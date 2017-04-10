Gorsuch vows to be 'a faithful servant of the Constitution' in Rose Garden swearing-in ceremony
President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch was officially sworn in as a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday morning in a public ceremony in the Rose Garden. Gorsuch took the judicial oath outside the White House after taking the constitutional oath earlier Monday in a closed-door ceremony. "I'm humbled by the trust placed in me today. I will never forget, that to whom much is given, much will be expected," Gorsuch said. "And I promise you that I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great nation."
Trump, in a brief introductory speech, hailed Gorsuch as a man of "great and unquestioned integrity" who "will likewise be a devoted servant of the law." He also marveled at how quickly he managed to restore the Supreme Court to its full nine seats; the Supreme Court has had a vacancy since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, as Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama's nominee Merrick Garland. "This is a great honor — and I got it done in the first 100 days!" Trump said.
Watch Gorsuch be administered the judicial oath by Justice Anthony Kennedy below. Becca Stanek
Neil Gorsuch is sworn in by Justice Anthony Kennedy as the 113th Supreme Court Justice https://t.co/7OO2K02CuA https://t.co/Coq0TyyhN2
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 10, 2017
Australia's Great Barrier Reef is experiencing a second devastating coral bleaching event on the heels of an unprecedented bleaching in 2016, leaving the reef with little chance of surviving, CNN reports. The reef is now in a "terminal stage," water quality expert Jon Brodie told The Guardian.
Bleaching occurs when seawater warms up and the algae that normally grows inside coral is expelled, turning it white. Algae serves as the energy source for reefs, so if the temperatures remain high and a reef does not have a chance to recover, it effectively dies, eliminating a unique habitat for many marine animals.
“I don't think the Great Barrier Reef will ever again be as great as it used to be — at least not in our lifetimes," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's C. Mark Eakin told The New York Times in a March report.
Before the bleaching events in 2016 and 2017, there had only been two other similar incidents in the known history of the Great Barrier Reef, in 1998 and 2002. This time, a survey shows that two-thirds of the reef is affected. "You've got to be optimistic. I think we have to be," said Jon Day of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority. "But every moment we waste, and every dollar we waste, isn't helping the issue. We've been denying it for so long, and now we're starting to accept it."
Others do not share Day's hope. "We've given up. It's been my life managing water quality, we've failed," Brodie said. "Even though we've spent a lot of money, we've had no success." Jeva Lange
More than two-thirds of coral in the Great Barrier Reef is experiencing "shocking" levels of bleaching, surveys show https://t.co/Y1qwpvbQdp pic.twitter.com/qyH9sQqj8x
— CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2017
Wells Fargo announced Monday that it will reclaim $75 million from two executives at the center of the bank's massive fraudulent account and sales scandal, The New York Times reports.
The report, which took six months for the law firm Shearman & Sterling to compile, blames former chief executive John G. Stumpf for ignoring "numerous" complaints about the company's overly aggressive sales goals.
Wells Fargo's former head of community banking, Carrie L. Tolstedt, is blamed for running her department as "a sales organization, like department or retail stores, rather than a service-oriented financial institution." Tolstedt also "understated problems at the community bank," the report says, leading the board to believe only 230 employees had been fired for unethical practices, rather than the true 5,300 over five years. Jeva Lange
This primate species was just discovered in the Angolan forest. Thanks to human activity, it might soon go extinct.
Scientists only recently discovered a new species of primate in the Angolan forest — but it may be gone before people even get to know it. Thanks to human activity, scientists predict the dwarf galago could disappear in the next few years.
A new primate has been discovered in Angola -- and it's already in danger https://t.co/MnQDzQxOeF pic.twitter.com/TyLgPQPkAo
— CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2017
The dwarf galago is roughly the size of a squirrel, though it's big compared to other bushbabies, a family of small primates that resides in sub-Saharan Africa. The dwarf galago's unusual call, which CNN described as "a loud, chirping crescendo of longer notes, followed by a fading twitter, used to attract mates and scare rivals away," is what led scientists to discover the species.
"This new galago species is a very exciting discovery," said Russell Mittermeier of Conservation International. "It is only the fifth new primate from the African mainland to be described since 2000, and only the second species of galago. What is more, it is from Angola, where there has been very little primate research to date."
