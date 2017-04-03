Louisiana mother, toddler killed when tornado destroys home

An extreme thunderstorm system stretching across the south spawned a tornado responsible for the deaths Sunday morning of a 38-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana.
The St. Martin Parish's sheriff's office said a tornado flipped over Francine Gotch's trailer, killing her and her daughter, Neville Alexander. A second tornado was confirmed Sunday afternoon, southeast of Monroe. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center issued a "high risk" warning on Sunday, and the National Weather Service announced a "particularly dangerous situation" tornado watch from east Texas into west central Mississippi.
Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas are bracing for tornadoes, massive hail, and high winds, as forecasters predict the system will move east through Monday. "We've got a large territory that these storms are going to be moving across," Danielle Banks, a meteorologist at The Weather Channel, told NBC News. "As we go through the day on Monday, into the heart of the afternoon, those storms are going to be sweeping through states like Georgia and Florida and over into South Carolina and North Carolina." Catherine Garcia
Tensions rise in Ecuador as leftist candidate Lenin Moreno declares win in contested presidential vote
With 96 percent of the vote counted in Ecuador's presidential election on Sunday, Lenín Moreno of leftist President Rafael Correa's ruling party is beating conservative banker Guillermo Lasso, 51 percent to 49 percent. Lasso, who led comfortably in well-regarded exit polls, charged election fraud and urged his supporters to protests peacefully. Lasso and Moreno have both declared victory, but with 214,000 votes left to count, according to the National Electoral Council, there are twice as many outstanding votes as Moreno's winning margin.
Clashes have been reported in Quito and several other cities, and Lasso supporters broke through metal barricades outside the election commission before being pushed back by police. "Fight!" Lasso, 61, told his supporters. "We won't let them cheat us!" National Electoral President Juan Pablo Pozo, a target of criticism on the right, urged calm. "Ecuador deserves that its political actors show ethical responsibility in recognizing the democratic will expressed by the people at the voting booths," he said. "Not a single vote has been given or taken away from anyone." Moreno fell just short of a 50 percent majority in the first round voting on Feb. 19.
Ecuador, like several other South American countries, has been led by leftist leaders for the past decade — Correa was term-limited out after 10 years — and the election was seen as a test of the Latin American left, after conservatives were recently elected in Argentina and Peru. Moreno, 64, was shot in a 1998 carjacking, and if his win is confirmed, he will be the first Latin American leader to use a wheelchair. Moreno's victory would also be a win for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange; Lasso had pledge to kick him out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, while Moreno said he will allow him to stay. Peter Weber
Erin Baxter and her family didn't expect to adopt Ruby, a blind and deaf puppy, so soon after the loss of their elderly dog Scarlet, but when she climbed into the lap of Baxter's daughter Avery last year, they felt it was meant to be.
Ruby quickly became accustomed to their house in Wilmauma, Florida, and attached to their other two dogs. Ruby, who was likely born blind and deaf due to careless breeding, loves sitting with people and licking their faces, and in January, the Baxters met trainer Rick Carde, who said he would do everything he could to train this special dog. After a lot of trial and error, he found that she responded to pressure — when Ruby is touched between the shoulders she knows to lay down, and when someone pets her under the chin, she follows them.
Ruby is now learning how to be a therapy dog, with Carde teaching her how to ignore distractions. The Baxter family thinks she will be able to connect with a lot of different groups, including veterans with PTSD and children who have recently lost their sight. "She is special and perfect and amazing," Erin Baxter told Today. "She is not disabled in my eyes. She's just her." Catherine Garcia
The Los Angeles Times, like almost every other newspaper in America of any political leaning, did not endorse Donald Trump for president, calling him unprepared and unsuited for the job. On Sunday, the Times launched a four-day editorial assessment of how Trump is doing now that he has assumed the presidency, and it isn't glowing. "It was no secret during the campaign that Donald Trump was a narcissist and a demagogue who used fear and dishonesty to appeal to the worst in American voters," the Times editorial board began. "Still, nothing prepared us for the magnitude of this train wreck."
