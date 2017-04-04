U.S. cuts funding for U.N. agency that offers women's health care

The United States will no longer provide money to the U.N. Population Fund, which provides contraception, family planning, and reproductive health services to women around the world.
Last year, the U.S. gave $69 million to the U.N. Population Fund, and was the fourth-biggest donor. The International Women's Health Coalition said Tuesday those funds "prevented an estimated 320,000 pregnancies and averted 100,000 unsafe abortions, while ensuring 800,000 people had access to contraception."
Republican presidents have previously stopped funding the agency, while Democrats have kept it funded, NBC News reports. Seema Jalan, executive director of the Universal Access Project at the U.N. Foundation, told reporters the U.S. pulling its money will "directly impact the poorest girls and women on the planet. They have no recourse." Jalan said women's health care should not be a partisan issue, and both sides should support the U.N. Population Fund's clinics, including the only one in Iraq that takes care of women and girls harmed by ISIS. "I can't think of a better use of U.S. taxpayer dollars than ensuring that a woman fleeing violence can have a safe birth and that her child can survive delivery or that a woman who has been raped by an [ISIS] terrorist can actually have some care and support, and that's what this funding provides," Jalan said. Catherine Garcia
Every White House press secretary has some particular verbal tics, and Sean Spicer uses the word "phenomenal" quite a bit. The writers on Stephen Colbert's Late Show put that together with a classic Muppet Show skit, and everything went swimmingly until President Trump stepped in.
The Late Show wasn't the first to swap "phenomena" for "mahna mahna." And as you watch Sandra Bullock and Kermit goof in this 1996 episode of Muppets Tonight, just imagine the possibilities for Spicer's next press briefing — or Saturday Night Live's next skewering of it. Peter Weber
Will she choose Columbia? Or maybe Yale? What about Harvard? Ifeoma White-Thorpe is still trying to decide which university she wants to spend the next four years of her life at, but it won't be easy — the New Jersey teenager was accepted to all eight Ivy League schools, plus Stanford.
"I want to go into global health and study biology and so many of them have great research facilities, so I was like, 'I might as well just shoot my shot and apply," she told ABC 7. White-Thorpe, who is student body president, excels in AP classes, and won the national Selma Speech and Essay Contest in 2015, graduates from Morris Hills High School in Rockaway this June. Her parents, Andre and Patricia White-Thorpe, say it is entirely up to her which school to attend, and she says it will most likely come down to which school offers the best financial aid package. Catherine Garcia
The Islamic State released a 36-minute audio message on Tuesday that called President Trump a "stupid idiot" who is leading a "bankrupt" country.
This is believed to be the first time since Trump's inauguration in January that ISIS has had a direct message for him, NBC News reports. A U.S.-led coalition is targeting the terror organization in Syria and Iraq, and Trump has long said his goal is to "totally obliterate" the group. In its statement, ISIS said Trump does not know anything about Syria or Iraq, and he has an extreme "hatred" of Islam and has declared a "war" on the religion. Catherine Garcia
Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has 'spoken enough about North Korea,' won't comment on latest missile launch
Either Secretary of State Rex Tillerson doesn't want to give North Korea the attention that leader Kim Jong Un craves, or he is completely over his job less than three months after starting.
Not long after the news broke that North Korea launched a missile into the Sea of Japan, Tillerson released a brief statement Tuesday night confirming the launch of "yet another intermediate-range ballistic missile," adding two very terse sentences: "The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment." Whether you seek words of comfort in these uncertain times or angry declarations and threats of retaliation, Tillerson made it clear you better look elsewhere.
If this is the secretary of state's way of hinting he wants out of the job, Tillerson should know by now that all he needs to do is tag Jared Kushner, say, "You're it," and call it a day. Catherine Garcia
The O'Reilly Factor is down 18 advertisers, with several luxury carmakers, pharmaceutical giants, insurance companies, and even a dog food manufacturer pulling their ads from the show after it was reported that host Bill O'Reilly and Fox News paid $13 million to settle with five women who accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.
Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, BMW of North America, Mitsubishi Motors, Lexus, Constant Contact, Bayer, Orkin, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, Allstate, Esurance, T. Rowe Price, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Credit Karma, Wayfair, UNTUCKit, and TrueCar are all stopping their ads from running during The O'Reilly Factor, CNN reports. Most of those companies have released statements condemning harassment, including Mercedes-Benz, which called the allegations against O'Reilly "disturbing." Paul Rittenberg, executive vice president of advertising sales at Fox News, released a statement on Tuesday saying the network values "our partners and are working with them to address their current concerns about The O'Reilly Factor. At this time, the ad buys of those clients have been re-expressed into other FNC programs."
The O'Reilly Factor is the most popular news show on cable, and one advertiser, online directory Angie's List, told CNN it has "no plans to change our ad buy," adding, "just as we trust members to make their own hiring decisions, we trust them to make their own media consumption decisions." Catherine Garcia
North Korea launched a ballistic missile Wednesday morning from the east coast city of Sinpo that was able to fly about 40 miles, the South Korean military said.
U.S. Pacific Command said it detected and tracked "what we assess was a North Korean missile launch," and kept watch on the medium-range ballistic missile until it landed about 9 minutes later in the Sea of Japan. Sinpo is the site of a submarine base. In March, North Korea fired four missiles toward Japan, experts say the country is working on creating a ballistic missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland. Later this week, President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in the United States, and Trump is expected to nudge Xi into pressuring North Korea to end its nuclear arms development. Catherine Garcia
On Tuesday, Payless ShoeSource filed a Chapter 11 reorganization petition in bankruptcy court and said it plans to close 400 "underperforming" stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
The discount chain said under its reorganization plan, it will get rid of debt, bring in new capital, and increase its e-commerce efforts in order to go up against major online companies like Zappos.com. Payless, founded in Topeka, Kansas, in 1956, has around 4,400 stores in 30 countries. "This is a difficult but necessary decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment, which will only intensify," Payless CEO W. Paul Jones said in a statement. "We will build a stronger Payless for our customers, vendors, and suppliers, associates, business partners, and other stakeholders through this process." Catherine Garcia