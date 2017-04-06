A former Breitbart reporter literally works for Russia now

Former Breitbart investigative reporter Lee Stranahan now works for Russia — literally. The writer is helming a radio show for Russian state media site Sputnik. "I'm on the Russian payroll now," Stranahan told The Atlantic. "When you work at Sputnik, you're being paid by the Russians. That's what it is. I don't have any qualms about it."

Stranahan left Breitbart — of which White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon used to be the chairman — in March after a dispute with the site's Washington editor, Matt Boyle. He told The Atlantic his new show on Sputnik will be a co-venture with liberal pundit Garland Nixon, as the two debate liberal versus conservative viewpoints in the style of CNN's erstwhile Crossfire. The show will be called Fault Lines.

As for the Trump White House's potential ties to Russia, Stranahan called the whole controversy "bogus." Read more about the former Breitbart reporter's move to Russian state media at The Atlantic. Kimberly Alters