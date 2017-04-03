Jason Aldean, FGL, Miranda Lambert score big at ACM Awards

Florida Georgia Line, joined by the Backstreet Boys, got the Academy of Country Music Awards audience dancing on its feed at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night, but Jason Aldean won the top award, entertainer of the year, for the second year in a row. Unlike Keith Urban — seven nominations, zero wins — FGL did not go home empty-handed, though: the group won single of the year for their song "H.O.L.Y." and music event of the year. Miranda Lambert also won two awards: album of the year (The Weight of These Wings) and female vocalist of the year. Male vocalists of the year award went to Thomas Rhett, who also won song of the year for "Die a Happy Man," while Little Big Town won vocal group of the year.

The music video of the year did not go to a single artist or song but to the video "Forever Country," a glossy medley featuring many of the award's performers plus Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and other country luminaries old and young to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Country Music Association Awards. It starts out with "Country Roads," by folk-pop star John Denver:

The ACM Awards also had a tribute to Chuck Berry, the rock 'n' roll legend who died last month, "for the man that influenced every form of music, including country," as Luke Bryan said before he, Dierks Bentley, and Joe Walsh performed Johnny B. Goode." Peter Weber