Is anyone clamoring for Chelsea Clinton to run for president in 2020?

On Tuesday, Chelsea Clinton attempted to answer what you would not be faulted for believing is the most pressing question of our time: Will a Clinton ever run for office again?

Speaking for herself, Clinton replied that "right now the answer is no," but she gave viewers absolutely no closure by adding, "but we all need to be asking ourselves that question periodically." The suspense! Clinton did say that she "clearly" doesn't agree with President Trump, "but I'm not the right person to run to defeat him in 2020."

Nevertheless, if you find yourself wondering who exactly is clamoring for this hypothetical Chelsea Clinton campaign, consider a recent Vice report about her loyal supporters, in which one fan explains: "[Chelsea] represents women who are smart and cool. That's the thing people don't realize about the Clinton women."

And how about Chelsea's mother, Hillary Clinton? Will she ever run again? On that point, Chelsea Clinton was a bit more straightforward: "I have no idea. I don't think so."

Yet there is still a possibility Hillary Clinton might — Chelsea only says "she doesn't think so," after all, which hardly evinces certainty. That means there's another run on the table for us to repeatedly question in the coming months. In the meantime, watch Chelsea Clinton's appearance on CBS This Morning below. Jeva Lange