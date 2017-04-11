Jimmy Kimmel points out the absurdity of United's passenger-dragging fiasco with a brutal fake ad

On Monday, United Airlines got a lot of (unwanted) free publicity for having Chicago aviation police forcibly drag a bloodied passenger off a flight to Louisville on Sunday because the airline had overbooked and needed four seats for United flight attendants. Jimmy Kimmel said he doesn't even understand overbooking. "I've been to like 100 games and stadiums with 50,000 seats — they never sell the same seat two times to one person," he said on Monday's Kimmel Live, "but for some reason, airlines cannot figure this out."

The whole episode, from the overbooking to the odd return of the bloody and disoriented passenger to the booing of the flight crew, was "terrible," Kimmel said, but maybe "the worst part of all of it" was the response from CEO Oscar Munoz, who apologized for "having to re-accomodate these customers." Re-accomodate? he asked. "Just like we re-accomdated El Chapo out of Mexico? That is such sanitized, say-nothing, take-no-responsibility corporate B.S. speak, I don't know how the guy who sent that tweet didn't vomit when he typed it out."