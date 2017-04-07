At least 2 dead after truck crashes into store in Stockholm

At least two people have been killed and several injured after a truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, The Associated Press reports. The Swedish broadcaster SVT additionally reports that shots were fired at the scene.
"People started running down the stairs when the fire alarm started, and when we came down to the bottom of the building all we could see was a lot of smoke," one witness who was in the store at the time of the crash told NBC News.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that authorities believe the crash was a deliberate "terror attack." Vehicles have been used in several recent terrorist attacks in Europe including in Nice, France, in July 2016, resulting in the deaths of 86 people, and in London last month, when five people were killed and several others injured. Jeva Lange
A new batch of CIA documents published by WikiLeaks on Friday includes 27 manuals detailing a malware installer framework codenamed "Grasshopper."
This software allows the spy agency to get around computer security measures to secretly install "customized malware payloads" — basically, weaponized programs that operate without the computer owner's permission or knowledge — that are tailored to the target's computer.
Grasshopper can be used with a module dubbed "Stolen Goods," which in turn uses a third-party malware called Carberp, which is thought to be code of Russian origin. The Carberp code the CIA employs is reportedly substantially modified and its components "were carefully analyzed for hidden functionality, backdoors, vulnerabilities" that could put CIA malware projects at risk of external interference. Bonnie Kristian
Google debuted a real-time fact-checking feature for its search results Friday morning, a new functionality that prominently displays relevant fact-checks from services like PolitiFact and Snopes at the top of results for stories known to be false or misleading. The fact-check information will be in a separate box distinct from the main list of options, similar to how recipes are already displayed:
"This information won't be available for every search result, and there may be search result pages where different publishers checked the same claim and reached different conclusions," the search engine said in a blog post announcing the feature. "Even though differing conclusions may be presented, we think it's still helpful for people to understand the degree of consensus around a particular claim and have clear information on which sources agree."
To be eligible as a Google fact-check source, websites must meet an extensive list of criteria, including independent evaluation and Google's own assessment. Bonnie Kristian
After the U.S. launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian military airfield Thursday night, killing six people, MSNBC's Brian Williams was thinking of a song by Leonard Cohen. "We see these beautiful pictures at night from the decks of these two U.S. Navy vessels in the eastern Mediterranean," Williams said Thursday on his show, The 11th Hour. "I am tempted to quote the great Leonard Cohen: 'I am guided by the beauty of our weapons.'"
Williams — who did not address the fact that these strikes were a response to a chemical attack Tuesday that killed dozens in the Idlib province, including children — continued to marvel at the deadly Tomahawk cruise missiles, calling them beautiful three times in the span of just 30 seconds. "And they are beautiful pictures of fearsome armaments making what is for them a brief flight over this airfield." Williams said. "What did they hit?"
When 7-year-old Brady Duke heard that a local police officer had been shot dead in the line of duty, he knew he had to help. The Wisconsin boy packed up his prized Nintendo Wii and his favorite video games, and donated them to the Wausau Police Department with a note thanking the officers for keeping his family safe. Touched by his generosity, the department invited Brady to play Wii with the officers. When Brady showed up, the boys in blue gave him a new Xbox 360 console. Brady "just has a really big heart," said his mom, Jessica. Christina Colizza
President Trump's base of far-right supporters is not onboard with his decision to order missile strikes in Syria. Shortly after the U.S. launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase Thursday night in response to Tuesday's chemical attack that killed dozens in the northwestern province of Idlib, alt-right pundits and writers tore into Trump.
Some of Trump's most ardent far-right supporters slammed him for straying from his campaign promise to avoid getting involved in further conflict in the Middle East. Others were critical of the fact that Trump did not get approval from Congress before ordering the strike.
Infowars editor Paul Joseph Watson tweeted that Trump was "just another deep state/neo-con puppet." "I'm officially OFF the Trump train," he declared. AltRight.com co-editor Richard Spencer urged Trump to "halt the rush to war," explicitly declaring that the alt-right "is against a war in Syria" and wants "good relations" with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who the U.S. has blamed for Tuesday's chemical attack.
Blogger Mike Cernovich, who calls himself a member of the "new right," warned that Trump's base of support would quickly deteriorate if he further escalated the situation in Syria:
Trump's base of support is gone if he goes to war with Syria, the same people who betrayed before election will betray him again.
Alt-right Twitter personality Baked Alaska simply had this to say:
People praising the Syria attack:
-Hillary
-McCain
-Lindsay Graham
-Paul Ryan
-Leftists
People against the attack:
-Real Trump Supporters
Thursday's strike "severely damaged or destroyed Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure and equipment," the Pentagon said. The Syrian military reported the attack killed six people. Becca Stanek
Homeland actor Rupert Friend reads moving 100-year-old anti-war poem on live TV to protest the Syria strike
Homeland actor Rupert Friend recited a nearly 100-year-old poem on CBS This Morning on Friday to protest "the horrors of war," just hours after reports that the U.S. had launched an airstrike on a Syrian airforce base.
Wilfred Owen's "Dulce et Decorum Est" was written in 1920 as a reaction to World War I. It ends by calling the Latin phrase dulce et decorum est pro patria mori — which means "it is sweet and fitting to die for one's country" — a "lie."
"The horrors of war are still with us 100 years after this was written," Friend said. "It makes me incredibly sad." Watch below, and read the full poem here. Jeva Lange
A poignant moment at the table. @SHO_Homeland’s @rupertfriend recites "Dulce et Decorum est" while talking about veterans and war: pic.twitter.com/ED91yWGA6K
The U.S. economy added just 98,000 non-farm jobs in March, falling significantly short of the 185,000 new jobs economists polled by MarketWatch had predicted. Despite the weak gains, the unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent from 4.7 percent, hitting the lowest level in nearly a decade. The Labor Department's Friday report also cut the estimate of February job gains from 235,000 down to 219,000, and January's gains from 238,000 to 216,000.
Hiring exceeded expectations in those months, bolstering the theory that President Trump's promises to cut taxes and reduce regulations on businesses would give the economy a temporary bump. Wages rose in March by 0.2 percent to an average of $26.14 an hour. Analysts said the sharp slowdown in hiring after a strong first two months in 2017 might reflect that hiring is getting back to normal as employers raise wages to attract and keep talent as the pool of the unemployed dwindles. Harold Maass