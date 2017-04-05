Southern California casino raided by federal authorities

Gamblers at the Bicycle Hotel & Casino in Bell Gardens, California, were told to leave on Tuesday morning by federal investigators, who were there as part of a probe into money laundering, law enforcement officials told the Los Angeles Times.
The operation lasted all day, and thousands of financial records were seized during the raid, which was led by members of the Los Angeles High Intensity Financial Crime Area Task Force. The focus of the investigation is on people who bring laundered funds to the casino, place bets with the dirty money, and exchange their chips for clean money, the Times reports.
A spokeswoman for the casino said it will reopen at 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Several people, including employees and regulars, watched from afar as investigators, including officers from the IRS and ICE, brought out evidence. Many told the Times about their losses at the casino, and how they thought the investigation had to have something to do with a rigged gaming system (this does not appear to be the focus). One player told the paper he plays Pai Gow at the casino "every day" and always loses, so he wasn't surprised to see law enforcement there. "Let's put it like this," he said. "Gambling is a game of luck. I consider myself a lucky person. But you can never win at the Bicycle." Catherine Garcia
Just a few months after taking office, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is closing down an open-air jail that housed inmates in military-style tents year-round.
Joe Arpaio, the county's former sheriff who was defeated by Penzone last November, erected Tent City during his first year in office in 1993. Arpaio made a name for himself because of his hardline stance on illegal immigration, and enjoyed appearing on television to talk about how he made the inmates in Tent City wear pink undergarments. Arpaio argued that by freeing up space inside overcrowded brick-and-mortar facilities, he was saving money, but when Penzone announced Tent City's closure on Tuesday, he said it would save the county approximately $4.5 million. The decision to close the open-air facility was made unanimously by an advisory committee Penzone set up in January.
"This facility is not a crime deterrent, it is not cost efficient, and it is not tough on criminals," he said. Outsiders thought it had a zoo-like atmosphere, and "starting today, that circus ends," Penzone said, "and these tents come down." There are about 800 inmates in Tent City now, and about half will be moved during the next two months, with the rest leaving within six months. Inmates had to request to be in Tent City, and while Arpaio said it was rough serving time in the outdoors, officials now say many inmates ask to be there because the open space is a relief.
Grant Woods, a member of the advisory committee and a former state attorney general, said he was glad to hear conditions in Tent City were not as grave as Arpaio as civil rights activists claimed. "Having said that, the days of Arizona being a place — I hope — where people are humiliated or embarrassed or abused or ridiculed for the self-aggrandizement of anybody or anything are over," he told the Arizona Republic. "They have no place in our community, they don't reflect our community, and we're moving on." Catherine Garcia
The United Nations Security Council has scheduled a Wednesday morning emergency session to discuss what appears to be a Syrian government nerve gas attack on a rebel-held area of Idlib province, killing at least 58 people, including 11 children, and wounding dozens more. France and Britain called the meeting, as international condemnation grows. Chemical weapons use is banned under the Geneva Conventions, and using such weapons on civilians would be a clear war crime.
President Trump on Tuesday condemned the chemical attack, saying in a statement that it was "reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world." But he also blamed former President Barack Obama, saying the "heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration's weakness and irresolution," citing Obama's 2012 "red line" comment and failure to attack Syria in August 2013 when Assad used chemical weapons on his people. (Lacking the votes in Congress to strike and unwilling to do so without congressional approval, Obama agreed to a Russian plan to destroy Assad's chemical weapons stock.)
On Tuesday's CBS Evening News, anchor Scott Pelley provided some more context, noting pointedly that "the attack came five days after the Trump administration signaled that the Syrian dictator would not be held accountable for the slaughter of his people."
“The attack came 5 days after the Trump administration signaled that the Syrian dictator would not be held accountable...” - @ScottPelley pic.twitter.com/MSko0M03Ub
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 4, 2017
On ABC World News Tonight, David Muir and Jonathan Karl elaborated on what Trump and his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, changed policy-wise about Assad and Syria, and noted that Trump's only in-person comment on Tuesday was that he doesn't want to be "president of the world." This report includes footage that Muir notes is "difficult to see":
At CNN Tuesday evening, Amara Walker and Michael Holmes pointed out that despite Trump's new complaints about Obama's military inaction in late summer 2013, he publicly urged Obama not to attack Syria at the time.
