Kansas special election presents a test for the GOP's future

Kansas is holding a special election Tuesday to replace Mike Pompeo, the Republican congressman who left his seat in January to become President Trump's CIA director. While the state is typically a GOP stronghold, the Republican Party has ratcheted up its election efforts in recent weeks to ensure a victory for Republican state party treasurer Ron Estes, belying a bit of uncertainty about the race. "The Republicans are absolutely panicking," said Chris Pumpelly, spokesman for Estes' Democratic opponent, James Thompson. "They are absolutely supposed to win this seat, but all of a sudden, they're bringing in all their heavy artillery."
Republicans are facing off against the fact that Kansas' Republican governor, Sam Brownback, was recently rated the least popular governor in America in a Morning Consult poll, as well as simmering dissatisfaction over the Trump administration's rocky start.
This is the first special election since Trump took office in January. Becca Stanek
President Trump's party planning team appears to have dropped the ball on the administration's first big event, the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. While the event is still on for Monday, The New York Times reported Tuesday that it will be far smaller and less extravagant than it's been in years past.
The White House was so late on announcing the roll that it nearly missed the manufacturing deadline for the commemorative eggs, prompting the company that supplies the eggs to send a reminder to Trump and the first lady via Twitter:
@FLOTUS @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @MELANIATRUMP @IvankaTrump FYI manufacturing deadlines for the Easter eggs are near. Please reach out! pic.twitter.com/D78YqWVPBi
— Wells Wood Turning (@WellsTurning) February 20, 2017
While in the past celebrities like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have performed at the Egg Roll, this year the only entertainment will likely be military bands. Instead of a brigade of Sesame Street characters, a lone cast member will make an appearance.
Though Trump communications director Stephanie Grisham insisted it was "just not accurate" to suggest the event would be smaller in scale than years past, the numbers suggest otherwise. The White House ordered just 40,000 commemorative eggs for the event — less than half the number the Obama administration ordered in 2016. An estimated 20,000 people will attend Trump's event, a far cry from the crowd of 37,000 at last year's Egg Roll.
Amid all the uncertainties surrounding the upcoming Easter event, perhaps the most important question is whether White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will reprise his role as the Easter Bunny. When former President George W. Bush was in office, Spicer appeared at the Egg Roll in a bunny suit.
Read more on the Easter Egg Roll's 2017 struggles at The New York Times. Becca Stanek
Some airlines make as much money selling miles to credit card companies as they do selling seats to passengers, according to Bloomberg. Big credit card companies buy miles by the billions, for 1.5 to 2.5 cents apiece, and then hand them out to their customers whenever they make purchases with an airline-branded card.
People who use airline cards typically have high incomes and high credit scores, which benefits the credit card companies. Meanwhile, major airlines can make significant amounts of profit by selling miles to big banks as well as car rental firms and hotels. At American Airlines, the largest carrier in the U.S., airline miles now account for more than half of all profits.
Trump says China could get a 'far better trade deal' with the U.S. if it stands up to North Korea
President Trump on Tuesday promised China a "far better trade deal" with the U.S. if it steps up to help address the ongoing situation in North Korea:
I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017
But if China isn't willing to help, Trump made clear the U.S. can handle North Korea's nuclear threat with or without China's assistance:
North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017
Trump's offer came on the heels of North Korean state media's warning Tuesday that Pyongyang would respond with a nuclear attack on the U.S. if there was any sign of aggression from the approaching U.S. Navy strike group. The U.S. deployed the ships to the Korean peninsula over the weekend to conduct joint exercises with the South Korean Navy amid growing concerns over North Korea's nuclear weapons activity in violation of U.N. resolutions. Becca Stanek
North Korean state media warned Tuesday that the isolated communist nation might launch a nuclear attack on the U.S. over any indication of a preemptive attack by a U.S. Navy strike heading toward nearby waters in the western Pacific. "Our revolutionary strong army is keenly watching every move by enemy elements with our nuclear sight focused on the U.S. invasionary bases not only in South Korea and the Pacific operation theatre but also in the U.S. mainland," North Korea's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said. South Korean acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn warned that Pyongyang might respond to rising tensions over its nuclear weapons and missile programs with "greater provocations," such as another nuclear test. Harold Maass
In an interview with the U.K.'s The Telegraph on Tuesday, Eric Trump cited President Trump's decision last week to strike Syria as proof his dad will not be "pushed around" by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "If there was anything that Syria did, it was to validate the fact that there is no Russia tie," Eric said. He dismissed "ridiculous" allegations of his father's collusion with Russia, and explained all his dad was trying to say was that the U.S. should attempt to be "best friends with other superpowers."
