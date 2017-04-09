Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland asked to resign, reassigned to Singapore

A pair of bomb attacks on two Coptic Orthodox churches in Egypt on Sunday killed at least 36 people and injured about 100 more. The churches were celebrating Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week before Easter.

One attack took place in a city called Tanta, near Cairo, killing at least 25 people. "There was blood all over the floor and body parts scattered," said a woman who was inside the church when the bomb exploded.

The second was in Alexandria and targeted the seat of the Coptic Church's Pope Tawadros, who was not injured. "Every now and then, I see a person crying — I think they are Christian — and they keep saying, 'Have you seen my family? Have you seen my family?'" said an eyewitness of the attack aftermath in Alexandria.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, though that claim has not been independently confirmed. Islamic extremists have attacked Egypt's Christian minority in the past.

Pope Francis and Grand Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, a leader of Sunni Islam in Egypt, both denounced the attack and expressed their condolences for the victims. "I pray for the dead and the injured, and I am close in spirit to the family members [of the victims] and to the entire community," Francis said during his own Palm Sunday celebration. "May the Lord convert the hearts of the people who are sowing terror, violence and death, and also the hearts of those who make and traffic weapons." Bonnie Kristian