Republicans turn against Trump on Syria: 'I'm ashamed'

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said Wednesday that he is "ashamed of our government's actions so far, and inaction" following reports of a horrific chemical weapon attack in Syria on Tuesday.
"I wish I had the ability to move forces to do what needs to be done," Kinzinger told anchor Alisyn Camerota. He added: "The problem is, we need more people to pay attention and get past our fear of action."
An estimated 83 people, including 25 children, died in the sarin nerve gas attack, which is being blamed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Many conservatives have slammed what they believe is a weak response from the White House, with Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough scolding President Trump for blaming former President Barack Obama. Conservative columnist S.E. Cupp wondered in an op-ed if Trump would be "man enough" to stand up to Assad's brutality. Jeva Lange
Conservative super PAC pushes supposed terrorist ties in attack ad against Democratic congressional candidate
Democrat Jon Ossoff is running in a special election in Georgia's 6th congressional district to replace Rep. Tom Price (R), who now serves as President Trump's health secretary. With the April 18 election looming, Ossoff is dominating the race with the support of 43 percent of likely voters (the next highest-polling candidate is Karen Handel, a Republican, with 15 percent). But Ossoff will need more than 50 percent of the vote if he is to avoid a June 20 runoff, where his chances of seizing a plurality in the conservative district slim considerably.
To prevent Ossoff's success in the April election, the Congressional Leadership Fund super PAC is breaking the glass and hitting the big red button, in the words of The New York Times' Nate Cohn. CLF's new ad calls the news organization Al Jazeera a "mouthpiece for terrorists" over an image of Osama bin Laden, then links Ossoff to receiving Al Jazeera's money. In other words, Ossoff is practically two steps removed from bin Laden, the ad suggests.
But the alleged Al Jazeera "ties," Atlanta Magazine writes, are merely that, as a small business owner, Ossoff's "company [...] made films for the Qatar-based news network." On the other hand, only 9 percent of Americans in 2014 said they trust Al Jazeera as a news source, while 16 percent said they distrust the network.
The whole hullabaloo might fall flat, though — 75 percent of people said they have never heard, or have no opinion of, Al Jazeera. Jeva Lange
President Trump's chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, has reportedly been removed from the National Security Council, a person familiar with the decision told Bloomberg. Other reporters have also independently confirmed the downgrade.
Bannon was appointed to the council after Trump's inauguration in what The New York Times described as "a startling elevation of a political adviser to a status alongside the secretaries of state and defense, and over the president's top military and intelligence advisers."
Wednesday's restructuring also reportedly downgraded the role of Trump's Homeland Security adviser, Tom Bossert, and put National Intelligence Director Dan Coats, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, and Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford back as "regular attendees." National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has the responsibility of setting the council's agenda. Read the full scoop at Bloomberg. Jeva Lange
Did you participate in the Women's March? You just won a Freedom of Expression of Courage prize.
The estimated 3 to 4 million Americans who participated in January's anti-Trump Women's March are being honored with a major prize from PEN America, The Associated Press reports. The PEN/Toni and James C. Goodale Freedom of Expression Courage Award is going to the "Women's March" for "galvaniz[ing] a potent global movement to resist infringements on the rights and dignity of women and many other groups."
Past honorees for the Freedom of Expression Courage Award include the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and the work of Lee-Anne Walters and Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, who brought the deadly levels of lead in Flint's water supply to national attention.
Bob Bland, who was one of the Women's March's four national co-chairs, will accept the prize at PEN's gala on April 25. "The Women's March began as a quixotic idea shared with friends on Facebook," said PEN America's executive director, Suzanne Nossel. "In the hands of 99.9 percent of people, it would have ended there, as a pipe dream. But Bob Bland and the group of women who joined her forged a powerful, diverse coalition that worked with immense drive to win over skeptics and build the support of an extraordinarily broad coalition of which PEN America became part."
Nossel added: "We honor the Women's March for acting at a critical moment to overcome the inertia and fear of failure that can impair public mobilization, and for inspiring millions in America and around the world to do the same." The Week's Lili Loofbourow explains why the Women's March was the perfect way to needle President Trump here. Jeva Lange
This Democratic senator has spent more than 14 hours on the Senate floor protesting Neil Gorsuch
Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) has spent 14 hours holding the floor of the Senate in protest of President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch — and he's still going. "The majority team in this chamber decided to steal a Supreme Court seat," Merkley said when he began speaking on Tuesday night. "Again, such a theft never, ever has happened in the history of our nation."