Eric also revealed that his sister Ivanka Trump's reaction to the chemical attack in Syria "influenced" the president's decision to order the retaliatory strike. Eric said his sister was "heartbroken and outraged" by the chemical attack in the Idlib province that killed dozens, including children.
The White House has blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the chemical attack. However, U.S. officials have also concluded that Russia had advanced knowledge of the attack and operated the drone that flew over the hospital as attack victims were seeking treatment.
Read the full interview at The Telegraph. Becca Stanek
General Motors sold about 10 million cars in 2016 for $9.6 billion in profit, accounting for 17.3 percent of all cars sold in the U.S., but on Monday, electric-car startup Tesla — 0.2 percent U.S. market share, 84,000 cars made last year — was briefly worth more money, despite having never turned a profit. After a Piper Jaffray analyst suggested that Tesla stock was undervalued, the company's share price rose to a high of $313.73, valuing Tesla at $51.5 billion, versus GM's $50.2 billion. Ford is worth about $44.6 billion, a mark Tesla passed last week. Tesla shares were valued at $40 in 2013.
Investors are betting that Tesla founder Elon Musk will deliver on the luxury carmaker's mid-range Model 3 arriving this year, with a base price of about $35,000, as well as consumer solar products. "Tesla's reputation as beyond-a-car company — it recently absorbed Musk's Solar City company for $5 billion — has captured the imagination of California's technology pack and, apparently, investors," The Washington Post explains. "The company has been developing batteries that could store power from rooftop solar panels, expanding its mission into a renewable-energy enterprise. Tesla also is exploring technology for self-driving cars."
Like all speculative investments, the bet on Tesla could deliver or flop, and Musk's electric-car enterprise has its skeptics. But even the doubters are impressed with what Musk has produced in a relatively short period of time. In the end, says Matthew Stover, an analyst with Susquehanna Financial Group, Tesla's heady rise "says a lot more about the stock market than it does about the auto industry." Peter Weber
A Chicago aviation security officer is on leave after the United Airlines passenger-removal incident
The Chicago Police Department took some heat on Monday for saying a passenger forcibly dragged off a United Airlines flight to Louisville "fell" when officers "attempted to carry the individual off the flight," despite passenger video of the traveler being manhandled to the audible horror of other people on the flight. But it wasn't Chicago police who boarded the flight and left with the bloodied passenger, it was unarmed security officers working for the Chicago Department of Aviation.
One of those officers involved in the incident "has been placed on leave effective today pending a thorough review of the situation," aviation department spokeswoman Karen Pride said Monday. "The incident on United flight 3411 was not in accordance with our standard operating procedure and the actions of the aviation security officer are obviously not condoned by the department." She did not explain why only one of the officers was disciplined. The U.S. Department of Transportation also said it is reviewing United's "involuntary denied boarding," including whether United violated consumer-protection rules, though bumping is legal and airlines have broad discretion in prioritizing which passengers get involuntarily removed.
The passenger at the center of the United debacle was reportedly randomly selected for bumping after nobody volunteered for a hotel and flight voucher or $800. Three other selected passengers left the plane as instructed, to make room for four members of a flight crew. Aviation experts say the incident wasn't normal. "I've never seen a passenger forcibly removed unless it involved an unruly passenger of some sort," industry analyst Robert W. Mann Jr. told the Chicago Sun-Times after watching the video. Peter Weber