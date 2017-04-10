Two dead in alleged murder-suicide at San Bernardino elementary school classroom

A shooting Monday in a classroom at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California, has left two adults dead, including the suspect. Two students were injured, and were reportedly airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. Out of the four reported victims, one was reportedly a teacher.
San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted that the incident appears to have been a murder-suicide. San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia said it is believed to be a "domestic dispute." The scene has since been secured.
San Bernardino, located roughly 60 miles east of Los Angeles, is the site of a December 2015 terrorist attack that killed 14 people and injured dozens of others. Becca Stanek
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley (R) will reportedly resign Monday amid allegations he abused his powers by using state resources to cover up an affair with one of his top advisers, Rebekah Mason. Bentley will reportedly announce his departure at a Cabinet meeting, following the Alabama Republican Party's calls for his resignation. Lt. Gov. Kay Ivy is set to be sworn in as Alabama's next governor Monday evening.
Though Bentley has apologized for his actions, he has maintained that he did not break the law. The Alabama Ethics Commission concluded last week that Bentley may have broken ethics and campaign laws, offenses punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Impeachment hearings officially began Monday. Becca Stanek
Russia had advanced knowledge of last week's chemical attack in Syria, senior U.S. officials have concluded. The attack in the Idlib province killed dozens of civilians, including children, and prompted President Trump to order a retaliatory missile strike on a Syrian airfield last Thursday.
Officials were initially unsure whether Russia or Syria operated the drone that flew over a hospital where victims of the chemical attack were being treated, but it's now believed it was controlled by Russia. An official told The Associated Press that "the presence of the drone couldn't have been a coincidence, and that Russia must have known the chemical weapons attack was coming and that victims were seeking treatment."
Officials also revealed that the fighter jet that later bombed the hospital was Russian-made, though it's not yet clear if it was operated by Russia or Syria. The bombing, which happened hours after the drone left the scene, is believed to be "an attempt to cover up the usage of chemical weapons," The Associated Press reported.
The White House has blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the chemical attack. Becca Stanek
The 2017 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced Monday, following a turbulent year of politics, scandals, and leaks. The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold won the prize for national reporting for his aggressive work throughout the presidential campaign to expose President Trump's broken promises to donate to charities; Fahrenthold also broke the news of Trump's infamous Access Hollywood tape from 2005, in which he can be heard bragging about groping women without their consent.
The staff of the East Bay Times won the prize for breaking news reporting for their work covering the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland, which killed dozens in October. The staff of The New York Times won the prize for international reporting with coverage of Russia's "covert projection of power." Read the full results here. Jeva Lange
On Monday, the United States, Canada, and Mexico announced a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament. If selected, it would be the first time the tournament will be hosted by three countries; the only other time countries have split the tournament was in 2002, when play occurred in both South Korea and Japan.
While President Trump has not always shown the strongest inclination to cooperate with Mexico, the president of the United States Soccer Federation confirmed that Trump is "fully supportive and encouraged us to have this joint bid," CNN reports. Because of term limits, Trump will not be in office in 2026.
The World Cup is held every four years, with the next one set to take place in Russia in 2018, followed by Qatar in 2022. FIFA, soccer's governing body, will choose a host for the 2026 tournament in May 2020. The 2026 tournament will mark the first year of the World Cup's expansion from 32 to 48 teams. Jeva Lange
When asked Monday why the Trump administration was willing to bomb Syria but not to help refugees, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer insisted that the Syria strike ordered by President Trump late Thursday was a humanitarian effort. "By us taking action and de-escalating what's going on in Syria, that's the greatest thing you can do to support those people," Spicer said. "De-escalating the conflict there, containing ISIS, is the greatest aspect of humanitarian relief that we can provide, first and foremost."
.@PressSec: US "taking action and de-escalating what's going on in Syria...is the greatest aspect of humanitarian relief you can provide." pic.twitter.com/GtwyL0vbyR
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 10, 2017
Spicer said the strike, which was ordered in response to a chemical attack that killed dozens the Idlib province, has been "widely praised domestically and internationally as a great step." "If we see this kind of action again, we hold open the possibility of future action," Spicer said, leaving the option of further strikes on the table. Becca Stanek
On Monday, Dylann Roof pleaded guilty to state murder charges over the killing of nine people in a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, The Associated Press reports. In doing so, Roof avoids a second death penalty; the jury handed down his first in January, when he became the first person sentenced to death for committing federal hate crimes.
The murder charge plea deal was portrayed by the state prosecutor to the families of the victims as an "insurance policy," so that even if the death sentence is ultimately overturned, Roof, now 23, will still face a lifetime in prison, PBS Newshour notes.
During his federal trial, Roof did not try to avoid the death penalty. "I have the right to ask you to give me a life sentence, but I'm not sure what good it would do anyway," he told jurors. "I still feel like I had to do it." W. James Antle III makes the case that Dylann Roof is the best argument we have for the death penalty at The Week. Jeva Lange
On Monday, Marvel Studios released a first peek at its upcoming superhero movie, Thor: Ragnarok. The action-packed trailer for the film — which stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Cate Blanchett as supervillainess Hela, and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk — foreshadows some of the epic battles to come. The trailer also hints at the film's comedic promise, with Thor referring to the Hulk as simply "a friend from work" as they face off before a gladiatorial battle.
Director Taika Waititi has promised Thor: Ragnarok will be the "most adventurous and most 'out there' of all the Marvel movies." The film is expected to set the scene for "Phase Three" of the Marvel Universe, which will include 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.
Thor: Ragnarok also stars Tom Hiddleston as Thor's brother, Loki; Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange; and Tessa Thompson as the warrior Valkyrie. The film hits theaters Nov. 3, 2017.
In the meantime, catch the first trailer below. Becca Stanek