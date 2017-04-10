Possible murder-suicide reported at San Bernardino elementary school classroom

A shooting Monday in a classroom at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California, has left two adults dead, including the suspect. Two students were injured, and reportedly airlifted to a hospital. Out of the four reported victims, one was reportedly a teacher.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted that the incident appears to have been a murder-suicide. San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia said it is believed to be a "domestic dispute."

The scene has since been secured.

San Bernardino, located roughly 60 miles east of Los Angeles, is the site of a December 2015 terrorist attack that killed 14 people and injured dozens of others. Becca Stanek