Sen. Jeff Merkley says he's planning on holding the Senate floor *all night* to protest Judge Gorsuch & a 'stolen' SCOTUS seat —via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/gNPB6oGOAv
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 5, 2017
Merkley isn't technically filibustering Gorsuch's nomination, because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already filed for a move to vote, triggering a 30-hour debate period. At the end of the period, Republicans are expected to change the Senate rules to discontinue the filibuster, since they do not have the 60 votes required to reach cloture.
Merkley, then, is technically "just making a very long speech," Josh Billinson of Independent Journal Review writes.
Jeff Merkley has been protesting Neil Gorsuch all night long on the Senate floor. He's talking with his eyes closed right now. pic.twitter.com/JOCsbkvrVz
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) April 5, 2017
So far, Merkley has read from speeches and documents, including a letter by Coretta Scott King, and slammed Gorsuch's record on sexual discrimination cases. Merkley has not eaten or sat down since he began talking, with his staff citing his Ironman triathlon finishes in 2013 and 2016 as proof of his seemingly inhumane endurance, Vox reports.
NBC News' Frank Thorp reports "if Merkley's still going at 9:30 a.m., the Senate will adjourn and start a new day, when leaders will speak." Merkley began speaking at 6:46 p.m. on Tuesday and can be watched live below. Jeva Lange
Amazon will break into livestreaming this fall with a $50 million deal with the NFL, Recode reports. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to livestream 10 Thursday Night Football games, following a similar deal between the NFL and Twitter last year. CBS and NBC will broadcast five games each, and Amazon will stream their coverage and ads. Verizon subscribers will also be able to stream the Thursday games.
Twitter expressed interest in carrying the games again in 2017, as had Facebook and YouTube, but Amazon ultimately won out. "For us, this is about starting to bring live sports to our Prime members all around the world," said Amazon's head of business development and entertainment, Jeff Blackburn. Jeva Lange
Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski had some tough words for President Trump on Wednesday when they opened their show with the news of Tuesday's horrific chemical weapon attack in Syria.
On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer blamed the attack on former President Barack Obama, saying the strike was "a consequence of the past administration's weakness and irresolution." Scarborough took issue with that immediately. "[Trump's] carping at the past president's failures is unbecoming," said Scarborough. "You're criticizing Barack Obama for what he did not do in 2012? What are you doing to do five years later? Now you're the president of the United States."
Scarborough added: "One thing that Donald Trump can't do, if we're going to get anything done, is to blame Barack Obama. That does us no good today than Barack Obama and his administration blaming George W. Bush. You've got to look forward and you've got to give us solutions."
"By the way," Scarborough concluded, "if you're a policymaker, 'it's hard' is no longer an accepted answer on Morning Joe. Come with solutions or don't come at all." Jeva Lange
The Trump administration really does not want a Chinese company to buy the Westinghouse nuclear business
The Trump administration is reportedly plotting to head off Chinese investors' likely attempts to buy the bankrupt Westinghouse Electric Co. from parent company Toshiba Corp. in order to protect its nuclear secrets, Bloomberg reports.
Half of the more than 430 nuclear power stations around the world use Westinghouse technology; the company is responsible for building and maintaining reactors in the United States. Westinghouse has long been a target of Chinese espionage, most recently when the China General Nuclear Power Corp. was indicted in 2016 for conspiring to steal restricted technology.
Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have reportedly discussed plans to prevent the sale of Westinghouse to a company with ties to the Chinese government. "The government might block a sale to a Chinese buyer; encourage an alternative bid from U.S. or friendly foreign investors; or the government might invest in the company directly in return for an equity stake, akin to the Obama administration bailout of U.S. automakers," Bloomberg writes.
"Do we want that maintenance to be done by the Chinese? There are some bona fide national security issues to giving the Chinese that kind of access to our power grid backbone," explained former U.S. Navy Commander Kirk Lippold on Tuesday. Westinghouse is expected to arise in conversation between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping when the pair meet at Mar-a-Lago later this week. Jeva Lange