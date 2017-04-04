Is anyone clamoring for Chelsea Clinton to run for president in 2020?

On Tuesday, Chelsea Clinton attempted to answer what you would not be faulted for believing is the most pressing question of our time: Will a Clinton ever run for office again?
Speaking for herself, Clinton replied that "right now the answer is no," but she gave viewers absolutely no closure by adding, "but we all need to be asking ourselves that question periodically." The suspense! Clinton did say that she "clearly" doesn't agree with President Trump, "but I'm not the right person to run to defeat him in 2020."
Nevertheless, if you find yourself wondering who exactly is clamoring for this hypothetical Chelsea Clinton campaign, consider a recent Vice report about her loyal supporters, in which one fan explains: "[Chelsea] represents women who are smart and cool. That's the thing people don't realize about the Clinton women."
And how about Chelsea's mother, Hillary Clinton? Will she ever run again? On that point, Chelsea Clinton was a bit more straightforward: "I have no idea. I don't think so."
Yet there is still a possibility Hillary Clinton might — Chelsea only says "she doesn't think so," after all, which hardly evinces certainty. That means there's another run on the table for us to repeatedly question in the coming months. In the meantime, watch Chelsea Clinton's appearance on CBS This Morning below. Jeva Lange
Will @ChelseaClinton run for office? "Right now the answer is no, but we all need to be asking ourselves that question periodically." pic.twitter.com/MlUsoZ0K4g
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 4, 2017
Amid Fox News harassment scandals, Obama speechwriter warns Chris Wallace, Shep Smith 'you're part of something evil'
Former President Barack Obama's speechwriters Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett appealed to Fox News hosts on their podcast "Pod Save America" on Monday, following new reports about sexual harassment cases that were covered up by the cable news giant. The topic arose as the hosts recapped reports that Fox News and Bill O'Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002.
"I am just so sick of, in the conversation about media organizations ... it's like, 'And then there's organizations on the right like Fox News that just have a conservative viewpoint and organizations on the left like The Huffington Post.' No. Fox is nothing like that. Fox is a garbage organization that protects sexual harassers," Favreau slammed.
He added: "There are some legitimate reporters in there. A few left. A few."
Lovett jumped in, addressing Chris Wallace and Shep Smith directly. "You guys gotta look in the mirror," he said, "because you're a part of something f---ing evil. And you can't pretend it's not. It is evil. There is evil in the world." Lovett sighed: "It's so awful, man."
Listen to the entire podcast below, with the discussion of Fox News beginning at minute 29. Jeva Lange
Former Bush speechwriter slams Fox News, Bill O'Reilly as 'a quick dip in a sewage treatment pond'
Michael Gerson, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush and one of the conservative columnists at The Washington Post, wasn't a big fan of President Trump during the presidential campaign. But on Monday night, he published an op-ed in The Post that took aim at even riskier subjects for a conservative pundit: Fox News, its top star, and its anti-feminist culture. "Reading the accumulated sexual harassment accusations against Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and former network executive Roger Ailes is like a quick dip in a sewage treatment pond," he writes. "After even a brief exposure, the stench stays with you for days."
The dozens of accusations against O'Reilly and Ailes "could be a grand, elaborate calumny," Gerson acknowledges, though "it is hard to dismiss the women, as the accused have done, as unbalanced, dishonest, or disgruntled." He had praise for some Fox News personalities — Bret Baier, Chris Wallace, and Dana Perino — and the network's history as "an alternative to leftward-slanting media, and a place where the worst sorts of political correctness have been exposed." But he also hit Fox News where it hurts:
Can it really be a coincidence that feminism is often dismissed on Fox News as so much political correctness? Can a news organization deal adequately with women's issues when you would never allow your own daughter to work there?... I bet that Fox would not feature my next argument: Sometimes conservatives need liberals. (Sometimes liberals need conservatives as well, which is the topic for another day.) For more than 40 years, liberals have talked about sexual harassment and the need for equal treatment in the workplace. They have organized, argued, and sued. And they were exactly right. The routine sexism of a previous generation was wrong and oppressive. [Gerson, The Washington Post]
And "the crusty leftovers of workplace sexism remain," Gerson says, notably at Fox News, a network "preaching traditional values" while its stars allegedly treat women "as sex objects and employment benefits." Read the entire op-ed at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
Boeing announced Tuesday that it has agreed to sell up to 60 airplanes, valued at $6 billion, to an Iranian airline, even as the Trump administration has expressed its animosity toward Tehran, The Wall Street Journal reports. Boeing said it has nevertheless received early permission from the U.S. government to move ahead with the sale, although it still needs to be approved by the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.
In March 2016, Trump stated: "My number-one priority is to dismantle the disastrous deal with Iran." He was referring to the Obama administration's agreement over a year ago to remove sanctions on Iran in return for the country voluntarily curbing its nuclear programs. As part of the deal, Boeing and Airbus won billion-dollar deals to sell planes to Iran Air. Tuesday's sale is to the privately-owned Iran Aseman Airlines.