Russia and Syria blame the gas attack on Syrian airstrikes that hit a rebel munitions store which Russia's defense ministry said Wednesday included "a workshop for the production of land mines filled with poisonous substances." Rebels say Syria has been hitting them with chlorine gas and other chemical weapons for weeks now.
There is still no indication what the president of the United States plans to do about Syria and its brutal leader. Peter Weber
The United States will no longer provide money to the U.N. Population Fund, which provides contraception, family planning, and reproductive health services to women around the world.
Last year, the U.S. gave $69 million to the U.N. Population Fund, and was the fourth-biggest donor. The International Women's Health Coalition said Tuesday those funds "prevented an estimated 320,000 pregnancies and averted 100,000 unsafe abortions, while ensuring 800,000 people had access to contraception."
Republican presidents have previously stopped funding the agency, while Democrats have kept it funded, NBC News reports. Seema Jalan, executive director of the Universal Access Project at the U.N. Foundation, told reporters the U.S. pulling its money will "directly impact the poorest girls and women on the planet. They have no recourse." Jalan said women's health care should not be a partisan issue, and both sides should support the U.N. Population Fund's clinics, including the only one in Iraq that takes care of women and girls harmed by ISIS. "I can't think of a better use of U.S. taxpayer dollars than ensuring that a woman fleeing violence can have a safe birth and that her child can survive delivery or that a woman who has been raped by an [ISIS] terrorist can actually have some care and support, and that's what this funding provides," Jalan said. Catherine Garcia
Every White House press secretary has some particular verbal tics, and Sean Spicer uses the word "phenomenal" quite a bit. The writers on Stephen Colbert's Late Show put that together with a classic Muppet Show skit, and everything went swimmingly until President Trump stepped in.
The Late Show wasn't the first to swap "phenomena" for "mahna mahna." And as you watch Sandra Bullock and Kermit goof in this 1996 episode of Muppets Tonight, just imagine the possibilities for Spicer's next press briefing — or Saturday Night Live's next skewering of it. Peter Weber
Will she choose Columbia? Or maybe Yale? What about Harvard? Ifeoma White-Thorpe is still trying to decide which university she wants to spend the next four years of her life at, but it won't be easy — the New Jersey teenager was accepted to all eight Ivy League schools, plus Stanford.
@Gidi_Traffic Ifeoma White-Thorpe: The 17-year old New Jersey teen girl accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools https://t.co/HamSjbBQbW pic.twitter.com/eP9ShPe48h
— AustynZOGS (@Austynzogs) April 4, 2017
"I want to go into global health and study biology and so many of them have great research facilities, so I was like, 'I might as well just shoot my shot and apply," she told ABC 7. White-Thorpe, who is student body president, excels in AP classes, and won the national Selma Speech and Essay Contest in 2015, graduates from Morris Hills High School in Rockaway this June. Her parents, Andre and Patricia White-Thorpe, say it is entirely up to her which school to attend, and she says it will most likely come down to which school offers the best financial aid package. Catherine Garcia
The Islamic State released a 36-minute audio message on Tuesday that called President Trump a "stupid idiot" who is leading a "bankrupt" country.
This is believed to be the first time since Trump's inauguration in January that ISIS has had a direct message for him, NBC News reports. A U.S.-led coalition is targeting the terror organization in Syria and Iraq, and Trump has long said his goal is to "totally obliterate" the group. In its statement, ISIS said Trump does not know anything about Syria or Iraq, and he has an extreme "hatred" of Islam and has declared a "war" on the religion. Catherine Garcia
Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has 'spoken enough about North Korea,' won't comment on latest missile launch
Either Secretary of State Rex Tillerson doesn't want to give North Korea the attention that leader Kim Jong Un craves, or he is completely over his job less than three months after starting.
Uhhhh what does this mean pic.twitter.com/PzRpi6xjVt
— Jessica Schulberg (@jessicaschulb) April 4, 2017
Not long after the news broke that North Korea launched a missile into the Sea of Japan, Tillerson released a brief statement Tuesday night confirming the launch of "yet another intermediate-range ballistic missile," adding two very terse sentences: "The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment." Whether you seek words of comfort in these uncertain times or angry declarations and threats of retaliation, Tillerson made it clear you better look elsewhere.
If this is the secretary of state's way of hinting he wants out of the job, Tillerson should know by now that all he needs to do is tag Jared Kushner, say, "You're it," and call it a day. Catherine Garcia