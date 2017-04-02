McConnell says Gorsuch 'is going to be confirmed,' and the only question is how it happens

President Trump's Supreme Court pick, Judge Neil Gorsuch, "deserves to be confirmed" and will be confirmed this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Sunday in an interview with Chris Wallace for Fox News.

Gorsuch is "unanimously [deemed] well-qualified by the American Bar Association," McConnell said. "My counterpart, [Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)], once called that the gold standard," he continued, conceding that Democrats can determine how the confirmation happens but arguing that the confirmation itself cannot be stopped.