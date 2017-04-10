Hospital waives no-smoking policy to grant dying man's wish for a cigarette

A Danish hospital waived its no-smoking policy for a dying patient who wanted one last cigarette, The Telegraph reports. Carsten Flemming Hansen, 75, was told by the Aarhus University Hospital that he had just days to live due to an inoperable ruptured aortic aneurysm. He then expressed his dying wish to his nurse, Rikke Kvist: one last glass of wine and a cigarette.
It was Kvist's idea to wheel Hansen's bed out onto a balcony so he could enjoy his cigarette and wine in view of a final sunset. "It was a very cozy and relaxed atmosphere," Kvist said. "Of course they were relatives also affected by the fact that he was going to die, and they were sad. But it was cozy and there was humor." Jeva Lange
Wells Fargo announced Monday that it will reclaim $75 million from two executives at the center of the bank's massive fraudulent account and sales scandal, The New York Times reports.
The report, which took six months for the law firm Shearman & Sterling to compile, blames former chief executive John G. Stumpf for ignoring "numerous" complaints about the company's overly aggressive sales goals.
Wells Fargo's former head of community banking, Carrie L. Tolstedt, is blamed for running her department as "a sales organization, like department or retail stores, rather than a service-oriented financial institution." Tolstedt also "understated problems at the community bank," the report says, leading the board to believe only 230 employees had been fired for unethical practices, rather than the true 5,300 over five years. Jeva Lange
This primate species was just discovered in the Angolan forest. Thanks to human activity, it might soon go extinct.
Scientists only recently discovered a new species of primate in the Angolan forest — but it may be gone before people even get to know it. Thanks to human activity, scientists predict the dwarf galago could disappear in the next few years.
A new primate has been discovered in Angola -- and it's already in danger https://t.co/MnQDzQxOeF pic.twitter.com/TyLgPQPkAo
— CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2017
The dwarf galago is roughly the size of a squirrel, though it's big compared to other bushbabies, a family of small primates that resides in sub-Saharan Africa. The dwarf galago's unusual call, which CNN described as "a loud, chirping crescendo of longer notes, followed by a fading twitter, used to attract mates and scare rivals away," is what led scientists to discover the species.
"This new galago species is a very exciting discovery," said Russell Mittermeier of Conservation International. "It is only the fifth new primate from the African mainland to be described since 2000, and only the second species of galago. What is more, it is from Angola, where there has been very little primate research to date."
But scientists aren't optimistic they'll get a chance to expand their research on the new primate. Charcoal production, agriculture, bushmeat trade, and logging have put the dwarf galago's habitat in peril, and the team that discovered the dwarf galago has already recommended that it be added to the list of vulnerable species. "It is worrying that a species we've only just discovered could well disappear within the next few years," said Magdalena Svensson, a primate researcher on the Angola trip. "It might have gone completely unnoticed." Becca Stanek
Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough is convinced chief strategist Stephen Bannon's days at the White House are numbered. While senior political analyst Mark Halperin argued Monday morning that Bannon's "rapport" with President Trump and his role in implementing "policy goals" still make him a valuable member of the team, Scarborough contended there is no way Bannon, former editor of Breitbart News, could come out on top in his simmering feud with Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. "Two words: family wins," Scarborough said. "The family could tell you how many Breitbart stories attacked the family over the weekend. I don't know who [Bannon] thinks he's playing with."
Scarborough scoffed to think Bannon could actually believe he "can leak something to Breitbart" — of which he served as chairman before joining the Trump administration — "and that egg not end up on [his] face." "How stupid does he think Trump and Ivanka and Kushner are?" Scarborough asked.
Besides, Scarborough argued, Trump will be Trump — with or without Bannon. He didn't buy Halperin's argument that because "the president cannot implement," he needs Bannon to execute his agenda. "This guy can't implement making a ham sandwich," Scarborough said of Bannon, pointing out that it was the chief strategist who "botched" the immigration executive order that "screwed [Trump's] first two weeks in the White House."
Watch the debate over Bannon below. Becca Stanek
A man was forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight Sunday, sparking widespread horror after a video of the incident was posted online:
@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW
— Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017
According to the passenger who filmed the video, United initially asked if four volunteers on the flight from Chicago to Louisville would be willing to give up their seat for $400, a free night in the hotel, and a flight at 3 p.m. Monday. The plane required the seats for flight crew members, who were needed in Louisville in order to arrive in time for their next flights. When no passenger accepted the trade, the airline doubled the offer to $800. When still no one accepted, United reportedly used a computer to randomly choose passengers who had already boarded the flight to be required to give up their seats.
