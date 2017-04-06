Trump calls on 'all civilized nations' to stop the 'slaughter' in Syria

During a televised address, President Trump on Thursday night called the chemical weapon attack that killed dozens of people in Idlib, Syria, on Tuesday "barbaric," causing a "slow and brutal death for so many."
Trump blamed the attack on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, saying he used a "deadly nerve agent" to kill "innocent civilians," and said he ordered Thursday night's "targeted military strike" of nearly 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles on the "airfield from where the chemical attack was launched." It is in the "vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons," he added, and "there can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, and ignored the urging of the U.N. Security Council."
Trump ended his message by calling on "all civilized nations" to "stop the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria" as to "end terrorism of all kinds and all types." Catherine Garcia
The Pentagon announced Thursday night that Russia, one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's allies, was notified before the U.S. launched nearly 60 Tomahawk missiles against an airfield near Homs, Syria.
JUST IN: Pentagon releases video of US cruise missile launch against Syrian airbase pic.twitter.com/Qbpoddhw1k
— Jon Passantino (@passantino) April 7, 2017
Capt. Jeff Davis, a spokesman for the Pentagon, said Russia was alerted via the established deconfliction line, and "U.S. military planners took precautions to minimize risk to Russian or Syrian personnel located at the airfield." The strike was a "proportionate response" to the chemical weapons attack on Tuesday in Idlib, Syria, which killed dozens of people and injured hundreds more, Davis said; the Syrian government has denied being responsible for the assault. U.S. intelligence has concluded that the airfield was the base where the planes that carried out the attack took off from, he added, and is also where Assad's chemical weapons are stored.
Davis said early indications are that the strike "severely damaged or destroyed Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure and equipment" at the airfield, "reducing the Syrian government's ability to deliver chemical weapons. The use of chemical weapons against innocent people will not be tolerated." Catherine Garcia
President Trump's position on Syria dramatically shifted after he saw the images of children killed in a chemical weapons attack against the residents of Idlib, Syria, CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
People close to Trump told Acosta he was "affected" by the photographs he saw of young victims and "felt compelled to act." The U.S. has pinned the attack, which left at least 70 people dead and hundreds injured, on the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad; the government has denied all responsibility. Early Friday, the U.S. launched nearly 60 Tomahawk missiles on the al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs, hitting a runway, aircraft, and gas fuel pumps. It is believed the planes that dropped the chemicals on Tuesday took off from the al-Shayrat airfield. Catherine Garcia
The United States launched more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles against the al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs, Syria, on Thursday night, in response to Tuesday's chemical attack that killed dozens of people in Idlib, including several children.
There is no word on any casualties, the targets included runways and aircraft, and this appears to be a one-off strike, NBC News reports. Trump was briefed on his military options by Defense Secretary James Mattis before he had dinner Thursday night with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida.
The U.S. has blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime for Tuesday's attack, and believes the al-Shayrat airfield is where the planes used to drop the chemicals took off from; the Syrian government denies responsibility. On Wednesday, Trump said the chemical attack "crossed a lot of lines for me" and his "attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much." Catherine Garcia
Police in India are trying to identify a girl, believed to be around 10 years old, who was found living in the forest with a troop of monkeys.
In January, a group of woodcutters in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh saw the emaciated girl roaming the forest with the monkeys, The Associated Press reports. They tried to approach the girl to offer help, but they were chased by the monkeys. Police were called, and an officer was attacked by the monkeys as he took the girl away. The girl was not wearing any clothes, unable to speak, used her arms and legs to run, and ate food by picking it up from the floor with her mouth.
The girl was taken to the hospital, where she has spent the last several months receiving treatment. D.K. Singh, the chief medical superintendent, said the girl now walks upright and eats with her hands. "She is still not able to speak, but understands whatever you tell her and even smiles," Singh told AP. Police are searching through reports of missing children with the hope they will find information on her, as they try to determine who this young girl is, where her parents are, and how she ended up living in the forest with monkeys. Catherine Garcia
In response to a summons sent to Twitter by the Department of Homeland Security that demanded the company disclose the identity of the user behind the anti-President Trump @ALT_USCIS account, Twitter filed a lawsuit against the agency, saying the request violates the user's free speech.
"Alternative" accounts started popping up right after Trump's inauguration, when the National Park Service re-tweeted an image that showed the much larger crowd at President Obama's first inauguration compared to Trump's. Trump was reportedly angry about the tweet, and the park service apologized. This led to users who claimed to be either current or former federal employees to launch accounts like @ALT_USCIS and @alt_labor, which tweet their often critical opinions on Trump's policies and actions, with @ALT_USCIS often condemning Trump's stance on immigration.
On March 14, Twitter received a faxed summons from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, who used a customs statute for the examination of books and witnesses to demand the company reveal the identity of the person behind @ALT_USCIS, Bloomberg reports. The letter threatened Twitter with legal action if they did not comply. Twitter says users can remain anonymous unless they violate the law, and the government did not show any evidence that this user committed a crime that would warrant the release of their personal information. Catherine Garcia
President Donald Trump was inaugurated almost exactly 11 weeks ago, on Jan. 20. But he's either been working so hard he hasn't stopped to check a calendar, or he thinks the passage of time is fake news, because he's pretty sure it's been longer:
BREAKING: Pres Trump on AF1:
"I think we’ve had one of the most successful 13 weeks in the history of the presidency."
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) April 6, 2017
As for the claim about being off to one of the "most successful" starts in presidential history, well, that might be up for debate too. Kimberly Alters
Trump: Had "the most successful 13 weeks"—except:
—Travel ban blocked
—ACHA failed
—Flynn fired
—FBI investigating camp.
—Only been 11 wks pic.twitter.com/nMF0Js2vBl
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 6, 2017
Mitt Romney has run for Senate once before, in Massachusetts in 1994. He lost to then-incumbent Sen. Ted Kennedy. But citing several sources familiar with his thinking, The Atlantic reports Romney is apparently mulling another run at the upper chamber — this time to replace longtime Sen. Orrin Hatch (R) in Utah.
Hatch is 83 years old and has served in the Senate since 1977. He's up for re-election in 2018, but told National Journal last month that he might consider retiring if Romney were to run for his seat. "If I could get a really outstanding person to run for my position, I might very well consider [retiring]," Hatch told National Journal. "Mitt Romney would be perfect."
While Romney did not run for president in 2016, he stayed in the national spotlight by giving a blistering speech criticizing then-candidate Donald Trump. He also served as the Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2012 and as the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007. While Hatch tried to downplay his comments, Romney "appears to be taking the potential Senate bid seriously," The Atlantic reports:
In addition to discussing it with Hatch and other party leaders in Utah, sources said Romney has spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. According to two people with knowledge of the conversation, McConnell encouraged Romney to run if Hatch's seat opens up, and sought to assure the former GOP presidential nominee that he would have more influence in the chamber than a typical junior senator. [The Atlantic]
A spokesperson for Romney said the former governor was unavailable to offer comment to The Atlantic on the story. But for Romney, whose Mormon faith and clean-cut conservative demeanor have earned him fervent fans in Utah, a potential campaign in the Beehive State would "likely be a cakewalk," The Atlantic writes. Read more about potential Sen. Romney here. Kimberly Alters