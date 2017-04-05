9-month-old twins among youngest victims of Syria chemical attack

After an investigation that lasted more than a year, the Alabama Ethics Commission on Wednesday found probable cause that Gov. Robert Bentley (R) violated the state's campaign finance and ethics laws.

The commission determined he used public resources for his personal interests, used money from his campaign to pay the legal fees of his former political adviser, Rebekah Mason, and improperly received a campaign contribution and made a loan to his campaign account outside of the window allowed by law. These violations are all Class B felonies, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, and the ethics commission's decision now sends the investigation to the Montgomery County district attorney.

In March 2016, state auditor Jim Zeigler filed a complaint claiming that Bentley and Mason were having an affair and the governor was fraudulently using state resources to carry it out, and a state corrections officer that ran against Bentley in 2014 also filed six ethics complaints against him. "The ruling of the Ethics Commission is only one step in holding Gov. Bentley accountable," Zeigler said. "The next step can be taken by the district attorney or the House Judiciary Committee."