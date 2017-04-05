Rex Tillerson tells Russia it should rethink alliance with Bashar al-Assad

Speaking to reporters a week before his scheduled trip to Moscow, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday there is "no doubt in our mind" that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government is behind a chemical attack that killed dozens of Syrians on Tuesday, and "it's time that the Russians really need to think carefully about their continued support of the Assad regime."
In a message directed to all of Syria's allies, Tillerson said they need to "exercise their influence" on Assad to prevent another horrific chemical attack from taking place. His comments echoed those made by U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who said "Assad, Russia, and Iran have no interest in peace," and Russia "cannot escape responsibility for this." At the White House earlier, President Trump said the attack "crossed a lot of lines for me" and his "attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much." Tillerson had previously said it was up to the Syrian people to decide what to do with Assad. The Syrian government has said it is not responsible for the attack in Khan Sheikhoun, and Russia has pinned it on Syrian rebels. Catherine Garcia
A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Mike Pence's detail was caught after an alleged tryst with a prostitute and has been suspended from his official duties, several law enforcement officials told CNN Wednesday.
CNN reports that late last week the manager of a Maryland hotel was suspicious of what was going on in one of the rooms, and notified police, who arrested the unidentified agent as he left the hotel. An official told CNN this was not part of a sting, and the off-duty agent was charged with solicitation. After he was released, the agent reported his arrest to the Secret Service.
A spokesperson for the Secret Service said the "alleged incident" is being investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility, and the agent has been placed on administrative leave. He was also required to surrender his weapon and his security clearance has been suspended. Catherine Garcia
Under a new state background check process in Massachusetts, 8,206 people who applied to drive for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft between January and now were denied licenses, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities announced Wednesday.
Most of the rejections were due to suspended licenses or people not having enough years of driving experience to qualify for the companies, the Boston Globe reports. There were hundreds of other applications tossed out due to serious crimes, like violent offenses or reckless driving, and 51 sex offenders were denied licenses. A total of 70,789 applications were submitted.
The law requires applicants go through a two-part background check, first from the company and then a follow-up from the state. Before, just the companies had to conduct the background check, and both Lyft and Uber said the state digs deeper into a driver's history than they do. In a statement, Uber showed its irritation with the new law, saying, "Thousands of people in Massachusetts have lost access to economic opportunities as a result of a screening that includes an unfair and unjust indefinite lookback period. We have an opportunity to repair the current system in the rules process so that people who deserve to work are not denied the opportunity." Catherine Garcia
No one can resist the siren call of Costco, with its free samples, piping hot pizza, and Kirkland Signature everything, least of all 5-year-old Kimber Walker.
Kimber loves shopping at the members-only warehouse club with her parents, and for the past two years, has requested a Costco-themed birthday party. "She's pretty quirky, so it goes right along with her personality," her mother, Niki Walker, told Inside Edition. Kimber has had a few health issues — she was born with Chlari malformation and Sturge-Weber syndrome, and over the last year had to have 20 laser surgeries to prevent glaucoma — and when it came time for her to celebrate turning five, her parents were happy to fete their daughter with the bulk-sized party of her dreams.
The Walkers transformed their North Carolina home into a small-scale Costco, serving guests sample-sized portions of fruit snacks, pigs in a blanket, and chips (all from Costco, of course). Kimber's family and friends decorated their own membership cards, and "bought" fun party favors using cash with the birthday girl's face on it. Kimber wore a Costco employee badge that her local store printed for her, and ended the party by digging in to a giant chocolate cake featuring Costco's familiar logo and the words "Employee of the Month, 5 Years of Service." Catherine Garcia
The TehRUN race is being touted as Iran's first international marathon, with organizers saying it's about "building bridges" and "breaking barriers."
The head of Iran's track and field federation, Majid Keyhani, told reporters Wednesday that everyone is welcome to participate, and people from more than 40 countries are expected to take part. The marathon's website says 28 Americans are registered for Friday's event, but only men will be allowed to run through the streets; the 156 Iranian women and 50 foreign women expected to participate have to have a separate race inside a sports complex. In Iran, women wear headscarves and usually are not allowed to take part in sporting events in front of men or outside of enclosed facilities. The race website instructs female runners to wear headscarves or bandanas that cover their hair and suggests they don long-sleeve shirts and avoid shorts or skirts.
The race's main organizer is Sebastiaan Straten, a Dutch entrepreneur, who said he is excited to "promote street running to a large, young Iranian population." He told The Associated Press he personally does not agree with segregating the sexes, and is "trying to find other ways" to advance women's running in Iran. This time around, no professional runners, male or female, are expected to compete in the marathon. Catherine Garcia
Rick Perry, the secretary of energy and former governor of Texas, has been added to the National Security Council, following the removal of Stephen Bannon, President Trump's chief strategist.
Perry isn't the only high-ranking member of Trump's team to land on the principals committee — other additions announced Wednesday include U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Dan Coats, the national intelligence director. Catherine Garcia
In good news for parents whose children enjoy making in-app purchases without asking permission, Amazon will soon set up a program that could distribute up to $70 million in refunds.
On Tuesday, Amazon and the Federal Trade Commission agreed to end appeals related to a decision made last year in federal court that found Amazon liable for in-app purchases made by children, which ruled that Amazon did not have enough safeguards in place to keep kids from making these pricey buys without authorization from an adult. Many apps have the option of purchasing — with real money — boosts that can make a game easier or more enjoyable to play, and this will cover purchases made from November 2011 to May 2016.
"This case demonstrates what should be a bedrock principle for all companies — you must get customers' consent before you charge them," Thomas B. Pahl, acting director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement. "Consumers affected by Amazon's practices can now be compensated for charges they didn't expect or authorize." Amazon is expected to release details on the refund program soon. Catherine Garcia
This time last year, the Bidi Bidi refugee camp in Uganda didn't exist; today, it's home to more than 270,000 people who fled war and famine in South Sudan.
What was once just brush is now crisscrossed with roads and dotted with buildings. Bidi Bidi opened in August 2016, and by the end of the year, 260,000 people had already made their way there. It is now the world's largest refugee camp, the U.N. says, larger than the Dadaab camp in Kenya that has welcomed Somali refugees for more than two decades.
At least 50,000 people have died in the conflict in South Sudan since it began in 2013, and more than 800,000 refugees have fled to Uganda; on Tuesday alone, 3,000 refugees crossed the border, NPR reports. The U.N. says this is the fastest growing refugee crisis in the world, and humanitarian needs have reached "unprecedented levels." Catherine Garcia