A trucker drove nonstop from Seattle to Massachusetts — using crystal meth, LSD, and cocaine

A trucker drove nonstop from Seattle to the East Coast, police in Deerfield, Massachusetts, discovered while investigating an unusual situation at a gas station. The driver admitted to using crystal meth, LSD, and cocaine to stay awake on his trip, which was intended as a delivery of raspberry roots.

"It appeared the driver didn't rest, only used drugs, and he drove from Seattle, Washington, to Deerfield, with a destination on the East Coast," said a statement from law enforcement. "He was clearly a danger to himself and others."

The driver called attention to his drug-fueled ride when he accidentally locked himself out of his truck at the gas station. Reports to police said he "appeared to be despondent," threw his credit cards into the vehicle's fuel tank, and attempted to force his way into the truck via the space between the cab and the trailer. He was arrested on multiple drug and driving charges. Bonnie Kristian