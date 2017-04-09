Manhunt underway for Wisconsin man who allegedly stole guns, sent manifesto to Trump

More than 150 police officers are searching for a Wisconsin man who allegedly stole 16 high-caliber rifles and handguns from a store in Janesville and mailed an anti-government manifesto to President Trump.
Police say Joseph Jakubowski, 32, should be considered "armed and dangerous" and has a bullet-proof vest and helmet in his possession. Churches throughout Wisconsin were on high alert over the weekend, as his alleged manifesto expressed "anti-religion sentiment," authorities said. "Basically, he's angry at all government officials," Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said during a press conference on Friday. "Whether it's the president or whether it's local officers or whether it's law enforcement, he has a dislike for anyone that has authority or governmental power." Catherine Garcia
An anchor for India's IBC24 News was on the air Saturday when she broke the news of a fatal car accident that she later learned involved her husband.
Supreet Kaur reported that three people died and two were injured when an SUV and truck collided in Pithora. As more images and details started to come in, including the type of car involved and the site of the accident, she began to worry about her husband of 18 months, Harshad Kawade, who drove a similar vehicle and was in the area. "She was doing her job, and she kept on doing it with composure and without showing her emotions on air," IBC24 editor-in-chief Ravi Kant Mittal told CNN.
After Kaur went off the air, it was confirmed that Kawade was one of the victims in the accident, and she broke down, the station said. Dr. Raman Singh, chief minister for the state of Chhattisgarh, tweeted his appreciation of Kaur's "strength in dealing with her husband's demise with extraordinary bravery and professionalism." Catherine Garcia
Former President Bill Clinton visited former President George H.W. Bush Sunday in Houston, and he came prepared with a present that might not make Barbara Bush very happy.
Great to spend time with @GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today. We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks. pic.twitter.com/CshV6tI5Ae
— Bill Clinton (@billclinton) April 9, 2017
Clinton tweeted about their get together on Twitter, saying it was "great" to reconnect with 41 and the former first lady. "We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times, and new times," he said. "And socks." No, not this Socks — these kind of socks; Bush, 92, has a vast collection, and in 2013, admitted he "absolutely love[s] a crazy pair of socks … Barbara, on the other hand, has had enough." Catherine Garcia
Sergio Garcia won the Masters on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club, his first major championship, after defeating Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff.
Garcia, 36, has played in 73 tournaments over the course of his 18-year career. Before heading into the playoff, Garcia and Rose finished 72 holes tied at nine under. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday urged caution and a reassertion of congressional authority in response to President Trump's Thursday airstrike on Syrian regime targets.
"I do not believe ... the president simply has the authority to launch missiles," Sanders told NBC's Chuck Todd in an interview on Meet the Press. "I think he has got to come to the United States Congress. I think he has got to explain to us what his long-term goals are."
"Chuck, let me just say this: Maybe the most important vote that I have ever cast in my life as a member of Congress was against the war in Iraq," Sanders continued. "When we get sucked into a war, we do not know the unintended consequences. It is easier to get into a war than it is to get out of a war, as we have learned now over the last 15 years in the Middle East."
Sanders also issued a statement in which he warned "these strikes could lead to the United States once again being dragged back into the quagmire of long-term military engagement in the Middle East." Watch his Meet the Press comments below. Bonnie Kristian
At least 15 people were killed in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Sunday by a suicide car bombing believed to be a failed assassination attempt targeting the new Somali military chief, Ahmed Mohamed Irfid.
The blast occurred on a busy street near the Somali defense ministry. The bomber attempted to crash the armed vehicle into an envoy carrying Irfid but hit a minibus carrying civilians instead. "When we arrived at the scene, we counted bodies of 15 people, most of them were severed," said Mire Aden, a police chief. "A number of soldiers are among the dead," Aden reported, and none of the injured civilians survived.
The al-Shabaab terrorist organization, which frequently bombs official targets in Somalia, claimed responsibility for the attack. Bonnie Kristian
Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland has been asked to resign from her post after three months on the job, Bloomberg reported Sunday morning, and will instead become the U.S. ambassador to Singapore.
McFarland will not actually leave her current role for two weeks. Her departure was expected following the resignation of Michael Flynn, whom current National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster replaced, and this fresh shakeup comes just four days after President Trump's chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, was removed from the National Security Council.
McFarland worked for the National Security Council and the Defense Department in the 1970s and 1980s; in recent years she was a security analyst for Fox News. Dina Powell, who served alongside McFarland in the dual deputy adviser roles, will stay in her position. Bonnie Kristian
National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster on Sunday suggested unilateral U.S. military action may not be the Trump administration's plan to effect the Syrian regime change U.N. envoy Nikki Haley called "inevitable."
"What Ambassador Haley pointed out is it's very difficult to understand how a political solution [to the Syrian civil war] could result from a continuation of the [Bashar al-Assad] regime," McMaster told Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace.
"Now, we're not saying we are the ones to effect that change," he continued. "What we're saying is other countries should ask themselves some hard questions. Russia should ask themselves, 'What are we doing here? Why are we supporting this murderous regime that is committing mass murder of its own population and using the most heinous weapons available?'"
McMaster also addressed the Pentagon's decision to redirect a carrier strike group as a show of force against North Korea, labeling it a "prudent" choice. Watch his comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian
"Exclusive: General H.R. McMaster on decision to strike Syria" via musmanuttra https://t.co/nl6p1mE39J
— MusmanuttrA (@MALIKUSMANUTTRA) April 9, 2017