This New Jersey high schooler has been accepted into every Ivy League school

Will she choose Columbia? Or maybe Yale? What about Harvard? Ifeoma White-Thorpe is still trying to decide which university she wants to spend the next four years of her life at, but it won't be easy — the New Jersey teenager was accepted to all eight Ivy League schools, plus Stanford.
@Gidi_Traffic Ifeoma White-Thorpe: The 17-year old New Jersey teen girl accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools https://t.co/HamSjbBQbW pic.twitter.com/eP9ShPe48h
— AustynZOGS (@Austynzogs) April 4, 2017
"I want to go into global health and study biology and so many of them have great research facilities, so I was like, 'I might as well just shoot my shot and apply," she told ABC 7. White-Thorpe, who is student body president, excels in AP classes, and won the national Selma Speech and Essay Contest in 2015, graduates from Morris Hills High School in Rockaway this June. Her parents, Andre and Patricia White-Thorpe, say it is entirely up to her which school to attend, and she says it will most likely come down to which school offers the best financial aid package. Catherine Garcia
The Islamic State released a 36-minute audio message on Tuesday that called President Trump a "stupid idiot" who is leading a "bankrupt" country.
This is believed to be the first time since Trump's inauguration in January that ISIS has had a direct message for him, NBC News reports. A U.S.-led coalition is targeting the terror organization in Syria and Iraq, and Trump has long said his goal is to "totally obliterate" the group. In its statement, ISIS said Trump does not know anything about Syria or Iraq, and he has an extreme "hatred" of Islam and has declared a "war" on the religion. Catherine Garcia
Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has 'spoken enough about North Korea,' won't comment on latest missile launch
Either Secretary of State Rex Tillerson doesn't want to give North Korea the attention that leader Kim Jong Un craves, or he is completely over his job less than three months after starting.
Uhhhh what does this mean pic.twitter.com/PzRpi6xjVt
— Jessica Schulberg (@jessicaschulb) April 4, 2017
Not long after the news broke that North Korea launched a missile into the Sea of Japan, Tillerson released a brief statement Tuesday night confirming the launch of "yet another intermediate-range ballistic missile," adding two very terse sentences: "The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment." Whether you seek words of comfort in these uncertain times or angry declarations and threats of retaliation, Tillerson made it clear you better look elsewhere.
If this is the secretary of state's way of hinting he wants out of the job, Tillerson should know by now that all he needs to do is tag Jared Kushner, say, "You're it," and call it a day. Catherine Garcia
The O'Reilly Factor is down 18 advertisers, with several luxury carmakers, pharmaceutical giants, insurance companies, and even a dog food manufacturer pulling their ads from the show after it was reported that host Bill O'Reilly and Fox News paid $13 million to settle with five women who accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.
Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, BMW of North America, Mitsubishi Motors, Lexus, Constant Contact, Bayer, Orkin, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, Allstate, Esurance, T. Rowe Price, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Credit Karma, Wayfair, UNTUCKit, and TrueCar are all stopping their ads from running during The O'Reilly Factor, CNN reports. Most of those companies have released statements condemning harassment, including Mercedes-Benz, which called the allegations against O'Reilly "disturbing." Paul Rittenberg, executive vice president of advertising sales at Fox News, released a statement on Tuesday saying the network values "our partners and are working with them to address their current concerns about The O'Reilly Factor. At this time, the ad buys of those clients have been re-expressed into other FNC programs."
The O'Reilly Factor is the most popular news show on cable, and one advertiser, online directory Angie's List, told CNN it has "no plans to change our ad buy," adding, "just as we trust members to make their own hiring decisions, we trust them to make their own media consumption decisions." Catherine Garcia
North Korea launched a ballistic missile Wednesday morning from the east coast city of Sinpo that was able to fly about 40 miles, the South Korean military said.
U.S. Pacific Command said it detected and tracked "what we assess was a North Korean missile launch," and kept watch on the medium-range ballistic missile until it landed about 9 minutes later in the Sea of Japan. Sinpo is the site of a submarine base. In March, North Korea fired four missiles toward Japan, experts say the country is working on creating a ballistic missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland. Later this week, President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in the United States, and Trump is expected to nudge Xi into pressuring North Korea to end its nuclear arms development. Catherine Garcia
On Tuesday, Payless ShoeSource filed a Chapter 11 reorganization petition in bankruptcy court and said it plans to close 400 "underperforming" stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
The discount chain said under its reorganization plan, it will get rid of debt, bring in new capital, and increase its e-commerce efforts in order to go up against major online companies like Zappos.com. Payless, founded in Topeka, Kansas, in 1956, has around 4,400 stores in 30 countries. "This is a difficult but necessary decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment, which will only intensify," Payless CEO W. Paul Jones said in a statement. "We will build a stronger Payless for our customers, vendors, and suppliers, associates, business partners, and other stakeholders through this process." Catherine Garcia
The Trump administration is considering requiring even short-term visitors to the U.S. to "disclose contacts on their mobile phones, social media passwords, and financial records, and to answer probing questions about their ideology," The Wall Street Journal reports. While the policy would be part of President Trump's ongoing promise of "extreme vetting," the changes could apply to visitors from around the world, including France, Germany, the U.K., Japan, and Australia.
"We want to say for instance, 'What [websites] do you visit? And give us your passwords,' so that we can see what they do on the internet," explained Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly in February. "If they don't want to give us that information then they don't come."
Trump's travel ban on six majority-Muslim countries has sparked outcry for potentially being unconstitutional, and civil liberties groups slammed Kelly's statement for being a "direct assault on fundamental rights," such as the freedom of expression. The Wall Street Journal notes that the groups additionally warned that the U.S.'s strict vetting could eventually spark foreign governments to treat American travelers in the same manner.
Many experts are unconvinced by the proposed approach. "The real bad guys will get rid of their phones. They'll show up with a clean phone," said Leon Rodriguez, the former head of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Others say that by running phone contacts against databases, for instance, officials could potentially find ties to terrorist organizations.
President Trump has vowed that "those who do not believe in our Constitution, or who support bigotry and hatred, will not be admitted for immigration into the country." Jeva Lange
Nearly 200 movie theaters across the world are screening the film 1984 on Tuesday in protest of President Trump, The Independent reports. "No one is suggesting that we're living in [George] Orwell's world," co-organizer Dylan Skolnick of the Cinema Arts Centre on Long Island, New York, told Al Jazeera. "But the road to that world is people just becoming disengaged and allowing their government to do whatever it wants."
The film is an adaptation of Orwell's book by the same name, and it was released in (you guessed it) 1984. At the time of its release, it was praised by Roger Ebert as "brilliant," earning three-and-a-half stars out of four.
April 4 was chosen as the date for the movie theater protest because "it's the day George Orwell's protagonist Winston Smith begins rebelling against his oppressive government by keeping a forbidden diary," the organizers write. Screenings are being held everywhere from Gold Town Theater in Juneau, Alaska, to locations across the U.S., U.K, Canada, Croatia, and Sweden. In New York City alone, the movie will be shown 12 separate times throughout the day.
The organizers say the screenings are particularly well-timed, as President Trump has proposed eliminating the budget for the National Endowment of the Arts. Many of the theaters participating plan to donate proceeds to community organizations, or are showing the film for free.
"This is really designed to get people to be talking and discussing and active in the political conversation that is happening in America right now — and throughout the world, it turns out," Skolnick said.
Find a participating theater near you here, and read more about revisiting 1984 in Trump's America here at The Week. Jeva Lange