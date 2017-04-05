Republicans turn against Trump on Syria: 'I'm ashamed'

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said Wednesday that he is "ashamed of our government's actions so far, and inaction" following reports of a horrific chemical weapon attack in Syria on Tuesday.

"I wish I had the ability to move forces to do what needs to be done," Kinzinger told anchor Alisyn Camerota. He added: "The problem is, we need more people to pay attention and get past our fear of action."

An estimated 83 people, including 25 children, died in the sarin nerve gas attack, which is being blamed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Many conservatives have slammed what they believe is a weak response from the White House, with Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough scolding President Trump for blaming former President Barack Obama. Conservative columnist S.E. Cupp wondered in an op-ed if Trump would be "man enough" to stand up to Assad's brutality. Jeva Lange