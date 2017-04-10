U.S., Canada, Mexico launch historic joint bid to host 2026 World Cup

On Monday, the United States, Canada, and Mexico announced a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament. If selected, it would be the first time the tournament will be hosted by three countries; the only other time countries have split the tournament was in 2002, when play occurred in both South Korea and Japan.

While President Trump has not always shown the strongest inclination to cooperate with Mexico, the president of the United States Soccer Federation confirmed that Trump is "fully supportive and encouraged us to have this joint bid," CNN reports. Because of term limits, Trump will not be in office in 2026.

The World Cup is held every four years, with the next one set to take place in Russia in 2018, followed by Qatar in 2022. FIFA, soccer's governing body, will choose a host for the 2026 tournament in May 2020. The 2026 tournament will mark the first year of the World Cup's expansion from 32 to 48 teams. Jeva Lange