Boeing said Tuesday that based on government data, "an aerospace sale of this magnitude creates or sustains approximately 18,000 jobs." It remains to be seen if Trump will indicate support for the deal, perhaps simply by not criticizing it on Twitter. Jeva Lange
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Tuesday that at least 58 people were killed in a chemical attack on a rebel-held town in northwest Syria. There are other reports, albeit unconfirmed, that an aircraft then returned to fire rockets at the clinics where survivors were being treated, BBC reports.
"I am speaking to my team and they are doing fine, but the situation over there is very bad and most of those who are suffering are children," said Mohammed Rasoul, who leads an ambulance charity in the nearby city of Idlib.
The Syrian government or Russian jets are being blamed for the suspected nerve-agent attack, which, if confirmed, would be the deadliest chemical strike since the Syrian civil war began six years ago. The Syrian government has long denied the use of chemical weapons, although they are accused of killing over 300 people in Damascus in 2013 by firing rockets filled with sarin.
Other monitors put Tuesday's death toll as high as 100, with 11 children among the dead. Jeva Lange
When President Trump's approval rating dropped to 35 percent in Gallup's tracking poll last week, it appeared to be something of an outlier — in other polls, Trump's approval was at 38 percent to 45 percent. But while Trump has risen back up to 38 percent in Gallup, a new poll from Investor's Business Daily and TIPP released Monday pegged his approval at 34 percent, an 11-point drop from the IBD/TIPP poll last month; 56 percent disapprove of Trump's performance. Only 49 percent of white men and 41 percent of rural Americans approve of the president. And that's just the tip of the bad-news spear in the poll, conducted March 24-30.
For example, just 37 percent of respondents rate Trump's handling of the economy as "good" or "excellent," down from 43 percent, and the GOP health-care bill he is trying to revive got a thumbs-up from only 25 percent of respondents who are paying attention, with a bare 52 percent of Republicans saying it would improve America's health-care system. Perhaps most galling for Trump, 49 percent of respondents said he is providing weak leadership for the U.S., versus 35 percent who say he's a strong leader.
[IBD/TIPP]
Raghavan Mayur, the head of the polling firm that conducted the survey, TechnoMetrica, blames Trump's sagging fortunes on his "ambitious agenda" running into "some obstacles in Congress," especially the failed health-care bill, plus the negative press from the Russia investigation. The poll reached 904 people and has a margin of error of ±3.3 percentage points. In the RealClearPolitics average, Trump's approval rating hovers at 40 percent, with 53 percent disapproving. Peter Weber
The White House takes aim at ObamaCare's pre-existing condition ban in new health-care proposals
Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney met behind closed doors with members of the House Freedom Caucus on Monday night, after meeting with more moderate House GOP members earlier in the day, in the latest sign that President Trump hasn't given up on House Speaker Paul Ryan's health-care bill. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), the Freedom Caucus leader, told The Associated Press that the White House made an informal offer but "there is no deal in principle" yet and his group is waiting to see details, in writing, before committing support.
The changes, Meadows said, center on allowing governors to apply for waivers to some big ObamaCare requirements, including that all health-care plans offer a set of essential health benefits and that insurers have to charge the same prices to everybody in the same age group, a mechanism called community rating. Scrapping both requirements, but especially community rating, would effectively negate ObamaCare's ban on discriminating against sick people and those with pre-existing conditions, Margot Sanger-Katz explains at The New York Times:
A patient with cancer might, for example, still be allowed to buy a plan, but it wouldn't do her much good if that plan was not required to cover chemotherapy drugs.... Technically, the deal would still prevent insurers from denying coverage to people with a history of illness. But without community rating, health plans would be free to charge those patients as much as they wanted. If both of the ObamaCare provisions went away, the hypothetical cancer patient might be able to buy only a plan, without chemotherapy coverage, that costs many times more than a similar plan costs a healthy customer. Only cancer patients with extraordinary financial resources and little interest in the fine print would sign up. [The New York Times]
Trump ally Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) told Politico that the moderates said they would tentatively be fine with the changes if the Freedom Caucus signed on, and White House legislative liaison Marc Short reportedly told attendees at Ryan's donor retreat late last week that outside conservative groups that opposed the AHCA have indicated a willingness to negotiate. Ryan pulled the deeply unpopular bill two weeks ago when it became clear it wouldn't pass, and it still faces long odds in the Senate if it manages to pass in the House. Peter Weber
Russia identifies a Kyrgyz-born citizen as a suspect in the deadly St. Petersburg metro bombing
On Tuesday, Russia and Kyrgyzstan's security services identified a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen as a suspect in Monday's deadly bombing of a train car in the St. Petersburg metro. The death toll from the attack rose to 14 on Tuesday, as three people died in the hospital; more than 40 other people were wounded. Kyrgyzstan's security service said they got the information about Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, 21 or 22, from Russian authorities. St. Petersburg is home to a large diaspora from Central Asia.
St. Petersburg officials declared three days of mourning, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a St. Petersburg native, laid flowers at a makeshift memorial on Monday night. World leaders also extended their condolences, with U.S. President Trump calling to offer his "full support," the White House said. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the attack a "barbaric act." Russian authorities have not yet said if they believe the attack was a suicide bombing or if the suspect is at large, or if there is more than one suspect. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Peter Weber