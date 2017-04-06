Tillerson: Russia is 'complicit' or 'incompetent' over handling Syria chemical weapons deal

Russia has failed to hold up its end of a 2013 deal to secure Syria's chemical weapons, making Moscow either "complicit" or "simply incompetent" in its handling of the agreement, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Thursday night.
Tillerson made his remarks after the U.S. launched a strike from the Mediterranean targeting an airfield near Homs, Syria. The U.S. says Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime was behind Tuesday's chemical attack in Idlib that killed dozens of people, a claim the regime rejects. Tillerson told reporters there is a "high degree of confidence" sarin gas was used in the assault, and he called the U.S. strike a "proportionate" response. He also contradicted the Pentagon, which said Russia had been notified in advance of the strike via a deconfliction line; Tillerson said "there were no discussions or prior contacts" between the U.S. and Moscow. Catherine Garcia
The governor of Syria's Homs province said Thursday night the U.S. missile strike targeting the al-Shayrat airfield served the goals of "armed terrorist groups" like the Islamic State.
"Syrian leadership and Syrian policy will not change," Talal Barazi said on state television. "This targeting was not the first and I don't believe it will be the last." Later, he spoke with Reuters and said rescue operations were still going on at the airfield two hours after nearly 60 Tomahawk missiles destroyed a runway, aircraft, and fuel pumps. "I believe — God willing — that the human casualties are not big, but there is material damage," he said. "We hope there are not many victims and martyrs." He also told Reuters the Syrian army uses the airfield as a base for operations against ISIS. Catherine Garcia
The Pentagon announced Thursday night that Russia, one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's allies, was notified before the U.S. launched nearly 60 Tomahawk missiles against an airfield near Homs, Syria.
Capt. Jeff Davis, a spokesman for the Pentagon, said Russia was alerted via the established deconfliction line, and "U.S. military planners took precautions to minimize risk to Russian or Syrian personnel located at the airfield." The strike was a "proportionate response" to the chemical weapons attack on Tuesday in Idlib, Syria, which killed dozens of people and injured hundreds more, Davis said; the Syrian government has denied being responsible for the assault. U.S. intelligence has concluded that the airfield was the base where the planes that carried out the attack took off from, he added, and is also where Assad's chemical weapons are stored.
Davis said early indications are that the strike "severely damaged or destroyed Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure and equipment" at the airfield, "reducing the Syrian government's ability to deliver chemical weapons. The use of chemical weapons against innocent people will not be tolerated." Catherine Garcia
During a televised address, President Trump on Thursday night called the chemical weapon attack that killed dozens of people in Idlib, Syria, on Tuesday "barbaric," causing a "slow and brutal death for so many."
Trump blamed the attack on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, saying he used a "deadly nerve agent" to kill "innocent civilians," and said he ordered Thursday night's "targeted military strike" of nearly 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles on the "airfield from where the chemical attack was launched." It is in the "vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons," he added, and "there can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, and ignored the urging of the U.N. Security Council."
Trump ended his message by calling on "all civilized nations" to "stop the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria" as to "end terrorism of all kinds and all types." Catherine Garcia
President Trump's position on Syria dramatically shifted after he saw the images of children killed in a chemical weapons attack against the residents of Idlib, Syria, CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
People close to Trump told Acosta he was "affected" by the photographs he saw of young victims and "felt compelled to act." The U.S. has pinned the attack, which left at least 70 people dead and hundreds injured, on the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad; the government has denied all responsibility. Early Friday, the U.S. launched nearly 60 Tomahawk missiles on the al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs, hitting a runway, aircraft, and gas fuel pumps. It is believed the planes that dropped the chemicals on Tuesday took off from the al-Shayrat airfield. Catherine Garcia
The United States launched more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles against the al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs, Syria, on Thursday night, in response to Tuesday's chemical attack that killed dozens of people in Idlib, including several children.
There is no word on any casualties, the targets included runways and aircraft, and this appears to be a one-off strike, NBC News reports. Trump was briefed on his military options by Defense Secretary James Mattis before he had dinner Thursday night with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida.
The U.S. has blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime for Tuesday's attack, and believes the al-Shayrat airfield is where the planes used to drop the chemicals took off from; the Syrian government denies responsibility. On Wednesday, Trump said the chemical attack "crossed a lot of lines for me" and his "attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much." Catherine Garcia
Police in India are trying to identify a girl, believed to be around 10 years old, who was found living in the forest with a troop of monkeys.
In January, a group of woodcutters in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh saw the emaciated girl roaming the forest with the monkeys, The Associated Press reports. They tried to approach the girl to offer help, but they were chased by the monkeys. Police were called, and an officer was attacked by the monkeys as he took the girl away. The girl was not wearing any clothes, unable to speak, used her arms and legs to run, and ate food by picking it up from the floor with her mouth.
The girl was taken to the hospital, where she has spent the last several months receiving treatment. D.K. Singh, the chief medical superintendent, said the girl now walks upright and eats with her hands. "She is still not able to speak, but understands whatever you tell her and even smiles," Singh told AP. Police are searching through reports of missing children with the hope they will find information on her, as they try to determine who this young girl is, where her parents are, and how she ended up living in the forest with monkeys. Catherine Garcia
In response to a summons sent to Twitter by the Department of Homeland Security that demanded the company disclose the identity of the user behind the anti-President Trump @ALT_USCIS account, Twitter filed a lawsuit against the agency, saying the request violates the user's free speech.
"Alternative" accounts started popping up right after Trump's inauguration, when the National Park Service re-tweeted an image that showed the much larger crowd at President Obama's first inauguration compared to Trump's. Trump was reportedly angry about the tweet, and the park service apologized. This led to users who claimed to be either current or former federal employees to launch accounts like @ALT_USCIS and @alt_labor, which tweet their often critical opinions on Trump's policies and actions, with @ALT_USCIS often condemning Trump's stance on immigration.
On March 14, Twitter received a faxed summons from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, who used a customs statute for the examination of books and witnesses to demand the company reveal the identity of the person behind @ALT_USCIS, Bloomberg reports. The letter threatened Twitter with legal action if they did not comply. Twitter says users can remain anonymous unless they violate the law, and the government did not show any evidence that this user committed a crime that would warrant the release of their personal information. Catherine Garcia