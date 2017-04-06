Samantha Bee takes a victory lap on Russian election trolling, warns the trolls will be back

How did Russia influence the 2016 U.S. election? "Let me see if I can explain Russia's complex, high-tech cyber techniques in layman's terms," Samantha Bee said on Wednesday's Full Frontal: "They put crazy shit on Facebook, polluting our brains with disinformation until we all felt like Winona Ryder at the SAG awards." If that sounds too simplistic, it is and isn't. The operation was sophisticated enough to target individual voters in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, Bee said, sighing. "The Russian trolls had a better Midwest strategy than Hillary Clinton did." But the idea behind it isn't all that complicated.
And they had help. "One brain in particular was gobbling up Russian propaganda like it was a well-done steak drenched in delicious ketchup," Bee said. "Basically, Trump was Russia's Trojan Horse's ass, filling himself with Russian propaganda and then disgorging it, I assume unwittingly." But don't fire off a smug tweet about gullible conservatives" just yet, she told her viewers, because "Russia fooled the far left, too," efficaciously flooding Bernie Sanders fan pages with fake news about Clinton. "The fake stories were pushed to people who wanted to believe the system is rigged and Hillary is a criminal more than they wanted to check Snopes.com," she said. "But we're all guilty of thinking with our emotions," meaning we're all vulnerable.
"That's why it matters that Congress is taking foreign propaganda seriously, if a little late," Bee said. She played a clip of a retired FBI agent and Senate Intelligence Committee witness saying nobody had figured out the vote-swaying power of Russian trolls before the election, then took an unhappy victory lap, showing a clip from her own Oct. 31 show, where she not only highlighted the influence of the paid trolls but traveled to Russia and interviewed two of them. Russia called that fake news, claiming she'd hired the trolls, Bee noted, laughing, but "paid trolls are real, and when they're done interfering in the French and German elections, they'll have time to tell us how many children Susan Rice murdered with Cory Booker so POTUS can retweet it." Watch below. Peter Weber
The Bill O'Reilly sexual harassment story is "just the latest example of the symbiotic relationship between Fox News and Trump," Seth Meyers said on Wednesday's Late Night. He began with President Trump's well-documented devotion to Fox & Friends — presumably, Meyers said, because the Fox News morning hosts "routinely give him sycophantic coverage." In return for their "glowing, unquestioning coverage," he said, Trump gives them "unparalleled access. And they'll go to absurd lengths to defend him." That defense doesn't always go as planned, as when Eric Bolling tried to compare Trump's first quarter with former President Barack Obama's and it backfired. Meyers highlighted the absurdity by comparing Trump and George Washington.
"So Fox is basically the closest we have to state TV," he said. The network does have some fine journalists, Meyers conceded, citing Shep Smith and Chris Wallace, but Trump "prefers people like the Fox & Friends and, of course, one of his favorite sources, Bill O'Reilly." O'Reilly has "routinely defended Trump, even when Trump has done the indefensible," like when he dismissed Trump's Access Hollywood tape as mere "crude guy talk," Meyers said. So it makes some sense that Trump would step in and defend O'Reilly against the $13 million in sexual harassment settlements that just emerged.
"So far, Fox News has not taken O'Reilly off the air, but that could change soon because now that these settlements are public, the news is starting to hit Fox News where they care most: their wallet," Meyers said. At least 21 major companies have pulled their ads from his show. But in concluding that Fox News, Trump's "propaganda arm," is what "the president relies on for information," despite its "archaic culture of sexual harassment, fear, and intimidation," Meyers kind of undercuts his suggestion that O'Reilly is on the way out: He is Fox News' biggest ratings draw, and why would any network executive fire a pundit whom the president of the United States will quote almost verbatim? Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Bannon's exit from the National Security Council, in a NSC reorganization signed by President Trump on Tuesday and made public Wednesday, is being almost universally described as part of National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster's efforts to depoliticize the NSC, which he took the helm of after the firing of Michael Flynn. But there are conflicting assessments of what the move says about Bannon's status in the mercurial Trump White House.
Senior White House officials allied with Bannon, Trump's chief political strategist, tell The New York Times and The Washington Post that Bannon was not demoted, and had only been placed on the NSC to keep an eye on Flynn, rarely attending NSC meetings. But other Trump insiders describe Bannon's NSC ouster as a clear demotion, with one White House official telling The New York Times that Bannon had threatened to quit if he were removed from the council. He was convinced to stay on by GOP mega-donor Rebekah Mercer, a close Bannon ally and business partner and prominent Trump supporter, several sources tell Politico. (Bannon called the reports that he threatened to quit "total nonsense.")
Trump had immediately regretted placing Bannon on the NSC in the first place, "feeling that he had not been properly warned about its implications," report Peter Baker, Maggie Haberman, and Glenn Thrush at The Times. "He briefly considered reversing it the same weekend it was announced, according to a person with direct knowledge, but decided against it for fear of creating more of a public storm." More broadly, Bannon is reportedly losing power to Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, and Kushner ally Gary Cohn, Trump's national economics adviser. Bannon's failures on Trump's two immigration orders and health care further undermined his clout.
