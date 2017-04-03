Report: Blackwater founder secretly met with Putin associate to establish Trump-Moscow back channel
The crown prince of Abu Dhabi helped arrange a clandestine meeting in the Seychelles islands between Erik Prince, the founder of the security firm Blackwater and a major Donald Trump supporter, and a Russian close to President Vladimir Putin, nine days before Trump's inauguration in an apparent attempt to establish a back channel between Putin and Trump, several U.S., European, and Arab officials told The Washington Post.
He agreed to broker the meeting because the United Arab Emirates, like the U.S., wants Russia to cool its relationship with Iran, officials said. Prince, who did not have a formal role with the Trump campaign or transition team, approached Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan about setting up the meeting, and said he was an unofficial Trump envoy, the Post reports. The crown prince suggested holding it in the Seychelles for privacy. While the meeting was considered positive by the UAE and Russia, they opted not to arrange any other summits between Putin's friend, who has not been identified, and Prince because of the political risk, officials said.
Prince is the brother of Betsy DeVos, the education secretary, regularly appeared on a radio program hosted by Stephen Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, and gave $250,000 to Trump's campaign. Blackwater became famous during the Iraq War, when guards from the firm were convicted of killing Iraqis in a public square in 2007, and Prince later sold the company. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the administration is "not aware of any meetings and Erik Prince had no role in the transition," while a testy spokesman for Prince told the Post his meeting "had nothing to do with President Trump. Why is the so-called under-resourced intelligence community messing around with surveillance of American citizens when they should be hunting terrorists?" Catherine Garcia
A new pyramid just surfaced in Egypt — well, new to this millennium at least. Excavators have uncovered the remains of a 3,700-year-old pyramid just south of Cairo, the Ancient Egyptian Antiquities Sector announced Monday.
The new find joins five other pyramids in the Dahshur royal necropolis, two of which are still standing. Those intact pyramids make their new neighbor look young, as they're about a thousand years older than the recently discovered ruins. The Dahshur site was already famous for the Bent Pyramid, which features distinctive sloped sides that experts believe suggest it was the first attempt at building a smooth-sided pyramid in ancient Egypt.
But this new discovery still has something to brag about: Excavators found an interior corridor and an alabaster block engraved with hieroglyphics. As they continue to clear out the ruins, BBC reports, excavators will be able to assess just how big the pyramid once was.
Who knows, maybe they'll find Brendan Fraser's lost career in there too. Kathryn Krawczyk
An attack in the metro system in St. Petersburg, Russia, left 11 dead and dozens more injured Monday after an explosive device was detonated in a train car. The explosion occurred as the train was traveling between two stations. Russia's anti-terrorism committee announced later that it had discovered and deactivated a second bomb in a separate station.
The Russian health ministry said Monday afternoon that 11 were killed and 45 injured by the blast. Social media images appear to show the train carriage's doors twisted and blown out and multiple people lying on the floor of the station:
#питер #метро #петербург pic.twitter.com/3Gb2oOhDGL
— ЦГ-инсайдер (@insider_ts) April 3, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin was in St. Petersburg on Monday when the blast occurred for a scheduled meeting with the Belarusian president. He said the reasons for the explosion "are unknown," but he did not rule out terrorism as a factor. Security forces are "doing all they can to ascertain what has happened," Putin said. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev referred to the explosion as a "terrorist act." The Week Staff
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
AOL and Yahoo are so 2000. Verizon, which is hip and cool, has reportedly decided to merge Yahoo with AOL under the new name "Oath," a person familiar with the talks has told Business Insider.
Without confirming the rebranding, an AOL spokesperson said that "in the summer of 2017, you can bet we will be launching one of the most disruptive brand companies in digital." Verizon acquired AOL in 2015 for $4.4 billion; it acquired Yahoo last year for $4.85 billion.
Like many rebranding attempts, this one is not going over so well just yet:
AOL: we sound antiquated
Yahoo: yea
AOL: we need to have a hipper more 21st Century name
Yahoo: yea
AOL: Oath
Yahoo: That's the ticket!! https://t.co/aPlg5AygOF
— Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) April 3, 2017
Oath.
Better than tronc i guess https://t.co/yiHzaYWj36
— Keith Roysdon (@keithroysdon) April 3, 2017
"AOL? Yahoo!? Get you a service that can do OATH."
— Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) April 3, 2017
Business Insider adds that "it's unclear if the Yahoo name will live on at all for any part of the internet business that will be run by AOL. However, we expect to see a big new branding campaign in the coming week, along with more details about the new company." Read more about why Verizon picked up ailing Yahoo last year at The Week. Jeva Lange
On Monday, President Trump became the first president to donate his entire first-quarter salary to the National Park Service. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke accepted the check, worth $78,333.32, and announced it would go toward the neglected maintenance of battlefield national parks.
A check presentation at a WH briefing. Trump donating 1st Q salary - $78K+ - to National Parks Service. pic.twitter.com/OTgUU7zbxf
— Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) April 3, 2017
Trump vowed during the presidential campaign that he would not take a salary in office. While presidents are required to receive a paycheck, a spokesperson for the White House said in February that Trump would give the money "back to the Treasury or [donate it]."
Trump's 2018 budget proposes a 12 percent cut to the Department of Interior, worth approximately $1.5 billion. Jeva Lange
Democrats have earned enough votes to successfully filibuster President Trump's Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch. Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware, Dianne Feinstein of California, Mark Warner of Virginia, and Patrick Leahy of Vermont said Monday that they will not support Trump's nominee, tipping Democrats to the 41 votes required for a filibuster, CNN reports.
"I've often said the Senate at its best and can and should be the conscience of the nation, but I must first and foremost vote my conscience," said Leahy, one of the opposing Democrats. "I will not and can not support advancing this nomination."
Two Democrats and one independent still remain undecided about how they will vote. Four Democrats so far have said they would vote with Republicans, but the GOP will now remain short of the 60 votes needed to avoid the filibuster.
Republican leaders indicated that they would change Senate rules on confirming Supreme Court justices if necessary, ditching the filibuster and allowing final votes to be called with a simple majority, a change that would alter the way justices are confirmed in the future. Jeva Lange
On Wednesday, Seattle will open a village of 40 tiny homes to provide shelter for approximately 70 homeless people, Think Progress reports. The houses, which are just 12 feet by 8 feet, were constructed by high school and college students through a vocational training program and are planted on land owned by the Low Income Housing Institute, an advocacy group. The village provides a communal kitchen and shower and will be staffed by two full-time employees who will provide security.
“It's a big step up from tent cities, one piece of the puzzle in solving this huge problem, so I think it's a good thing,” one volunteer who worked on the houses, Tim Brincefield, told King 5.
LIHI executive director Sharon Lee explained to MyNorthwest that the village has a "low barrier philosophy" and that people are invited to "come as you are."
"So if you have a drinking problem, it's not required that you be sober in order to live here," Lee said. "But you have to be on your good behavior. You have to be cooperative and you can't do harm to anybody. So everybody will have to check in, sign in. There will be chores. People will be assigned, like, kitchen duty, clean-up duty, maybe doing litter pickup in the community. We expect everyone to participate just like any household."
Seattle has an estimated 3,000 homeless people, with the city's mayor Ed Murray declaring a state of emergency in late 2015. At least 69 people died in 2016 as a result of living on the streets. Seattle officials have proposed as many as 1,000 tiny homes throughout Seattle to shelter the homeless. Jeva Lange
Don't let anyone tell you different: The great American pastime is actually screaming at refs on your TV. The Ladies Professional Golf Association, at least, appears to be on board. On Sunday, officials penalized top player Lexi Thompson after a TV viewer wrote an email to the LPGA pointing out a violation Thompson made that slipped their notice.
Here is how The Big Lead describes what happened:
[After getting the tip from the TV viewer], rules officials reviewed the film for two hours before alerting Thompson of the violation of Rule 20-3. Thompson improperly replaced her ball an inch away from her marker on a one-foot putt on the 17th hole. At the time, Thompson and officials on-site saw nothing wrong and she signed her scorecard after her round. The improper placement of her ball, along with signing an incorrect scorecard, cost her four strokes, changing her 67 to a 71. [The Big Lead]
The penalty bumped Thompson from a two-stroke lead on opponent Suzann Pettersen to a two-stroke deficit.
Many professional golfers lashed out at the organization for listening to the armchair official, including Tiger Woods, who tweeted: "Viewers at home should not be officials wearing stripes. Let's go @Lexi, win this thing anyway." Jeva Lange