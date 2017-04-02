The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Neil Gorsuch's nomination Monday

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on President Trump's nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court on Monday. The committee currently seats 11 Republicans to just nine Democrats, so Gorsuch is expected to easily prevail.

This committee ballot is an important step toward Gorsuch's main confirmation vote, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Sunday on Fox News will happen by Friday. "He will ultimately be confirmed," McConnell said, though "exactly how that happens," he added, "will be up to our Democratic colleagues."

Republicans need eight Democrats to cross the aisle for a filibuster-proof confirmation vote; so far, two Democrats — Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.) — have said they will give Gorsuch their support. Bonnie Kristian