Here's how to make perfect scrambled eggs, according to science

The next time you're craving a delicious scramble of water, amino acids, lipids, and fats — better known as "eggs" — you might want to use science as a guide. Popular Science has published a delightfully nerdy how-to for your frying pan, including appetizing steps such as:
Step 3: As the egg heats up, the bonds holding different chains of amino acids together break down. As the proteins denature, the chains lose their shape and make links to other parts of other chains to form a new, opaque structure. The mass of proteins get more and more interconnected as the egg cooks. The water in the egg begins to be pushed out and evaporates into the air. This is called weeping. If you over-weep an egg the result is tougher, chewier eggs. No thank you. [Popular Science]
You can even use science to help you make softer eggs ("continuously agitate the eggs on low heat") or creamier eggs (add cream — it dilutes the proteins). Read the full instructions at Popular Science — and bon appétit! Jeva Lange
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet (Colo.) announced Monday he would vote to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, opposing his party's efforts to filibuster. Per current Senate rules, Gorsuch needs 60 votes to be confirmed, which he cannot reach without eight Democratic votes. Democrats in the upper chamber are attempting to block Gorsuch by refusing to provide those votes; Republicans have indicated they would invoke the so-called "nuclear option" to kill the filibuster and allow Gorsuch to be confirmed by a simple-majority if Democrats do not play ball.
"I don't think it's wise for our party to filibuster this nominee or for Republicans to invoke the nuclear option," Bennet said in an interview with The Colorado Independent. Bennet acknowledged Gorsuch's judicial philosophy is "very conservative," but said he was voting to confirm Gorsuch in order to preserve the filibuster for future Trump nominees. "Trump might get two more nominees in his first term as president," Bennet said. "Having a 51-vote threshold guarantees that you're going to have far more extreme nominees."
That said, Bennet indicated if Republicans do kill the filibuster, "all bets are off" and he could vote to oppose Gorsuch in a simple up-or-down vote. "It's gut-check time now," Bennet said. "Are Democrats really going to filibuster the nominee? Are Republicans really going to use the nuclear option?"
Democrats are one vote away from successfully filibustering. Bennet hails from Colorado, as does Gorsuch, who is "strongly supported by the downtown [Colorado] legal and business establishment" that also usually backs Bennet, The Colorado Independent notes. You can read Bennet's official statement on the decision below, or his interview with The Colorado Independent here. Kimberly Alters
Dem Sen. Michael Bennet opposes Gorsuch filibuster.(Gorsuch is from Col. too & Bennet is former employee of Phil Anschutz, Gorsuch's patron) pic.twitter.com/fuXqRU9yDB
— Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) April 3, 2017
Fox News' Julie Roginsky alleges Roger Ailes refused to promote her because she turned down his sexual advances
Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News, former network chief Roger Ailes, and current co-president Bill Shine, New York's Gabriel Sherman reports. Ailes resigned from Fox News in July 2016 after multiple women came forward with sexual harassment allegations.
In her lawsuit, Roginsky, 43, alleges Fox News and Ailes "discriminated against [her] on the basis of gender by making her deserved promotion to a regular spot hosting The Five contingent upon having a sexual relationship with Ailes," Business Insider reports. Ailes would also allegedly insist Roginsky kiss him "hello" when sitting in a low armchair "'in such a way as to look down Roginsky's dress."
NPR's David Folkenflik writes that the lawsuit claims "Ailes pointedly advised Roginsky, a single mother 30 years his junior, to date older, conservative married men" and "repeatedly praised her looks and sought to get her to join him for drinks, even in his office, away from prying eyes that could get them 'into so much trouble.'" NPR also reports Shine is accused of retaliating against Roginsky for "refusing to attack Ailes' accuser, Gretchen Carlson," and that he did not investigate Roginsky's complaints about Ailes.
Ailes has denied all allegations of sexual harassment. Over the weekend, The New York Times reported separately that Fox News and Bill O'Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002. Jeva Lange
Russian officials find, deactivate second bomb after St. Petersburg subway explosion kills 9, injures dozens
Russia's anti-terrorism committee announced that it discovered and deactivated a second bomb in a St. Petersburg subway station after an earlier explosion at a separate station left multiple people injured and several people dead. Russian news agencies report that at least 9 people were killed, while a Russian government official said 47 were injured after an explosive device was set off in a train.
Social media images appear to show the train carriage's doors twisted and blown out and multiple people lying injured on the floor of the station.
#питер #метро #петербург pic.twitter.com/3Gb2oOhDGL
— ЦГ-инсайдер (@insider_ts) April 3, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin is in the city for a meeting with the Belarusian president, and has been informed of the attacks. Putin said security forces are "working and doing all they can to ascertain what has happened and to make a complete assessment of the incident." He did not rule out terrorism as a factor. Jeva Lange
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
Fox News' Tucker Carlson was never any good at school. The conservative firebrand only managed to get into Trinity College, in Hartford, after his boarding school's headmaster — the father of his then-girlfriend and now current wife — pulled some strings on his behalf.
