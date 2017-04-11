The Boston Globe uncovered Mitt Romney's infamous 'binders full of women' — and they're literally three-ring binders
Turns out, former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney wasn't speaking metaphorically when he mentioned his "binders full of women" during a 2012 presidential debate. Five years later, The Boston Globe has finally unearthed the binders Romney spoke of — and it turns out he really did have "two white three-ring binders (weighing in at an aggregate 15 pounds, 6 ounces)" that are "packed with nearly 200 cover letters and resumes, along with a few handwritten notations." The binders were sent to the former Massachusetts governor's transition team by a coalition of women's groups, and apparently several of the women in the binders actually did get hired.
Romney brought up the binders in response to a question about workplace inequality as proof he'd considered women for state jobs after he was elected governor. The awkwardly phrased answer sparked an onslaught of jokes and criticism at Romney's expense and was arguably key to Romney's opponent, former President Barack Obama, regaining momentum in the election.
Read more about the infamous binders at The Boston Globe. Becca Stanek
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that the Justice Department has sent a memo to U.S. attorneys mandating "the prioritization of criminal immigration enforcement." The proposal is intended to "help prevent and deter illegal immigration," Sessions said in a press release.
Sessions unveiled the mandate in a speech Tuesday before border patrol agents in Nogales, Arizona, calling for an increase the number of cases brought against undocumented immigrants. "It is here ... where we first take our stand," Sessions said. Prepared remarks sent to reporters ahead of the speech suggest Sessions initially planned to say "take our stand against this filth," referring to undocumented immigrants who "rape and kill innocent citizens."
CNN noted the effort could "substantially increase the number and seriousness of charges brought against undocumented immigrants." "This is a new era," Sessions said. "This is the Trump era." Becca Stanek
Chuck Schumer says Trump's refusal to release his tax returns will make tax reform 'much harder'
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speculated that President Trump's steadfast refusal to release his tax returns will make the upcoming tax reform fight "that much harder." After whiffing on passing a health-care overhaul bill last month, the White House along with Republican congressional leadership have set their sights on tax reform as the next legislative agenda item; the last substantive reform of the nation's tax code occurred in 1986 under former President Ronald Reagan.
"The average American is going to say, 'Oh, he's not doing that because it's good for me, he's doing it because it's good for him,'" Schumer said, per The Washington Post. "For his own good, he ought to make [his tax returns] public. And the big mystery is why he hasn't." Trump refused to disclose his personal tax information during the campaign, saying he was under audit, despite the fact that there is no law that precludes the release of tax returns facing audit.
Last month, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow unveiled a document from Trump's 2005 tax return that revealed the former real estate mogul paid $38 million in federal taxes that year. That revelation followed a report by The New York Times in October that found Trump declared a $916 million loss in 1995 that could have enabled him to avoid paying federal income tax for nearly 20 years; in a subsequent presidential debate, Trump said he "of course" availed himself of tax loopholes to save money. Kimberly Alters
United stock plummets after viral video of passenger being dragged off overbooked plane sparks outrage
United Continental Holdings Inc.'s stock took a nosedive Tuesday morning as the outrage continued over United Airlines' handling of an overbooked plane Sunday evening. In a video that went viral Monday, Chicago aviation security officers can be seen dragging a bloodied passenger off of an airplane after he refused to give up his seat to a United employee on stand-by.
Gizmodo reported the company's valuation had fallen "more than $750 million" as of Tuesday morning. The New York Stock Exchange showed United stock dipping by 3.55 percent:
.@united stock is getting a bit of a haircut this morning pic.twitter.com/rb5TU6Qpc9
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 11, 2017
As of Tuesday, the backlash over the situation had extended beyond the U.S., as United's CEO stood by the decision and said the airline had to "re-accommodate" the passenger because of the booking snafu. Chinese state media published angry editorials over United's treatment of the passenger, who appears to be of Asian descent, and calls for a boycott of the airline have arisen in the country.
The stock market appeared to be on shaky ground Tuesday in general, with the Dow down by about 120 points by late morning. Becca Stanek
President Trump's party planning team appears to have dropped the ball on the administration's first big event, the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. While the event is still on for Monday, The New York Times reported Tuesday that it will be far smaller and less extravagant than it's been in years past.
The White House was so late on announcing the roll that it nearly missed the manufacturing deadline for the commemorative eggs, prompting the company that supplies the eggs to send a reminder to Trump and the first lady via Twitter:
@FLOTUS @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @MELANIATRUMP @IvankaTrump FYI manufacturing deadlines for the Easter eggs are near. Please reach out! pic.twitter.com/D78YqWVPBi
— Wells Wood Turning (@WellsTurning) February 20, 2017
While in the past celebrities like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have performed at the Egg Roll, this year the only entertainment will likely be military bands. Instead of a brigade of Sesame Street characters, a lone cast member will make an appearance.
Though Trump communications director Stephanie Grisham insisted it was "just not accurate" to suggest the event would be smaller in scale than years past, the numbers suggest otherwise. The White House ordered just 40,000 commemorative eggs for the event — less than half the number the Obama administration ordered in 2016. An estimated 20,000 people will attend Trump's event, a far cry from the crowd of 37,000 at last year's Egg Roll.
Amid all the uncertainties surrounding the upcoming Easter event, perhaps the most important question is whether White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will reprise his role as the Easter Bunny. When former President George W. Bush was in office, Spicer appeared at the Egg Roll in a bunny suit.
Read more on the Easter Egg Roll's 2017 struggles at The New York Times. Becca Stanek
Kansas is holding a special election Tuesday to replace Mike Pompeo, the Republican congressman who left his seat in January to become President Trump's CIA director. While the state is typically a GOP stronghold, the Republican Party has ratcheted up its election efforts in recent weeks to ensure a victory for Republican state party treasurer Ron Estes, belying a bit of uncertainty about the race. "The Republicans are absolutely panicking," said Chris Pumpelly, spokesman for Estes' Democratic opponent, James Thompson. "They are absolutely supposed to win this seat, but all of a sudden, they're bringing in all their heavy artillery."
Republicans are facing off against the fact that Kansas' Republican governor, Sam Brownback, was recently rated the second-least popular governor in America in a Morning Consult poll, as well as simmering dissatisfaction over the Trump administration's rocky start.
This is the first special election since Trump took office in January. Becca Stanek
Some airlines make as much money selling miles to credit card companies as they do selling seats to passengers, according to Bloomberg. Big credit card companies buy miles by the billions, for 1.5 to 2.5 cents apiece, and then hand them out to their customers whenever they make purchases with an airline-branded card.
People who use airline cards typically have high incomes and high credit scores, which benefits the credit card companies. Meanwhile, major airlines can make significant amounts of profit by selling miles to big banks as well as car rental firms and hotels. At American Airlines, the largest carrier in the U.S., airline miles now account for more than half of all profits.
Trump says China could get a 'far better trade deal' with the U.S. if it stands up to North Korea
President Trump on Tuesday promised China a "far better trade deal" with the U.S. if it steps up to help address the ongoing situation in North Korea:
I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017
But if China isn't willing to help, Trump made clear the U.S. can handle North Korea's nuclear threat with or without China's assistance:
North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017
Trump's offer came on the heels of North Korean state media's warning Tuesday that Pyongyang would respond with a nuclear attack on the U.S. if there was any sign of aggression from the approaching U.S. Navy strike group. The U.S. deployed the ships to the Korean peninsula over the weekend to conduct joint exercises with the South Korean Navy amid growing concerns over North Korea's nuclear weapons activity in violation of U.N. resolutions. Becca Stanek