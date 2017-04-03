Russian officials find, deactivate second bomb after St. Petersburg subway explosion kills 9

Russia's anti-terrorism committee announced that it discovered and deactivated a second bomb in a St. Petersburg subway station after an earlier explosion at a separate station left multiple people injured and several people dead. Russian news agencies report that at least 9 people were killed and 20 injured after an explosive device was set off in a train.
Social media images appear to show the train carriage's doors twisted and blown out and multiple people lying injured on the floor of the station.
#питер #метро #петербург pic.twitter.com/3Gb2oOhDGL
— ЦГ-инсайдер (@insider_ts) April 3, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin is in the city for a meeting with the Belarusian president, and has been informed of the attacks. Putin said security forces are "working and doing all they can to ascertain what has happened and to make a complete assessment of the incident." He did not rule out terrorism as a factor. Jeva Lange
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
Fox News' Tucker Carlson was never any good at school. The conservative firebrand only managed to get into Trinity College, in Hartford, after his boarding school's headmaster — the father of his then-girlfriend and now current wife — pulled some strings on his behalf.
Today, Carlson is the host of the popular Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, which draws even more viewers than Megyn Kelly did when she previously held his 9 p.m. time slot. Despite being a household name for the right-leaning network, Carlson is technically a registered Democrat. He says it is so he can vote in D.C.'s predominately Democratic primaries.
But as The New Yorker reveals, it took Carlson many years — and a few stumbles, including a failed attempt to join the CIA — to get from Trinity to television screens across the country:
After college, [Carlson] tried and failed to persuade the CIA to employ him; the real-life agency, unlike its fictional counterparts, prefers not to hire young men who are gabby and insubordinate. Instead, he got a job in Little Rock, working for Paul Greenberg, the exacting editorial-page editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. [The New Yorker]
Read more about Carlson, including his attempt to name his son "Flashman," at The New Yorker. Jeva Lange
Trump tweaked his trust so he can draw money from his businesses at any time without disclosing it
President Trump has boasted about the lengths he has gone to in order to distance himself from his business empire upon entering the White House, but ProPublica writes that a previously unreported tweak to a trust document means the president is far closer with his organization than was previously believed. The updated language allows for Trump to "draw money from his more than 400 businesses, at any time, without disclosing it," ProPublica reports.
"It's incredibly broad language," remarked family estate and trust attorney Frederick J. Tansill. The clause was added via a document signed Feb. 10, which states that the trust "shall distribute net income or principal to Donald J. Trump at his request," including everything from profits to an actual business itself.
ProPublica adds:
Taking profits regularly could benefit Trump in a variety of ways. It would give the president yet more details on the ongoing finances of his businesses. Trump's son Eric recently told Forbes he plans to update his father on the company regularly, though the revised trust document states that the trustees "shall not provide any report to Donald J. Trump on the holdings and sources of income of the Trust."
Trump could also simply find the income helpful, even as president. The trust document shows that Trump has "broad rights to the trust principal and income to support him as necessary," Tansill said. [ProPublica]
Trump Organization spokeswoman Amanda Miller said in a statement: "President Trump believed it was important to create multiple layers of approval for major actions and key business decisions." Read more about the amendment to Trump's trust at ProPublica and read Jeff Spross' analysis of the massive conflicts of interest in Trump's business empire at The Week. Jeva Lange
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has vowed to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court pick, Judge Neil Gorsuch, by Friday of this week by any means possible. As a result, this could be the week that the Senate decides to kill the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, allowing them to be confirmed with a simple 51-vote majority rather than needing to clear the 60-vote hurdle that currently stands.
"It is depressing. I'm very depressed," Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) told NPR. "We're all arguing against it, but we don't know any other option."
McConnell's threat of invoking the so-called "nuclear option" hangs over the heads of the Democrats, who protest that the Supreme Court seat was unfairly blocked when the pick was rightfully owed to President Barack Obama. Former Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid previously used the "nuclear option" in 2013 to kill the filibuster for executive branch nominations. NPR notes that "neither the 2013 nuclear trigger nor what could happen this week affect the ability to block legislation that falls short of 60 votes."
Several Democrats have said they will vote for Gorsuch regardless, including Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana, all of whom are up for re-election in states that Trump won in 2018. Manchin cited his concern about losing the filibuster as one of his reasons for voting for Gorsuch: "What's the place going to look like 10 years from now, you know? What goes around comes around. People that have been here a long time know we're going down the wrong path here," he said.
Eight Democrats would need to side with the Republicans to clear the 60-vote threshold and avoid McConnell's "nuclear option" threat. Jeva Lange
There are "sore losers" and then there is President Trump, who fairly won the U.S. election but still can't seem to get over his former opponent, Hillary Clinton. Apparently apropos of nothing, Trump took to Twitter on Monday to rant about Clinton, despite the fact that the presidential election was now 146 days ago:
Was the brother of John Podesta paid big money to get the sanctions on Russia lifted? Did Hillary know?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017
Did Hillary Clinton ever apologize for receiving the answers to the debate? Just asking!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017
At this point, the response to Trump is mostly weary protest — after all, it is not the first time Trump has invoked Clinton since becoming president. The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler pointed out that "no answers to a debate" were given to Clinton by linking to an article that fact-checks the claim. Other people were more blunt:
...there are no answers to a debate https://t.co/2qPJpus4TC
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 3, 2017
A recent poll found that 70 percent of American voters think Trump's use of Twitter is "problematic" and 60 percent said they felt "embarrassed" by the president. Jeva Lange
He's just asking. https://t.co/1zqfJxcgFs
— Brett Rosner (@Brosner85) April 3, 2017
A few days after President Trump signed an executive order scrapping former President Obama's Clean Power Plan, new Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt went on Fox News Sunday to discuss Trump's policies. He appeared to have expected a friendlier reception.
