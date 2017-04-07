Fox is showing its employees President Trump's Access Hollywood tape to demonstrate how not to behave in the workplace
21st Century Fox is reportedly making an example of President Trump at its routine company workshops on workplace harassment. At a workshop Tuesday at Fox's studio in Los Angeles, employees were shown Trump's infamous Access Hollywood tape, which features Trump bragging about grabbing women by their genitals, a spokesperson has confirmed to Talking Points Memo. In the tape from 2005, Trump can be overheard saying he can "do anything" to women because of his fame.
The Hollywood Reporter said Fox followed up the tape with a brief discussion about why Trump's behavior was inappropriate. "They went through the scenario of the tape, why it was harassment, and why it's something you should report," an employee at the workshop told The Hollywood Reporter. "There was an audible gasp in the room, like, 'Can you believe this is happening?'"
Trump has apologized for the comments he made in the tape, which he dismissed as "locker room talk." That excuse was repeated by several reporters on Fox News, which is owned by 21st Century Fox. "Someone joked about getting fired for harassment and wondering if the defense could be, 'We were only told a behavior was bad once in a seminar,' but Fox News said it was 'just locker room talk' over and over again," the employee said.
The workshop also apparently included a joke about Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, and former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, who resigned last summer amid accusations of harassment. The Hollywood Reporter revealed "a human resources executive quipped during the presentation that the department handled all of Fox except Fox News, so the presentation could not include any information about Ailes or O'Reilly." "It was a joke," the employee said, "but it did not play well in the room." Becca Stanek
A Pennsylvania businessman who voted for Donald Trump says he has to hire immigrants because too many native-born workers take drugs. Sterling Technologies president Craig Quigley says that about 20 percent of local applicants fail drug tests, forcing him to hire immigrants, including Syrian refugees, "to fill the void." Quigley says he'd gladly hire more Americans, but only if they "get off drugs."
At least four people have been killed and several injured after a truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, The Associated Press reports. The Swedish broadcaster SVT additionally reports that shots were fired at the scene.
Something's happening on Drottninggatan and around Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/YPbrZSe5Mb
— Johnny Chadda (@johnnychadda) April 7, 2017
"People started running down the stairs when the fire alarm started, and when we came down to the bottom of the building all we could see was a lot of smoke," one witness who was in the store at the time of the crash told NBC News.
Baserat på bilden så ser det ut som att lastbilen kört in via Kungsgatan (där lastbilar inte ens är tillåtna) pic.twitter.com/qxj9ciCx3I
— Victor Björklund (@BjorklundVictor) April 7, 2017
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that authorities believe the crash was a deliberate "terror attack." Vehicles have been used in several recent terrorist attacks in Europe including in Nice, France, in July 2016, resulting in the deaths of 86 people, and in London last month, when five people were killed and several others injured. Jeva Lange
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
Speaking at the United Nations on Friday, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley once again slammed Russia for allowing the Syrian government to execute a chemical weapon attack in the country earlier this week and added that in addition to the retaliatory U.S. strike on Thursday, America is "prepared to do more."
"Russia is supposed to be a guarantor of the removal of chemical weapons in Syria," Haley said. "Think about that."
She suggested that Russia either knowingly allowed chemical weapons to remain in Syria, that Russia was incompetent in removing the chemical weapons, or that the Russians are being played for fools by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"The United States took a very measured step last night," Haley concluded. "We are prepared to do more. But we hope that will not be necessary." Jeva Lange
Haley: The US took a measured step last night. We are prepared to do more. https://t.co/W15L4h4RKv
— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 7, 2017
Chief strategist Stephen Bannon apparently wasn't behind President Trump's decision to launch a missile strike against Syria — but Trump went ahead and ordered it anyway. Daily Intelligencer's Gabriel Sherman reported Friday that Bannon, long considered a key Trump influencer, argued that the Syrian strike contradicted Trump's "America First" doctrine. "Steve doesn't think we belong there," a Bannon ally told Sherman.
The fact that Trump went ahead with the strike despite Bannon's opposition is further indication of the decline of Bannon's power and the rise of Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner's, Sherman said:
The debate over Syria is the latest fault line that has opened up in the once close Bannon-Kushner relationship. "During the campaign and transition, they had an almost uncle-nephew thing going," one Bannon associate said. But in recent weeks, Kushner and Bannon have clashed over the direction of Trump's agenda. While the press has covered it as a personality feud, Bannon allies say the rift is about policy differences. "The press is calling it fighting, we call it debating," Bannon told an associate, according to a source. On a board in his West Wing office, Bannon keeps a list of promises Trump made to populist voters. Kushner, whose portfolio has ballooned in recent weeks, seems much less interested in keeping those promises. [Daily Intelligencer]
Read more on the brewing Bannon-Kushner war over at Daily Intelligencer. Becca Stanek
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called Friday for between 5,000 and 7,000 American ground troops to be moved to Syria in an effort to take down the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
While the United States struck a Syrian airforce base on Thursday, the attack was, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a one-off in response to an illegal use of chemical weapons earlier this week. But Graham warned that if Assad remains in power it "will ensure the war never ends," reported BuzzFeed News' Paul McLeod. On Thursday, Graham and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) released a joint statement praising the strike.
Graham additionally said that when he told Trump that Thursday's strike was "the first step," Trump replied: "Yeah, I believe you're right." Jeva Lange
The Pentagon is investigating whether Russia might have participated in the chemical weapons attack in Syria, senior military officials have told The Associated Press. The sarin gas attack killed as many as 100 people in the province of Idlib in northwestern Syria on Tuesday.
Officials say a drone that belonged to either Russia or Syria was seen just before the chemical attack took place, and that it returned later to bomb the hospital where patients were being treated. The officials who spoke with AP said they believe the attack on the hospital could have been an effort to hide evidence.
Officials additionally have blamed Russia for its failure to prevent the Syrian government from using chemical weapons. On Thursday, the United States launched more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles against the al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs, Syria, in response to the chemical attack. Jeva Lange
After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump promises 'lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away'
President Trump said Friday that he's well on his way to having an "outstanding" relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, after the two made "tremendous progress" at their two-day summit at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Though Trump did not offer any specifics in his brief remarks, he claimed that "lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away." "I think truly progress has been made," Trump told a group of a reporters who had gathered for a photo-op of the leaders.
However, when asked if they'd agreed on what to do about North Korea's nuclear activity, Trump did not respond. Xi and Trump were also expected to talk about trade and climate change, neither of which Trump elaborated upon in his remarks Friday.
Xi will depart Friday after a working lunch. Becca Stanek