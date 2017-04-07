The economy created just 98,000 jobs in March, missing expectations

President Trump's base of far-right supporters is not onboard with his decision to order missile strikes on Syria. Shortly after the U.S. launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase on Thursday night in response to Tuesday's chemical attack that killed dozens in Idlib, alt-right pundits and writers tore into Trump.

Some of Trump's most ardent far-right supporters slammed him for straying from his campaign promise to avoid getting involved in further conflict in the Middle East. Others were critical of the fact that Trump did not get approval from Congress before ordering the strike.

Infowars editor Paul Joseph Watson tweeted that Trump was "just another deep state/neo-con puppet." "I'm officially OFF the Trump train," he declared. AltRight.com co-editor Richard Spencer urged Trump to "halt the rush to war," explicitly declaring the alt-right "is against a war in Syria" and wants "good relations" with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who the U.S. has blamed for Tuesday's chemical attack.

New Right blogger Mike Cernovich warned Trump's base of support would quickly deteriorate if he further escalated the situation in Syria:

Trump's base of support is gone if he goes to war with Syria, the same people who betrayed before election will betray him again. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 7, 2017

Alt-right Twitter personality Baked Alaska simply had this to say:

People praising the Syria attack:



-Hillary

-McCain

-Lindsay Graham

-Paul Ryan

-Leftists



People against the attack:



-Real Trump Supporters — Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) April 7, 2017

Thursday's strike "severely damaged or destroyed Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure and equipment," the Pentagon said, and the Syrian military reported the attack killed six people. Becca Stanek