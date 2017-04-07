After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump promises 'lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away'
President Trump said Friday that he's well on his way to having an "outstanding" relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, after the two made "tremendous progress" at their two-day summit at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Though Trump did not offer any specifics in his brief remarks, he claimed that "lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away." "I think truly progress has been made," Trump told a group of a reporters who had gathered for a photo-op of the leaders.
However, when asked if they'd agreed on what to do about North Korea's nuclear activity, Trump did not respond. Xi and Trump were also expected to talk about trade and climate change, neither of which Trump elaborated upon in his remarks Friday.
Xi will depart Friday after a working lunch. Becca Stanek
Chief strategist Stephen Bannon apparently wasn't behind President Trump's decision to launch a missile strike against Syria — but Trump went ahead and ordered it anyway. Daily Intelligencer's Gabriel Sherman reported Friday that Bannon, long considered a key Trump influencer, argued that the Syrian strike contradicted Trump's "America First" doctrine. "Steve doesn't think we belong there," a Bannon ally told Sherman.
The fact that Trump went ahead with the strike despite Bannon's opposition is further indication of the decline of Bannon's power and the rise of Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner's, Sherman said:
The debate over Syria is the latest fault line that has opened up in the once close Bannon-Kushner relationship. "During the campaign and transition, they had an almost uncle-nephew thing going," one Bannon associate said. But in recent weeks, Kushner and Bannon have clashed over the direction of Trump's agenda. While the press has covered it as a personality feud, Bannon allies say the rift is about policy differences. "The press is calling it fighting, we call it debating," Bannon told an associate, according to a source. On a board in his West Wing office, Bannon keeps a list of promises Trump made to populist voters. Kushner, whose portfolio has ballooned in recent weeks, seems much less interested in keeping those promises. [Daily Intelligencer]
Read more on the brewing Bannon-Kushner war over at Daily Intelligencer. Becca Stanek
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called Friday for between 5,000 and 7,000 American ground troops to be moved to Syria in an effort to take down the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
While the United States struck a Syrian airforce base on Thursday, the attack was, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a one-off in response to an illegal use of chemical weapons earlier this week. But Graham warned that if Assad remains in power it "will ensure the war never ends," reported BuzzFeed News' Paul McLeod. On Thursday, Graham and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) released a joint statement praising the strike.
Graham additionally said that when he told Trump that Thursday's strike was "the first step," Trump replied: "Yeah, I believe you're right." Jeva Lange
The Pentagon is investigating whether Russia might have participated in the chemical weapons attack in Syria, senior military officials have told The Associated Press. The sarin gas attack killed as many as 100 people in the province of Idlib in northwestern Syria on Tuesday.
Officials say a drone that belonged to either Russia or Syria was seen just before the chemical attack took place, and that it returned later to bomb the hospital where patients were being treated. The officials who spoke with AP said they believe the attack on the hospital could have been an effort to hide evidence.
Officials additionally have blamed Russia for its failure to prevent the Syrian government from using chemical weapons. On Thursday, the United States launched more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles against the al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs, Syria, in response to the chemical attack. Jeva Lange
The Labor Department announced Friday that retailers cut around 30,000 positions in March, with more than 8,500 physical stores on track to close this year, National Post reports. Urban Outfitters CEO Richard Hayne estimates that the decline is due to the fact that malls in recent years have added too many clothing stores: "This created a bubble, and like housing, that bubble has now burst," Hayne said. "We are seeing the results: Doors shuttering and rents retreating. This trend will continue for the foreseeable future and may even accelerate."
Payless ShoeSource filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month and is set to close 400 stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Rue21, which has about 1,000 teen clothing stores, is also expected to file for bankruptcy in April. Sears, Macy's, and J.C. Penney are also closing hundreds of stores.
To date, about 2,880 stores have closed in 2017, compared to 1,153 stores over the same period in 2016. Christian Buss of the Credit Suisse Group said that by extrapolating from this, there could be a staggering 8,640 store closures in 2017. At the peak of store closures, in 2008, only 6,200 stores shuttered over the course of the year.
"Today, convenience is sitting at home in your underwear on your phone or iPad," Buss said. "The types of trips you'll take to the mall and the number of trips you'll take are going to be different." Jeva Lange
The Senate on Friday morning voted to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, after Republicans voted Thursday to end the filibuster. Gorsuch was confirmed in a 54-45 vote, with all Republicans voting in the affirmative alongside three Democrats: Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), and Joe Donnelly (Ind.). Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) was the only senator to miss the confirmation vote.
Gorsuch's addition to the bench restores the Supreme Court to nine members for the first time since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. Gorsuch is expected to join the judges April 17 for the end of the 2016-2017 session, and could be a deciding vote if the court considers the constitutionality of President Trump's executive order on travel from six majority-Muslim countries. Kimberly Alters
President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner failed to note his meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and the head of a Russian state-owned bank in his paperwork to gain top-secret security clearance, The New York Times reported late Thursday, amid mounting questions about the Trump campaign's ties to Russia. The questionnaire required Kushner to list all meetings and contacts with foreign government officials within the last seven years; he met with Kislyak in December.
Kushner's lawyer claimed that Kushner's failure to list "dozens of contacts with foreign leaders or officials in recent months" was an "error," The New York Times reported. Though the form "warns that 'withholding, misrepresenting, or falsifying information' could result in loss of access to classified information, denial of eligibility for a sensitive job, and even prosecution," the Times noted that "clearance holders are often allowed to amend disclosure forms and avoid punishment if omissions are deemed oversights rather than deliberate falsifications."
After learning of his omissions, Kushner reportedly told the FBI he would "be happy to provide additional information about these contacts," and would compile the material. For now, Kushner has a temporary security clearance while his paperwork is processed. Becca Stanek