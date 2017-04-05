Taser is now offering free body cameras to all American police officers

Stun-gun manufacturer Taser has announced that it will offer free body cameras to all American police officers and a year's worth of storage for the footage, Ars Technica reports. Taser is additionally changing its name to "Axon," the brand name of its body camera.
"Only 20 percent [of police officers] have a camera," Axon's CEO, Rick Smith, told Ars Technica. "Eighty percent are going out with a gun and no camera."
The move is perhaps naturally motivated by profit — Axon wants to dominate the body camera market and the offer to America's police force is an attempt to beat out its rivals. But Smith noted that police are also facing increasing criticism.
"Our belief is that a body camera is to a cop what a smartphone is to a civilian," Smith said. "Cops spend about two-thirds of their time doing paperwork. We believe, within 10 years, we can automate police reporting. We can effectively triple the world's police force." Jeva Lange
President Trump defended Bill O'Reilly in a New York Times interview published Wednesday, claiming the Fox News host didn't do "anything wrong." Over the weekend it was reported that Fox and O'Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002.
"I think he's a person I know well — he is a good person," said Mr. Trump, who during the interview was surrounded at his desk by a half-dozen of his highest-ranking aides, including the economic adviser Gary Cohn and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, along with Vice President Mike Pence.
"I think he shouldn't have settled; personally I think he shouldn't have settled," said Mr. Trump. "Because you should have taken it all the way. I don't think Bill did anything wrong." [The New York Times]
O'Reilly has maintained his innocence but said he had to "put to rest any controversies to spare my children." On Monday, former President Barack Obama's speechwriters Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett slammed Fox News as "f---ing evil" and "a garbage organization that protects sexual harassers." Many advertisers have also pulled their commercials from playing during O'Reilly's show. Jeva Lange
Pepsi is being relentlessly skewered after releasing a "tone-deaf" advertisement Tuesday that openly riffs on a powerful Black Lives Matter protest moment using, of all people, Kendall Jenner.
"In an astonishingly offensive move, Pepsi cast Kendall Jenner in an ad that co-opts the resistance movement to sell soda," wrote Monique Judge for The Root. "Not only does it co-opt the movement, but the commercial centers Jenner, a white woman, and police as the focal points in images of people protesting whatever it is they're protesting in a commercial for Pepsi."
Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., had her own biting response. Jeva Lange
If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V
— Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2017
U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed Russia during an emergency meeting with the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday following what appeared to be a Syrian government nerve gas attack, which killed at least 58 people, including dozens of children, on Tuesday.
"Russia cannot escape responsibility for this," Haley said. "In fact, if Russia had been fulfilling its responsibility, there would not even be any chemical weapons left for the Syrian regime to use." Haley concluded that "the truth is that [Syrian President] Assad, Russia, and Iran have no interest in peace."
The White House had earlier blamed former President Barack Obama for the attack. Watch Haley's powerful speech below. Jeva Lange
Nikki Haley unloads on Russia at the UN pic.twitter.com/5xS6vvyhBS
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 5, 2017
Conservative super PAC pushes supposed terrorist ties in attack ad against Democratic congressional candidate
Democrat Jon Ossoff is running in a special election in Georgia's 6th congressional district to replace Rep. Tom Price (R), who now serves as President Trump's health secretary. With the April 18 election looming, Ossoff is dominating the race with the support of 43 percent of likely voters (the next highest-polling candidate is Karen Handel, a Republican, with 15 percent). But Ossoff will need more than 50 percent of the vote if he is to avoid a June 20 runoff, where his chances of seizing a plurality in the conservative district slim considerably.
To prevent Ossoff's success in the April election, the Congressional Leadership Fund super PAC is breaking the glass and hitting the big red button, in the words of The New York Times' Nate Cohn. CLF's new ad calls the news organization Al Jazeera a "mouthpiece for terrorists" over an image of Osama bin Laden, then links Ossoff to receiving Al Jazeera's money. In other words, Ossoff is practically two steps removed from bin Laden, the ad suggests.
But the alleged Al Jazeera "ties," Atlanta Magazine writes, are merely that, as a small business owner, Ossoff's "company [...] made films for the Qatar-based news network." On the other hand, only 9 percent of Americans in 2014 said they trust Al Jazeera as a news source, while 16 percent said they distrust the network.
The whole hullabaloo might fall flat, though — 75 percent of people said they have never heard, or have no opinion of, Al Jazeera. Jeva Lange
President Trump's chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, has reportedly been removed from the National Security Council, a person familiar with the decision told Bloomberg. Other reporters have also independently confirmed the downgrade.
Bannon was appointed to the council after Trump's inauguration in what The New York Times described as "a startling elevation of a political adviser to a status alongside the secretaries of state and defense, and over the president's top military and intelligence advisers."
Wednesday's restructuring also reportedly downgraded the role of Trump's Homeland Security adviser, Tom Bossert, and put National Intelligence Director Dan Coats, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, and Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford back as "regular attendees." National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has the responsibility of setting the council's agenda. Read the full scoop at Bloomberg. Jeva Lange
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said Wednesday that he is "ashamed of our government's actions so far, and inaction" following reports of a horrific chemical weapon attack in Syria on Tuesday.
"I wish I had the ability to move forces to do what needs to be done," Kinzinger told anchor Alisyn Camerota. He added: "The problem is, we need more people to pay attention and get past our fear of action."
An estimated 83 people, including 25 children, died in the sarin nerve gas attack, which is being blamed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Many conservatives have slammed what they believe is a weak response from the White House, with Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough scolding President Trump for blaming former President Barack Obama. Conservative columnist S.E. Cupp wondered in an op-ed if Trump would be "man enough" to stand up to Assad's brutality. Jeva Lange
Did you participate in the Women's March? You just won a Freedom of Expression of Courage prize.
The estimated 3 to 4 million Americans who participated in January's anti-Trump Women's March are being honored with a major prize from PEN America, The Associated Press reports. The PEN/Toni and James C. Goodale Freedom of Expression Courage Award is going to the "Women's March" for "galvaniz[ing] a potent global movement to resist infringements on the rights and dignity of women and many other groups."
Past honorees for the Freedom of Expression Courage Award include the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and the work of Lee-Anne Walters and Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, who brought the deadly levels of lead in Flint's water supply to national attention.
Bob Bland, who was one of the Women's March's four national co-chairs, will accept the prize at PEN's gala on April 25. "The Women's March began as a quixotic idea shared with friends on Facebook," said PEN America's executive director, Suzanne Nossel. "In the hands of 99.9 percent of people, it would have ended there, as a pipe dream. But Bob Bland and the group of women who joined her forged a powerful, diverse coalition that worked with immense drive to win over skeptics and build the support of an extraordinarily broad coalition of which PEN America became part."
Nossel added: "We honor the Women's March for acting at a critical moment to overcome the inertia and fear of failure that can impair public mobilization, and for inspiring millions in America and around the world to do the same." The Week's Lili Loofbourow explains why the Women's March was the perfect way to needle President Trump here. Jeva Lange