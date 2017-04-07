Senate poised to confirm Neil Gorsuch in Friday morning vote

The Senate is expected to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, in an 11:30 a.m. ET vote Friday after Republicans voted Thursday to end the filibuster. Republicans can now use their 52-48 majority to speed along Gorsuch's confirmation, joined by three Democrats: Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.), Joe Manchin (W. Va.), and Joe Donnelly (Ind.).
Gorsuch would restore the Supreme Court to nine members for the first time since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. Gorsuch is expected to join the judges on April 17 for the end of the 2016-2017 session, and could be a deciding vote if the court considers the constitutionality of President Trump's executive order on travel from six majority-Muslim countries, The Wall Street Journal writes. Jeva Lange
A Russian frigate loaded with cruise missiles is expected to enter the Mediterranean on Friday, bound for the Syrian port of Tartus, the Russian news agency TASS reports. The Admiral Grigorovich is reportedly on a routine voyage, but tensions remain high as Russia pledged to help Syria strengthen its air defenses and suspended a deal with the U.S. to avoid mid-air incidents following an American attack on a Syrian airbase early Friday.
A person familiar with the ship's movements told TASS that the frigate will stay off Syria's coasts for as long as the situation calls for, but "in any way it will last more than a month." Jeva Lange
Russia says U.S. missile strike on Syria causes 'significant damage' to Russian-American relations
President Trump's decision to fire 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase early Friday "causes significant damage to Russian-American relations, which were already in a deplorable state," Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that Putin sees the airstrikes as a violation of international law.
The missile launch came in response to a chemical attack on Tuesday that killed more than 70 people in Idlib. The U.S. has blamed the attack on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but the Syrian government denies using chemical weapons against its own people, and Russia, one of Syria's allies, backs up that claim.
On Friday morning, Russia condemned the U.S. missile attack and also said it was suspending a deal with the U.S. originally meant to prevent mid-air collisions between U.S. and Russian aircraft flying over Syria.
With Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expected to make his first state visit to Moscow next week, the growing tension between Russia and the U.S. could "crush remaining hopes in the Kremlin Donald Trump's presidency could offer a chance to improve bilateral relations," the Financial Times reports. Viktor Ozerov, chairman of the defense committee in the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of Parliament, said Russia may even consider suspending all military contacts with the U.S.
"There had been the hope that we will have it easy with Trump, but nothing will be easy, it will be very hard," Yelena Suponina, adviser to the director of the think tank Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, said on state TV. "It turns out that there will be a lot of unpredictability. It is very, very dangerous." Jessica Hullinger
Saudi Arabia called President Trump's decision to order a strike against a Syrian airfield "courageous," but its foe Iran had the opposite reaction, condemning the strike and saying the "unilateral action is dangerous, destructive, and violates the principles of international law."
Iran is one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's allies, and its Revolutionary Guard soldiers are major players in Syria's civil war. The strike was in retaliation for the chemical attack that killed dozens of people Tuesday in Idlib, Syria, which the U.S. says was carried out by the Assad regime. Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said Iran did not support a strike in response to the attack, "regardless of the perpetrators and the victims," as it will only "strengthen terrorists" and add to "the complexity of the situation in Syria and the region."
Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Russian parliament's international affairs committee, told Russian media the strike meant there was no longer the prospect of the U.S. and Moscow starting a coalition to fight terror, and it's possible the Pentagon pressured Trump into ordering the operation. "It's a pity," Kosachev said.
Saudi Arabia said the strike was the correct response to "the crimes of this regime to its people in light of the failure of the international community to stop it," while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his "full and unequivocal" support and his hope this sends a "clear message" that will "reverberate not only in Damascus but also in Tehran, Pyongyang, and other places." Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced his government's backing of the strike, a "swift and just response" that was "calibrated, proportionate, and targeted" and sends a "strong message to the Assad regime." Catherine Garcia
A general is among the four Syrian soldiers that were reportedly killed during a U.S. missile strike against the al-Shayrat airfield near Homs, Syria.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says the strike, launched early Friday, caused extensive damage to more than 12 hangars and a fuel depot, The Associated Press reports. The U.S. says the Syrian government is behind the lethal chemical attack that left dozens of people in Idlib, Syria, dead, and the airfield was the staging area for the assault. The governor of Homs province, Talal Barazi, told AP three soldiers and two civilians were killed in the strike, while seven people were wounded. Catherine Garcia
Several lawmakers, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), are calling for Congress to vote on authorizing any future military operations in Syria.
"While we all condemn the atrocities in Syria, the United States was not attacked," Paul said on Twitter. "The president needs Congressional authorization for military action as required by the Constitution. Our prior interventions in this region have done nothing to make us safer and Syria will be no different." Kaine called it "unconstitutional" for Trump to wage military action without a vote of Congress. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is a "brutal dictator who must be held account for atrocities," he said, but Trump's "failure to seek Congressional approval is unlawful."
Rep. Justin Amash, a Republican from Michigan, called airstrikes an "act of war," adding that the "atrocities in Syria cannot justify departure from [the] Constitution, which vests in Congress power to commence war." The framers of the Constitution "divided war powers to prevent abuse," he continued. "Congress to declare war; president to conduct war and repel sudden attacks."
There was support on both sides of the aisle for the strike ordered by President Trump Thursday night, targeting an airfield near Homs, Syria. The Pentagon said the planes that were used to drop chemical weapons on Idlib, Syria, on Tuesday took off from the airfield, which was hit by 59 Tomahawk missiles. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) released a joint statement saluting the "skill and professionalism of the U.S. Armed Forces who carried out" the strike, adding, "they have sent an important message the United States will no longer stand idly by as Assad, aided and abetted by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians with chemical weapons and barrel bombs."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said "making sure Assad knows that when he commits such despicable atrocities he will pay a price is the right thing to do," while House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the strike "appears to be a proportional response to the regime's use of chemical weapons." Schumer also told the Trump administration it must "come up with a strategy and consult with Congress before implementing it." Catherine Garcia
The governor of Syria's Homs province said Thursday night the U.S. missile strike targeting the al-Shayrat airfield served the goals of "armed terrorist groups" like the Islamic State.
"Syrian leadership and Syrian policy will not change," Talal Barazi said on state television. "This targeting was not the first and I don't believe it will be the last." Later, he spoke with Reuters and said rescue operations were still going on at the airfield two hours after nearly 60 Tomahawk missiles destroyed a runway, aircraft, and fuel pumps. "I believe — God willing — that the human casualties are not big, but there is material damage," he said. "We hope there are not many victims and martyrs." He also told Reuters the Syrian army uses the airfield as a base for operations against ISIS. Catherine Garcia
Russia has failed to hold up its end of a 2013 deal to remove Syria's chemical weapons stockpile, making Moscow either "complicit" or "simply incompetent" in its handling of the agreement, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Thursday night.
Tillerson made his remarks after the U.S. launched a strike from the Mediterranean targeting an airfield near Homs, Syria. The U.S. says Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime was behind Tuesday's chemical attack in Idlib that killed dozens of people, a claim the regime rejects. Tillerson told reporters there is a "high degree of confidence" sarin gas was used in the assault, and he called the U.S. strike a "proportionate" response. He also contradicted the Pentagon, which said Russia had been notified in advance of the strike via a deconfliction line; Tillerson said "there were no discussions or prior contacts" between the U.S. and Moscow. Catherine Garcia