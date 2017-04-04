Vin Scully is so over baseball

Maybe it's true what they say, that you can have too much of a good thing. Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers sportscaster Vin Scully, who retired at the end of the 2016 season, is missing his first season in 67 years. Instead of setting up in the broadcast booth, he spent Opening Day on Monday — well, shopping for mothballs.

"Today I was engaged in that other national pastime, paying bills," Scully said with a laugh. "Then I went to the post office to mail them, and now I'm just leaving the carwash."

Opening day at the carwash?

"Some people did stop me and say it was strange to see me," he said. "I told them I agree."

So was he headed home to at least watch the end of the game?

"I have to go to the hardware store to pick up some anti-moth product," Scully said. "I'm not sure if I'll get home in time to see it. Who's winning?"

He was told the Dodgers. He was asked if he was happy.

"Sure I am," he said. "I've got a really clean car." [The Los Angeles Times]