But scientists aren't optimistic they'll get a chance to expand their research on the new primate. Charcoal production, agriculture, bushmeat trade, and logging have put the dwarf galago's habitat in peril, and the team that discovered the dwarf galago has already recommended that it be added to the list of vulnerable species. "It is worrying that a species we've only just discovered could well disappear within the next few years," said Magdalena Svensson, a primate researcher on the Angola trip. "It might have gone completely unnoticed." Becca Stanek
A Danish hospital waived its no-smoking policy for a dying patient who wanted one last cigarette, The Telegraph reports. Carsten Flemming Hansen, 75, was told by the Aarhus University Hospital that he had just days to live due to an inoperable ruptured aortic aneurysm. He then expressed his dying wish to his nurse, Rikke Kvist: one last glass of wine and a cigarette.
It was Kvist's idea to wheel Hansen's bed out onto a balcony so he could enjoy his cigarette and wine in view of a final sunset. "It was a very cozy and relaxed atmosphere," Kvist said. "Of course they were relatives also affected by the fact that he was going to die, and they were sad. But it was cozy and there was humor." Jeva Lange
Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough is convinced chief strategist Stephen Bannon's days at the White House are numbered. While senior political analyst Mark Halperin argued Monday morning that Bannon's "rapport" with President Trump and his role in implementing "policy goals" still make him a valuable member of the team, Scarborough contended there is no way Bannon, former editor of Breitbart News, could come out on top in his simmering feud with Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. "Two words: family wins," Scarborough said. "The family could tell you how many Breitbart stories attacked the family over the weekend. I don't know who [Bannon] thinks he's playing with."
Scarborough scoffed to think Bannon could actually believe he "can leak something to Breitbart" — of which he served as chairman before joining the Trump administration — "and that egg not end up on [his] face." "How stupid does he think Trump and Ivanka and Kushner are?" Scarborough asked.
Besides, Scarborough argued, Trump will be Trump — with or without Bannon. He didn't buy Halperin's argument that because "the president cannot implement," he needs Bannon to execute his agenda. "This guy can't implement making a ham sandwich," Scarborough said of Bannon, pointing out that it was the chief strategist who "botched" the immigration executive order that "screwed [Trump's] first two weeks in the White House."
Watch the debate over Bannon below. Becca Stanek
A man was forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight Sunday, sparking widespread horror after a video of the incident was posted online:
@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW
— Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017
According to the passenger who filmed the video, United initially asked if four volunteers on the flight from Chicago to Louisville would be willing to give up their seat for $400, a free night in the hotel, and a flight at 3 p.m. Monday. The plane required the seats for flight crew members, who were needed in Louisville in order to arrive in time for their next flights. When no passenger accepted the trade, the airline doubled the offer to $800. When still no one accepted, United reportedly used a computer to randomly choose passengers who had already boarded the flight to be required to give up their seats.
After two people willingly left the plane, the man in the video reportedly said he was unwilling to surrender his seat because he was a doctor and had patients to see in the Louisville area Monday morning. He was then aggressively dragged from the plane, his face bloodied by officers forcing him out of his seat. Passengers filmed the incident, and the man can be heard screaming in captured footage. The man was eventually allowed to re-board the plane, which left with a two-hour delay.
"Everyone was shocked and appalled," said Audra D. Bridges, who recorded the video and gave her account of the events to The Courier-Journal. "There were several children on the flight as well that were very upset."
A spokesperson for United said: "Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation." Jeva Lange
Oregon voters might soon have to decide if they want to end a constitutional ban on their public officials settling disagreements with duels, The Associated Press reports.
The article banning duels was signed just 30 minutes after it was drafted in 1845, and it states that anyone who participates in a "challenge to fight a duel ... or who shall agree to go out of the State to fight a duel, shall be ineligible to any office of trust, or profit." Republican Sen. Brian Boquist put it simply: "They decided that it would not be very civil if two members of the Legislature disagreed and then shot each other on the front steps of the provisional capitol."
But Boquist argued that the rule is outdated and that along with other archaic rules, such as how to properly use one's official stationery, it should be swept out of the state's constitution. Only, to change a state's constitution requires the approval of the state's voters, setting up a potentially hilarious ballot.
After all, there is an opposing argument. Oregon Progressive Party spokesman Dan Meek reasonably pointed out that "this resolution would allow the candidacies of persons who give or accept challenges to fight duels." Jeva Lange