The editorialists said they had maintained a "slim hope" that Trump would become presidential, or at least hire people who would curb his worst impulses, but instead he has pursued a series of "immensely dangerous" policies that "threaten to weaken this country's moral standing in the world, imperil the planet, and reverse years of slow but steady gains by marginalized or impoverished Americans," providing some examples. But those "radically wrongheaded" polices aren't even "the most frightening aspect of the Trump presidency," the Times argued:
What is most worrisome about Trump is Trump himself. He is a man so unpredictable, so reckless, so petulant, so full of blind self-regard, so untethered to reality that it is impossible to know where his presidency will lead or how much damage he will do to our nation. His obsession with his own fame, wealth and success, his determination to vanquish enemies real and imagined, his craving for adulation — these traits were, of course, at the very heart of his scorched-earth outsider campaign; indeed, some of them helped get him elected. But in a real presidency in which he wields unimaginable power, they are nothing short of disastrous. [Los Angeles Times]
This is only part one. For each of the next three days, the Times says it will look at three distinct aspects of the Trump "train wreck": Trump's "shocking lack of respect for those fundamental rules and institutions on which our government is based," his "utter lack of regard for truth," and on Wednesday, his "scary willingness to repeat alt-right conspiracy theories, racist memes, and crackpot, out-of-the-mainstream ideas." You can read Part 1 and the subsequent three chapters at the Los Angels Times. Peter Weber
If necessary, President Trump is willing to find a way to deal with the threat of a nuclear North Korea on his own, he told the Financial Times on Sunday.
"If China is not going to solve North Korea, we will," he said. "That is all I am telling you." Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit the United States on Thursday, and Trump is expected to pressure him to do more about North Korea, which experts fear could soon develop a long-range nuclear missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland. "China has great influence over North Korea," Trump said. "And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won't. And if they do that will be very good for China, and if they don't it won't be good for anyone." He also told the Financial Times he could "totally" succeed if forced to take on Pyongyang solo, but did not elaborate on any possible actions.
Analysts have said China likely is North Korea's only international ally because it is fearful that if there is a unified Korea, U.S. troops will be based in a country it shares a border with, and the government is also worried about an influx of millions of North Korean refugees, the BBC reports. After North Korea conducted several missile tests in February, China banned coal imports from the country until the end of the year. Catherine Garcia
Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, is in Iraq with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, a senior U.S. official said Sunday.
The official told Reuters that Kushner wanted to go to Iraq to see what is happening in the country and to show his support for the government. Kushner's father-in-law has given him several major responsibilities, including working on peace in the Middle East. Trump met with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi last month, and al-Abadi said he was told the U.S. would provide additional support in the fight against the Islamic State. Catherine Garcia
As she prepared to celebrate her 93rd birthday on Monday, Doris Day made a major discovery: She's two years older than she thought.
After spending most of her life thinking she was born on April 3, 1924, a copy of Doris Mary Kappelhoff's birth certificate from Ohio's Office of Vital Statistics shows otherwise — the actress and animal rights activist was actually born on April 3, 1922. "I've always said that age is just a number," the Pillow Talk and Pajama Game star said in a statement on Sunday. "I have never paid much attention to birthdays, but it's great to finally know how old I really am."
It's not unusual for actors and actresses to shave a few years off of their real age, but in Day's case, it apparently was a mistake for her to go through life two years younger than she really is; her spokesman, Charley Cullen Walters, said it's possible that when she was very young and on an audition, her age was written wrong on a form, and it "could've simply stuck for all these years." With this new information, Day might have to stop teasing her good friend, Betty White — Walters said Day used to enjoy ribbing White, who turned 95 in January, about being years older than her. Catherine Garcia
For the safety of its employees, the Norte newspaper in Juarez, Mexico, printed its final edition on Sunday.
In a farewell message, owner Oscar Cantú Murguía said the recent murder of a journalist who collaborated with his paper and a lack of security for members of the press made it too difficult and dangerous for the publication to continue its work. On March 23, Miroslava Breach Velducea was shot eight times outside of her garage, and she died en route to the hospital, The Associated Press reports. Breach was a journalist with the La Jornada national newspaper, which reported that one of her three children was with her when she was shot.
Norte was founded 27 years ago, and Cantú said that while the paper had been attacked for exposing corruption, he was "not willing for any more" journalists connected with Norte to be targeted for murder. The Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas says that along with Breach, at least two other members of the press were also killed in Mexico in March: journalist Ricardo Monlui Cabrera in Verzcruz and Cecilio Pineda Birto, director of the La Voz de Tierra Caliente newspaper in Guerrero state. Catherine Garcia