The Times also notes this bit of gossipy detail:
Bannon's Svengali-style reputation has chafed on a president who sees himself as the West Wing's only leading man. Several associates said the president had quietly expressed annoyance over the credit Mr. Bannon had received for setting the agenda — and Mr. Trump was not pleased by the "President Bannon" puppet-master theme promoted by magazines, late-night talk shows, and Twitter. [The New York Times]
Still, it would be premature to count Bannon out, says James Jeffrey, a deputy national security adviser to President George W. Bush. McMaster "scored one on the presumably more powerful Bannon," he said, but Bannon "seems to be very close to the president and, by most accounts, still wins many of his battles." Peter Weber
After an investigation that lasted more than a year, the Alabama Ethics Commission on Wednesday found probable cause that Gov. Robert Bentley (R) violated the state's campaign finance and ethics laws.
The commission determined that Bentley had used public resources for his personal interests, used money from his campaign to pay the legal fees of his former political adviser Rebekah Mason, and improperly received a campaign contribution and made a loan to his campaign account outside of the window allowed by law. These violations are all Class B felonies, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, and the ethics commission's decision now sends the investigation to the Montgomery County district attorney.
In March 2016, state auditor Jim Zeigler filed a complaint claiming that Bentley and Mason were having an affair and that the governor was fraudulently using state resources to carry it out, and a state corrections officer who ran against Bentley in 2014 also filed six ethics complaints against him. "The ruling of the Ethics Commission is only one step in holding Gov. Bentley accountable," Zeigler said. "The next step can be taken by the district attorney or the House Judiciary Committee."
The Alabama House Judiciary Committee is considering impeachment charges against Bentley, with a hearing tentatively scheduled for next week, and he's already under investigation by the Alabama state attorney general's office, AL.com reports. Bentley has denied any wrongdoing. For more on the scandal, watch AL.com's handy video guide below. Catherine Garcia
Tuesday's toxic gas attack against the rebel-held Syrian city of Khan Sheikhoun left Abdel Hameed al-Youssef's 9-month-old twins dead.
The 29-year-old told The Associated Press on Wednesday that in addition to his children, two of his brothers, two nephews, a niece, and his sister-in-law all died in the horrifying attack. "I was right beside them," he said, adding that after about 10 minutes, "my children couldn't handle it anymore." The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said at least 72 people were killed in the attack, including nearly two dozen children.
The Syrian government has denied responsibility for the assault, with the military declaring it is too "honorable" to have done such a thing. Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has said Syrian airstrikes hit a rebel munitions factory that released the toxic gas, but witnesses say opposition groups were not responsible. Catherine Garcia
A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Mike Pence's detail was caught after an alleged tryst with a prostitute and has been suspended from his official duties, several law enforcement officials told CNN Wednesday.
CNN reports that late last week the manager of a Maryland hotel was suspicious of what was going on in one of the rooms, and notified police, who arrested the unidentified agent as he left the hotel. An official told CNN this was not part of a sting, and the off-duty agent was charged with solicitation. After he was released, the agent reported his arrest to the Secret Service.
A spokesperson for the Secret Service said the "alleged incident" is being investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility, and the agent has been placed on administrative leave. He was also required to surrender his weapon and his security clearance has been suspended. Catherine Garcia
Speaking to reporters a week before his scheduled trip to Moscow, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday there is "no doubt in our mind" that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government is behind a chemical attack that killed dozens of Syrians on Tuesday, and "it's time that the Russians really need to think carefully about their continued support of the Assad regime."
In a message directed to all of Syria's allies, Tillerson said they need to "exercise their influence" on Assad to prevent another horrific chemical attack from taking place. His comments echoed those made by U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who said "Assad, Russia, and Iran have no interest in peace," and Russia "cannot escape responsibility for this." At the White House earlier, President Trump said the attack "crossed a lot of lines for me" and his "attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much." Tillerson had previously said it was up to the Syrian people to decide what to do with Assad. The Syrian government has said it is not responsible for the attack in Khan Sheikhoun, and Russia has pinned it on Syrian rebels. Catherine Garcia
Under a new state background check process in Massachusetts, 8,206 people who applied to drive for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft between January and April were denied licenses, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities announced Wednesday.
Most of the rejections were due to suspended licenses or people not having enough years of driving experience to qualify for the companies, The Boston Globe reports. There were hundreds of other applications tossed out due to serious crimes, like violent offenses or reckless driving, and 51 sex offenders were denied licenses. A total of 70,789 applications were submitted.
The law requires that applicants go through a two-part background check, first from the company and then a follow-up from the state. Before, just the companies had to conduct the background check, and both Lyft and Uber said the state digs deeper into a driver's history than they do. In a statement, Uber showed its irritation with the new law, saying: "Thousands of people in Massachusetts have lost access to economic opportunities as a result of a screening that includes an unfair and unjust indefinite lookback period. We have an opportunity to repair the current system in the rules process so that people who deserve to work are not denied the opportunity." Catherine Garcia