Chris Wallace began by laying out the benefits the Obama-era EPA touted for the Clean Power Plan — 90,000 fewer asthma attacks and 3,600 fewer deaths per year, for example — and asked Pruitt, "Without the Clean Power Plan, how are you going to prevent those things?" Pruitt said the important thing to remember is that Trump is "keeping his promise to the American people to roll back regulatory overreach."
"You're giving me a regulatory answer, a political answer, you're not giving me a health answer," Wallace protested, then noted that the American Lung Association says half of Americans live in counties with unhealthy air. "You talk about regularity overreach, but the question is, there are 166 million people living in unclear air, and you're going to remove some of the pollution restrictions, which will make the air even worse." Pruitt cited some successes of past EPA regulations, and Wallace cut in: "If you do away with the Clean Power Plan, and boost — as the president promises — coal production, then you're going to make the air even worse. What about those 166 million people?"
The interview did not get any fluffier. Wallace brought up Pruitt's recent statement that CO2 emissions are not a significant contributor to climate change, and Pruitt said human activity does increase global temperatures, prompting Wallace to accuse him of "sugarcoating" his earlier statement. Studies say CO2 emissions are heating up the planet, Wallace said. "What if you're wrong?" Pruitt said lots of gasses cause global warming, and the question is how much and what can we do about it. "But don't you think the fact that we have these coal power plants belching carbon emissions into the air, you don't think that plays a role?" Pruitt didn't answer directly: "I think that we've done it better than anybody in the world at burning coal clean, in clean fashion."
Wallace ended by asking about Trump's proposed budget, which would slash EPA funds. "What does that say about the commitment from this administration and you to cleaning up the environment, when you're making a 31 percent cut in your agency?" Pruitt said state governments would pick up the slack. Watch below. Peter Weber
Trump is trying to make the Russia story about the 'leakers.' This Fox News clip explains why he'll fail.
The FBI and at least two congressional committees are investigating any ties or possible collusion between President Trump's campaign and Russian intelligence services believed to have tried to help Trump win the election. Americans favor an independent investigation of these allegations 52 percent to 23 percent, according to an Associated Press/NORC poll released Saturday. On Sunday, Trump reiterated what he believes the real story is here:
The real story turns out to be SURVEILLANCE and LEAKING! Find the leakers.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2017
The president and his allies have been trying to make the story about how the press learned of damaging information about Trump's aides and Russia — a process story. But here's the thing: The leakers may be a story, but they are not the story. The "real story" is that the president of the Unites States and his associates are under active federal investigation for possibly helping a foreign power interfere in a U.S. presidential election. No amount of wishful thinking will make "leaking" the story. You can ask Hillary Clinton's campaign.
In late August, WikiLeaks chief Julian Assange hinted that he would be releasing election-changing information on Clinton. Nobody (except maybe Roger Stone) knew what Assange had — John Podesta's stolen private emails. Clinton allies noted Fox News used to hate WikiLeaks; Clinton critics on Fox News were giddy. Greg Gutfeld had reservations, and he had a panel of five people on his show to discuss whether what Assange was doing was okay. They were split, but comedian Jeff Dye made an inconvenient, newly relevant argument.
When hackers release nude selfies of celebrities, "everybody felt that that's a violation," Gutfeld said, "but we're okay with Hillary because we don't like Hillary." Dye disagreed: "No, we're okay with it because it's much bigger information, like huge news." He gave an example of a woman finding out her boyfriend was cheating by searching his phone: "The guy will be like, 'That's an invasion of my privacy,' they're like, 'That's not really the point anymore.'"
"When something bigger comes out, you don't get to go, 'That's an invasion of my privacy,'" Dye said. "Now you've got to deal with the bigger thing that they've found."
Like it or not, "we live in a world where we think because nobody caught us, that it's okay," Dye said. "What you do in private is what you are as a human being. That's the real you." Peter Weber
John Oliver kicked off Sunday's Last Week Tonight with updates on the scandal he calls "Stupid Watergate," because, he explained, "it has all the potential consequences of Watergate, but everyone involved is really stupid." Sunday's brief recap centered on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and his "seemingly huge claim" about President Trump and wiretapping that "quickly unraveled" for reasons Oliver laid out. Still, Trump said the claim made him feel "somewhat vindicated." Oliver shook his head. "Trump feels vindicated by dubious sources all the time," he said, channeling Trump holding a specific coffee cup: "We don't need to invest in clean energy. It says right here on this cup that 'America Runs on Dunkin.'"
Still, that was before last week's revelations that Nunes' source was the Trump White House. "To recap, Devin took what appears to be an unnecessary trip to tell what appears to be unimportant news to what may have been the source of the news itself," Oliver said. "So what Nunes brought to light has turned out to be a bunch of smoke and mirrors as convoluted as it is pointless." Amazingly, though, "Stupid Watergate found a way to get even stupider" when Republicans flubbed trying to prove Nunes' independence from the White House, Oliver said, playing the clip of Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) saying that Nunes works for and answers to the president — then, when challenged, that Nunes works for both Trump and his constituents in Florida.
Oliver disagreed. "No! You absolutely do not!" he said, animatedly. "That is literally the whole point of Congress. And that's why this story is Stupid Watergate: It could very well take down the government, but nobody involved understands why, or how to cover it up, or what the government f—ing is, or possibly how to breathe without getting regular reminders." Watch the occasionally NSFW clip below. Peter Weber