After two people willingly left the plane, the man in the video reportedly said he was unwilling to surrender his seat because he was a doctor and had patients to see in the Louisville area Monday morning. He was then aggressively dragged from the plane, his face bloodied by officers forcing him out of his seat. Passengers filmed the incident, and the man can be heard screaming in captured footage. The man was eventually allowed to re-board the plane, which left with a two-hour delay.
"Everyone was shocked and appalled," said Audra D. Bridges, who recorded the video and gave her account of the events to The Courier-Journal. "There were several children on the flight as well that were very upset."
A spokesperson for United said: "Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation." Jeva Lange
Oregon voters might soon have to decide if they want to end a constitutional ban on their public officials settling disagreements with duels, The Associated Press reports.
The article banning duels was signed just 30 minutes after it was drafted in 1845, and it states that anyone who participates in a "challenge to fight a duel ... or who shall agree to go out of the State to fight a duel, shall be ineligible to any office of trust, or profit." Republican Sen. Brian Boquist put it simply: "They decided that it would not be very civil if two members of the Legislature disagreed and then shot each other on the front steps of the provisional capitol."
But Boquist argued that the rule is outdated and that along with other archaic rules, such as how to properly use one's official stationery, it should be swept out of the state's constitution. Only, to change a state's constitution requires the approval of the state's voters, setting up a potentially hilarious ballot.
After all, there is an opposing argument. Oregon Progressive Party spokesman Dan Meek reasonably pointed out that "this resolution would allow the candidacies of persons who give or accept challenges to fight duels." Jeva Lange
President Trump's staff is scrambling to figure out the best way to present his first 100 days in office as the symbolic marker approaches with few major accomplishments to show for it, Politico reports. "One hundred days is the marker, and we've got essentially two-and-a-half weeks to turn everything around," one White House official said, calling the work ahead "monumental."
Thirty members of Trump's staff huddled last week to brainstorm how to approach the president's first 100 days, which will be complete on April 29. "Staffers, including counselor Kellyanne Conway, were broken into three groups, complete with whiteboards, markers, and giant butcher-block-type paper to brainstorm lists of early successes," Politico writes. One aide who attended said: "It made me feel like I was back in 5th grade."
Another attendee described the session as an attempted "rebranding" for the president, who has been plagued by shakeups, legal blockades, and legislative setbacks, including the high-profile collapse of a repeal and replacement of ObamaCare. The communications team reportedly settled on promoting accomplishments such as "prosperity," including backing out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, "accountability," including restrictions on lobbying, and "safety/security," such as the mostly approved-of strike on Syria.
On Monday, Reuters additionally described the successful appointment of Judge Neil Gorsuch as "the biggest triumph so far for the new administration" while Politico points out the victory still "required the Senate rewriting its own rules to overcome Democratic opposition." Read more about how President Trump's team is considering painting his first 100 days in office at Politico. Jeva Lange
President Trump and his advisers are working on a new executive order on trade that could lead to new import duties on foreign-made goods like steel, aluminum, and appliances, a Trump administration official tells Reuters and Axios. The order, if signed, would launch an investigation into any "unfair" dumping of goods in the U.S. by foreign companies, and "the best path forward" might "include everything from no action at all to the levying of supplemental duties," the White House official said. Whatever action is taken, the official insisted, "will be informed by the results of the investigation and not by predetermined conclusions."
There is no timeline for the executive order, which is separate from a March 31 order launching a study on trade abuses and the U.S. trade deficit. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is driving the initiative, already subject to disagreement among Trump advisers, Axios says. New import duties would make targeted consumer products more expensive for Americans and U.S. companies that use steel and aluminum, but it could also help some U.S. manufacturers, which is a goal of Trump's. The White House faction wedded to America First nationalism — Stephen Bannon, Stephen Miller, Peter Navarro, and others — is seen as pushing for the tariffs, while the ascendant Wall Street wing — Gary Cohn, Dina Powell, Jared Kushner — is expected to push back.
In their summit last Thursday and Friday, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to trade talks on boosting U.S. exports and shrinking the U.S. trade deficit with China. Peter Weber