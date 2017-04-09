SNL imagines how that disastrous Pepsi ad could have happened

Pepsi pulled its controversial protest-themed ad after widespread criticism this week, but Saturday Night Live wasn't about to let the Kendall Jenner spot go quietly into the night. SNL's Beck Bennett stars as the ad's writer and director in a digital short imagining how the tone-deaf commercial could have happened.
On set as production is about to begin, Bennett takes a phone call from his sister and excitedly explains his concept. "I mean, okay, so, well, it's an homage to the resistance," he says, "so there's this huge protest in the streets reminiscent of Black Lives Matter. And so, everybody is marching, right? And they get to these police officers, and you think it's gonna go bad because there's kind of, like, a standoff. And then, Kendall Jenner walks in, and she walks up to one of the police officers, and she hands him a Pepsi. And then, that Pepsi brings everybody together. Isn't that, like, the best ad ever?"
Well, not quite — but Cecily Strong's Kendall Jenner, like, totally gets it. Watch the fully sketch below. Bonnie Kristian
A U.S. Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the Korean peninsula, the Pentagon indicated Saturday evening, in what is understood to be a show of force against North Korea. "We feel the increased presence is necessary" given Pyongyang's recent missile test provocation, an unnamed defense official told Reuters.
This move could be timed in advance of April 15, an annual day of celebration marking the birthday of Kim Il Sung, the founding president of the North Korean regime. Kim Jong Un, the founder's grandson and the current leader in Pyongyang, has repeatedly hinted a major new weapons test may be conducted on that day.
The strike group includes the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson as well as multiple missile cruisers and destroyers. A statement from the Navy's Third Fleet did not specify the ships' purpose in moving into the western Pacific Ocean; the group was originally destined for Australia. Bonnie Kristian
Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live this week, pulling double duty as Fox News host Bill O'Reilly clumsily sidestepping his sexual misconduct allegations and settlements — as well as "a man who is unimpeachable on all female issues," President Donald Trump.
Baldwin's O'Reilly made sure to thank the president for coming to his defense — the real life Trump volunteered his belief that the Fox host is a "good person" who didn't do "anything wrong" — even though Baldwin's Trump knows next to nothing about what actually happened. "I'm more familiar with this case than, say, health care," he explains, "but I didn't look into it much, no. I was busy being super Presidential by bombing sh-t."
Watch the full skit, which works in a few groan-inducing fake commercials in reference to O'Reilly's loss of advertising support, below. Bonnie Kristian
American envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley outlined an expansive agenda, including "inevitable" regime change, for U.S. intervention in Syria in a CNN State of the Union interview airing Sunday.
"Getting [Bashar al-Assad] out is not the only priority," she said in response to host Jake Tapper's question about whether regime change is official U.S. policy. "So what we're trying to do is obviously defeat [the Islamic State]. Secondly, we don't see a peaceful Syria with Assad in there. Thirdly, get the Iranian influence out. And then finally move towards a political solution ... but we know that there is not any sort of option where a political solution is going to happen with Assad at the head of the regime."
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday likewise said the U.S. "can't put up with" Assad, while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson named defeating ISIS as the Trump administration's top priority in Syria. Watch an excerpt of Haley's comments below. Bonnie Kristian
.@nikkihaley on #CNNSOTU w/ @jaketapper on Assad : "regime change is something that we think is going to happen." pic.twitter.com/DW5BSXeIBG
— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 8, 2017
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday invoked the "nuclear option," killing the filibuster for Supreme Court confirmation votes. Senate Democrats in 2013, then in control of the upper house, did the same thing for most other federal nominees. In each case, supporters argued the change was necessary to overcome minority obstructionism and proceed with the business of governing.
Though this week's vote passed along party lines, many Republicans expressed opposition to the nuclear option earlier this year. And in the run-up to Thursday's vote, a bipartisan group of nine senators made a secret, last-ditch effort to save the filibuster. Politico reports on why they failed:
[Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)] circulated a proposal calling on senators in both parties to admit they'd abused the Senate rules to the detriment of the institution — and commit to not do so again in the future. It was designed to be painful and cathartic: Republicans would express regret for blocking Merrick Garland last year; Democrats would do the same for a 2013 rules change that set the stage for this year's nuclear option.
But clinching an agreement on how Democrats would advance Gorsuch while preserving the option of blocking a nominee for the next vacancy proved impossible. The fact that the parties clashed so severely over whether Gorsuch was even a mainstream jurist undermined any confidence that senators could hold to a pact covering President Donald Trump's next Supreme Court pick. [Politico]
Politico's 20-plus sources disagreed on whether the project to save the filibuster ever stood a real chance, but they agreed the "gap between the two parties was too broad and mistrust" too widespread for the group to succeed.
Read the rest of Politico's in-depth account here, or check out this analysis from The Week's Edward Morrissey on whether the modern filibuster was even worth saving. Bonnie Kristian
The Trump administration's Thursday strike against a Syrian regime air base in response to Tuesday's chemical weapons attack was "an unforgivable act of aggression against a sovereign state," a statement from North Korea said Saturday.
The strike also justifies Pyongyang's nuclear weapons development program, the statement added: "The reality of today proves our decision to strengthen our military power to stand against force with force was the right choice a million times over." If North Korea is a nuclear state, the logic goes, it will be protected from similar attacks by the United States because the risk of retaliation becomes too great.
These comments come on the heels of President Trump's two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump and Xi "reaffirmed their commitment to a denuclearized Korean peninsula" and discussed how to "convince North Korea to peacefully resolve the issue and dismantle its illegal nuclear and missile programs." Bonnie Kristian
"My concern has been mostly that this is an inappropriate way to begin a war, that the Constitution says war begins with a vote in Congress," Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said on CNN Saturday, reiterating his role as a chief critic of the Trump administration's strike against Syrian regime targets Thursday night.
"Even George Bush, who was often treated mercilessly by the media as being so far out there, he came to Congress and asked to go to war against the Taliban and those who attacked us on 9/11. He also did the same in Iraq," Paul continued. "And so I think this is a wrongheaded notion, that we just skip the most important step — and that is whether or not we should go to war."
Paul has repeatedly raised objections to the Syria strike on constitutional grounds, but he also questions the inherent merits of military intervention against the Bashar al-Assad regime. "Military action is not in our national security interest and should not be authorized," he wrote at Fox News on Friday. "Our prior interventions in this region have done nothing to make us safer, and Syria will be no different." Watch Paul's CNN comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian
Swedish police said Saturday they have arrested a man who is "likely" the driver responsible for crashing a stolen beer truck into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least four people and injuring more than a dozen.
The suspect is a 39-year-old from Uzbekistan and was known to intelligence agencies. Investigators found a suspect item in the attack vehicle that may be an unexploded bomb. "We confirm that we have found a device in the truck that doesn't belong there. We are now investigating its content," said Dan Eliasson, chief of Swedish Police, on Saturday. "Whether this was a classic bomb or some sort of flammable device is now a matter for our analysis."
The arrested suspect will either be released or have a pre-trial hearing by Tuesday. Bonnie Kristian