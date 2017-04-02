South Carolina wins first-ever NCAA women's basketball championship

For the safety of its employees, the Norte newspaper in Juarez, Mexico, printed its final edition on Sunday.

In a farewell message, owner Oscar Cantú Murguía said the recent murder of a journalist who collaborated with his paper and a lack of security for members of the press made it too difficult and dangerous for the publication to continue its work. On March 23, Miroslava Breach was shot eight times outside of her garage, and died while en route to the hospital, The Associated Press reports. Breach was a journalist with the La Jornada national newspaper, which reported one of her three children was with her when she was shot.

Norte was founded 27 years ago, and Cantú said the paper had been attacked for exposing corruption, but he was "not willing for any more" journalists connected with Norte to be targeted for murder. The Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas said at the time her death, Breach was one of three members of the press to be killed in Mexico in March — the others were journalist Ricardo Monlui Cabrera and Cecilio Pineda Birto, director of the La Voz de Tierra Caliente newspaper. Catherine Garcia