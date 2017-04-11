Eric Trump claims the Syria strike is proof President Trump won't be 'pushed around' by Putin

In an interview with the U.K.'s The Telegraph on Tuesday, Eric Trump cited President Trump's decision last week to strike Syria as proof his dad will not be "pushed around" by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "If there was anything that Syria did, it was to validate the fact that there is no Russia tie," Eric said. He dismissed "ridiculous" allegations of his father's collusion with Russia, and explained all his dad was trying to say was that the U.S. should attempt to be "best friends with other superpowers."

Eric also revealed that his sister Ivanka Trump's reaction to the chemical attack in Syria "influenced" the president's decision to order the retaliatory strike. Eric said his sister was "heartbroken and outraged" by the chemical attack in the Idlib province that killed dozens, including children.

The White House has blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the chemical attack. However, U.S. officials have also concluded that Russia had advanced knowledge of the attack and operated the drone that flew over the hospital as attack victims were seeking treatment.

Read the full interview at The Telegraph. Becca Stanek