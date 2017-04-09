Manhunt underway for Wisconsin man who allegedly stole guns, sent manifesto to Trump

An anchor for India's IBC24 News was on the air Saturday when she broke the news of a fatal car accident that she later learned involved her husband.

Supreet Kaur reported that three people died and two were injured when an SUV and truck collided in Pithora. As more images and details started to come in, including the type of car involved and the site of the accident, she began to worry about her husband of 18 months, Harshad Kawade, who drove a similar vehicle and was in the area. "She was doing her job, and she kept on doing it with composure and without showing her emotions on air," IBC24 editor-in-chief Ravi Kant Mittal told CNN.