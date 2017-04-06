McConnell invokes 'nuclear option' after Democrats filibuster Gorsuch

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) invoked the "nuclear option" in the upper chamber Thursday, moving to kill the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees. His motion prevailed in a 52-48 vote along party lines.
The change to Senate rules was prompted by Democrats' successful efforts to filibuster the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. They twice denied a cloture vote 55-45, failing to provide Republicans the votes they needed to surpass the 60-vote threshold and end debate over Gorsuch's nomination. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) then moved for the nomination vote to be postponed until April 24, which failed 52-48 on a party-line vote, as did his similar motion to adjourn the session.
McConnell then moved to hold a vote on overriding the Senate parliamentarian by allowing the cloture vote to instead be decided by a simple majority, invoking the so-called "nuclear option." After that motion prevailed, the cloture vote was then approved 55-45, allowing the Senate to move Gorsuch's nomination forward. A vote to confirm Gorsuch is expected Friday evening. Kimberly Alters
Israel's Labor Party isn't even going to try to compete with Britney Spears. The political party, one of the biggest in Israel, recently decided to change the date of its upcoming July 3 election because it fell on the same date as the pop star's first-ever concert in Tel Aviv. Instead, the Labor Party will cast ballots for its new chairperson one day later, on July 4.
A party spokesperson said the adjustment was made to "make it easier for people to reach polling stations" without fighting concert traffic, and also because they'd had "difficulty recruiting security guards" for the vote, as many were tied up with Spears' concert. The spokesperson did not say whether Labor Party members' burning desire to finally hear "Oops! ... I Did It Again" performed live factored into the decision. Becca Stanek
House Ethics Committee to investigate whether Nunes made 'unauthorized disclosures of classified information'
The House Ethics Committee announced Thursday that it is investigating House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who until recently was heading up the House investigation on Russia's election interference. The Ethics Committee said it will look into allegations that Nunes violated House rules and law by making "unauthorized disclosures of classified information."
The allegations stem from a press conference Nunes held last month announcing Trump team communications may have been inadvertently swept up in routine surveillance by U.S. intelligence officials. Nunes' announcement came shortly after he met with sources on White House grounds, raising questions about possible collusion with the White House.
Earlier Thursday, Nunes announced that he would temporarily step aside from the investigation due to the allegations, which he attributed to "leftwing activist groups." Though Nunes fervently denied the allegations, he said he believed it's "in the best interests" of the committee for him to temporarily hand over the reins to his Republican colleagues.
The Ethics Committee stressed in a statement that it was investigating the allegations "to fulfill its institutional obligation," and noted "the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations ... does not itself indicate that any violation occurred." Becca Stanek
You might not have to wait for 2020 to see another Trump political campaign. Apparently, President Trump's presidential campaign has inspired his son, Donald Trump Jr., to run for office. At a recent meeting with members of an elite New York gun club, Trump reportedly said he was considering running for governor of New York.
Trump, who is running his father's business while his dad runs the country, said "going back to doing deals" after being on the campaign trail has been "boring." "The politics bug bit me," he reportedly said.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), a fervent critic of Trump's dad and a rumored 2020 presidential contender, is up for re-election in 2018. However, Trump did not specify when he would actually run — if he ever does. A person with knowledge of Trump's plans told the New York Post's Page Six that Trump actually "has no intentions of running for political office at this time" and is "totally focused on running Trump Organization with his brother." Becca Stanek
Former Breitbart investigative reporter Lee Stranahan now works for Russia — literally. The writer is helming a radio show for Russian state media site Sputnik. "I'm on the Russian payroll now," Stranahan told The Atlantic. "When you work at Sputnik, you're being paid by the Russians. That's what it is. I don't have any qualms about it."
Stranahan left Breitbart — of which White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon used to be the chairman — in March after a dispute with the site's Washington editor, Matt Boyle. He told The Atlantic his new show on Sputnik will be a co-venture with liberal pundit Garland Nixon, as the two debate liberal versus conservative viewpoints in the style of CNN's erstwhile Crossfire. The show will be called Fault Lines.
As for the Trump White House's potential ties to Russia, Stranahan called the whole controversy "bogus." Read more about the former Breitbart reporter's move to Russian state media at The Atlantic. Kimberly Alters
The Trump administration has dubbed Mar-a-Lago the "Winter White House," a sunny respite from the dreary swamp of Washington. President Trump owns the resort, and his frequent visits have come under fire for their cost to taxpayers, potential for conflicts of interest, and comparative lack of transparency.
Still, as historian Joshua Zeitz documents at Politico, Trump is not the first president to have a private escape:
Ulysses S. Grant frequented Long Branch, New Jersey, where his family kept a summer cottage. Woodrow Wilson also preferred the Jersey Shore; his staff worked out of an office building in Asbury Park during many of the summer months. Harry Truman traveled often to Key West, where a modest naval officer's home served as his "Little White House." Teddy Roosevelt had Sagamore Hill; John Kennedy, his family's compounds in Palm Beach and Hyannis Port; and Ronald Reagan, his California ranch. [Politico]
Perhaps the most comparable presidential retreat, however, belonged to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who owned and often visited a luxury resort in Warm Springs, Georgia. But there was one big difference between the Warm Springs facility and Mar-a-Lago: "FDR built his club to care for people stricken by polio — many of them poor, and most of them children."
The hotel and its sprawling grounds were a resort and care facility at once, and FDR, also a polio victim, raised money or personally picked up the tab for polio patients who could not afford the $42 weekly rate (equivalent to about $600 today).
Roosevelt eventually sold the resort to a foundation he created, "thus replenishing FDR's personal fortune," but he continued to stump for donations after the sale. Bonnie Kristian
If you seek an aggressively unsubtle encapsulation of the struggles of the American coal industry, look no further: The Kentucky Coal Mining Museum now runs on solar power.
The museum, owned and operated by Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, turned to solar when coal-powered energy became too expensive. "We believe that this project will help save at least $8,000 to $10,000, off the energy costs on this building alone, so it's a very worthy effort and it's going to save the college money in the long run," said Brandon Robinson, the school's communications director.
"It is a little ironic," Robinson admitted. "But you know, coal and solar and all the different energy sources work hand-in-hand. And, of course, coal is still king around here." For more on why this aging monarch increasingly has more problems than power, see this breakdown from The Week. Bonnie Kristian
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) announced Thursday that he will temporarily step down from the ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling, including any potential involvement by President Trump. In a statement, Nunes maintained that accusations of collusion with the White House are "entirely false and politically motivated" and blamed "leftwing activist groups" for the controversy.
Nonetheless, Nunes admitted it "is in the best interests" of the committee for him to temporarily hand control of the investigation over to Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas), with assistance from Reps. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), and Tom Rooney (R-Fla.). Nunes said he intends to meet with the Ethics Committee "at the earliest possible opportunity" to "expedite the dismissal of these false claims." He will "continue to fulfill" his "other responsibilities" as committee chairman in the meantime. Becca Stanek