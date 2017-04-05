Amazon breaks into livestreaming with NFL deal

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Erik Prince, the Blackwater founder and big supporter of President Trump, had met with a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish a backchannel conduit between Trump and the Kremlin. "Why does Donald Trump need a backchannel to Moscow?" Stephen Colbert asked on Tuesday's Late Show. "If he wants to communicate with Putin, just email the DNC, or maybe a little pillow talk with Michael Flynn."

The intermediary, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, reportedly picked the Seychelles islands because of the sun and privacy. "It's right there in their slogan: The Seychelles — Come for the sunshine, stay for the treason," Colbert said. Still, "I gotta say, if you're going to play footsie with Putin, this is doing it right. A tropical location, a shadowy Russian operative, a secret army named Blackwater. They've even given the meeting a cool name: 'The Seychelles encounter.'"

After running through some other Trump-related news, Colbert turned to Trump's decision to donate his first-quarter presidential salary to a war memorial national park. "Trump had already told us he was going to donate his salary," he said, but nobody expected him to have the White House press secretary publicly present a check to the interior secretary and superintendent of the national park.