Today, Carlson is the host of the popular Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, which draws even more viewers than Megyn Kelly did when she previously held his 9 p.m. time slot. Despite being a household name for the right-leaning network, Carlson is technically a registered Democrat. He says it is so he can vote in D.C.'s predominately Democratic primaries.
But as The New Yorker reveals, it took Carlson many years — and a few stumbles, including a failed attempt to join the CIA — to get from Trinity to television screens across the country:
After college, [Carlson] tried and failed to persuade the CIA to employ him; the real-life agency, unlike its fictional counterparts, prefers not to hire young men who are gabby and insubordinate. Instead, he got a job in Little Rock, working for Paul Greenberg, the exacting editorial-page editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. [The New Yorker]
Read more about Carlson, including his attempt to name his son "Flashman," at The New Yorker. Jeva Lange
Trump tweaked his trust so he can draw money from his businesses at any time without disclosing it
President Trump has boasted about the lengths he has gone to in order to distance himself from his business empire upon entering the White House, but ProPublica writes that a previously unreported tweak to a trust document means the president is far closer with his organization than was previously believed. The updated language allows for Trump to "draw money from his more than 400 businesses, at any time, without disclosing it," ProPublica reports.
"It's incredibly broad language," remarked family estate and trust attorney Frederick J. Tansill. The clause was added via a document signed Feb. 10, which states that the trust "shall distribute net income or principal to Donald J. Trump at his request," including everything from profits to an actual business itself.
ProPublica adds:
Taking profits regularly could benefit Trump in a variety of ways. It would give the president yet more details on the ongoing finances of his businesses. Trump's son Eric recently told Forbes he plans to update his father on the company regularly, though the revised trust document states that the trustees "shall not provide any report to Donald J. Trump on the holdings and sources of income of the Trust."
Trump could also simply find the income helpful, even as president. The trust document shows that Trump has "broad rights to the trust principal and income to support him as necessary," Tansill said. [ProPublica]
Trump Organization spokeswoman Amanda Miller said in a statement: "President Trump believed it was important to create multiple layers of approval for major actions and key business decisions." Read more about the amendment to Trump's trust at ProPublica and read Jeff Spross' analysis of the massive conflicts of interest in Trump's business empire at The Week. Jeva Lange
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has vowed to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court pick, Judge Neil Gorsuch, by Friday of this week by any means possible. As a result, this could be the week that the Senate decides to kill the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, allowing them to be confirmed with a simple 51-vote majority rather than needing to clear the 60-vote hurdle that currently stands.
"It is depressing. I'm very depressed," Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) told NPR. "We're all arguing against it, but we don't know any other option."
McConnell's threat of invoking the so-called "nuclear option" hangs over the heads of the Democrats, who protest that the Supreme Court seat was unfairly blocked when the pick was rightfully owed to President Barack Obama. Former Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid previously used the "nuclear option" in 2013 to kill the filibuster for executive branch nominations. NPR notes that "neither the 2013 nuclear trigger nor what could happen this week affect the ability to block legislation that falls short of 60 votes."
Several Democrats have said they will vote for Gorsuch regardless, including Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana, all of whom are up for re-election in states that Trump won in 2018. Manchin cited his concern about losing the filibuster as one of his reasons for voting for Gorsuch: "What's the place going to look like 10 years from now, you know? What goes around comes around. People that have been here a long time know we're going down the wrong path here," he said.
Eight Democrats would need to side with the Republicans to clear the 60-vote threshold and avoid McConnell's "nuclear option" threat. Jeva Lange
There are "sore losers" and then there is President Trump, who fairly won the U.S. election but still can't seem to get over his former opponent, Hillary Clinton. Apparently apropos of nothing, Trump took to Twitter on Monday to rant about Clinton, despite the fact that the presidential election was now 146 days ago:
Was the brother of John Podesta paid big money to get the sanctions on Russia lifted? Did Hillary know?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017
Did Hillary Clinton ever apologize for receiving the answers to the debate? Just asking!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017
At this point, the response to Trump is mostly weary protest — after all, it is not the first time Trump has invoked Clinton since becoming president. The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler pointed out that "no answers to a debate" were given to Clinton by linking to an article that fact-checks the claim. Other people were more blunt:
...there are no answers to a debate https://t.co/2qPJpus4TC
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 3, 2017
A recent poll found that 70 percent of American voters think Trump's use of Twitter is "problematic" and 60 percent said they felt "embarrassed" by the president. Jeva Lange
He's just asking. https://t.co/1zqfJxcgFs
— Brett Rosner (@Brosner85) April 3, 2017