Muthdafar al-Ajami, an administrator.
The previous ISIS second-in-command was Abu Muhammad al-Adnani; he was killed in a U.S. airstrike in August. Bonnie Kristian
The Venezuelan supreme court on Saturday reversed its decision to strip the country's legislature of power after widespread foreign and domestic protest. The court's review came at the request of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who couched his critique of the original ruling in terms of "maintain[ing] institutional stability and the balance of powers."
Maduro's move was labeled disingenuous by the opposition party, which controls the legislature, as the supreme court is pro-Maduro and the first ruling would have further consolidated his power. "You can't pretend to just normalize the nation after carrying out a 'coup,'" said Julio Borges, who leads the threatened legislature.
Venezuela continues to suffer a serious economic crisis under Maduro's socialist regime; food shortages are rampant and inflation is high. The president's decision to throw his weight against the court ruling may ease some tensions, but the country's turmoil is far from resolved. Bonnie Kristian
"You know, the president and I have two things in common," comedian Tina Fey explained while hosting an American Civil Liberties Union telethon on Friday. "One, neither of us has any business wearing khakis with a shirt tucked in. And two, we're both very upset about the amount of fake news out in the world right now."
"So, you know, don't let any website tell you that the ACLU stands for Anti-Christian Lesbian Underground," Fey continued. It's actually "the American Christian Lesbian Underground," and Fey is (almost) a card-carrying member.
Lauding the ACLU on issues of free speech, privacy, and gender equality, Fey made a pitch for supporting the organization with her trademark mix of timely snark. Watch the star-studded telethon below; Fey's bit starts about six minutes after the two-hour mark. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump lambasted NBC News' Chuck Todd in his morning tweets on Saturday, leveling allegations of fake news, snarking about Todd's appearance, and complaining that the journalist is not following his preferred news agenda.
When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017
It is the same Fake News Media that said there is "no path to victory for Trump" that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017
Recent episodes of Meet the Press, Todd's primary gig at NBC, have addressed both the Russia story and Trump's surveillance allegations. Trump's tweets are likely inspired by Friday night's show, in which Todd talked Russia with former White House press secretary Josh Earnest. Bonnie Kristian
Protesters in Paraguay set their legislature on fire after a secret vote to end presidential term limits
Protesters in Paraguay set their legislature building on fire after the country's Senate secretly voted to repeal a constitutional provision that limits the Paraguayan president to a single, five-year term. The vote was supported by President Horacio Cartes, who wants to run for re-election.
Rioters set fire to Paraguay's Congress building after senators vote in secret for a constitutional amendment: https://t.co/DgUcFZEwwz pic.twitter.com/jVmr4pn3I9
— SBS News (@SBSNews) April 1, 2017
"A coup has been carried out," said Senator Desiree Masi, whose Progressive Democratic Party opposed the change. "We will resist and we invite the people to resist with us." The fire was set after members of the Paraguayan Congress left the building and was contained by firefighters as riots continued in the capital city of Asuncion and nationwide throughout the night. Bonnie Kristian